Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Boat Cookbook: Real Food for Hungry Sailors [P.D.F] to download this book, on the last page Author : Fiona Sims Pages ...
q q q q q q Book Details Author : Fiona Sims Pages : 160 pages Publisher : Adlard Coles Language : ISBN-10 : 1408192004 IS...
Book Appearances
If you want to download The Boat Cookbook: Real Food for Hungry Sailors, click button in the last page
Download or Read The Boat Cookbook: Real Food for Hungry Sailors by click link below Click this link : The Boat Cookbook: ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Boat Cookbook: Real Food for Hungry Sailors [P.D.F]

4 views

Published on

For anyone with a tiny galley kitchen, there's good news: no more bland leftovers aboard. These delicious and easy recipes, all made with minimum fuss and maximum flavour, will allow you to spoil yourself in harbour and keep things simple at sea-not to mention rustle up a mean rum punch. With handy ideas on setting up the galley, a lazy guide to filleting mackerel and tips for hosting the perfect beach barbecue, this is the must-have guide for sailors and seaside-lovers alike.The book includes recipe contributions from top chefs (Chris Galvin, Angela Hartnett, Kevin Mangeolles, Ed Wilson and Judy Joo) and sailing legends (Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, Mike Golding, Brian Thompson, Shirley Robertson and Dee Caffari). With a foreword by Chris Galvin, and accompanied throughout by wonderful photography and beautiful hand-drawn illustrations, this will prove to be an invaluable addition to the food lover's kitchen or galley.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Boat Cookbook: Real Food for Hungry Sailors [P.D.F]

  1. 1. The Boat Cookbook: Real Food for Hungry Sailors [P.D.F] to download this book, on the last page Author : Fiona Sims Pages : 160 pages Publisher : Adlard Coles Language : ISBN-10 : 1408192004 ISBN-13 : 9781408192009 MOST_POPULAR_BASED_ON_SALES,MOST_READED_BOOKS
  2. 2. q q q q q q Book Details Author : Fiona Sims Pages : 160 pages Publisher : Adlard Coles Language : ISBN-10 : 1408192004 ISBN-13 : 9781408192009
  3. 3. Book Appearances
  4. 4. If you want to download The Boat Cookbook: Real Food for Hungry Sailors, click button in the last page
  5. 5. Download or Read The Boat Cookbook: Real Food for Hungry Sailors by click link below Click this link : The Boat Cookbook: Real Food for Hungry Sailors OR

×