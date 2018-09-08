Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Audiobook One Tiny Lie Free Mp3 Audiobook One Tiny Lie Free Mp3 LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Audiobook One Tiny Lie Free Mp3 Livie is the stable one of the two Cleary sisters, handling her parents' tragic death and ...
Audiobook One Tiny Lie Free Mp3 Written By: K.A. Tucker. Narrated By: Elizabeth Louise Publisher: Simon & Schuster Date: J...
Audiobook One Tiny Lie Free Mp3 Download Full Version One Tiny Lie Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Audiobook One Tiny Lie Free Mp3

8 views

Published on

Audiobook One Tiny Lie Free Mp3

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Audiobook One Tiny Lie Free Mp3

  1. 1. Audiobook One Tiny Lie Free Mp3 Audiobook One Tiny Lie Free Mp3 LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Audiobook One Tiny Lie Free Mp3 Livie is the stable one of the two Cleary sisters, handling her parents' tragic death and Kacey's self-destructive phase with strength and maturity. But underneath that exterior is a little girl hanging onto the last words her father ever spoke to her. “Make me proud,” he had said. She promised she would...and she’s done her best over the past seven years with every choice, with every word, with every action. ​ Livie walks into Princeton with a solid plan, and she’s dead set on delivering on it: Rock her classes, set herself up for medical school, and meet a good, respectable guy that she’s going to someday marry. What isn’t part of her plan are Jell-O shots, a lovable, party animal roommate she can’t say ‘no’ to, and Ashton, the gorgeous captain of the men’s rowing team. Definitely him. He’s an arrogant ass who makes Livie’s usually non-existent temper flare and everything she doesn’t want in a guy. Worse, he’s best friends and roommates with Connor, who happens to fits Livie’s criteria perfectly. So why does she keep thinking about Ashton? ​ As Livie finds herself facing mediocre grades, career aspirations she no longer thinks she can handle, and feelings for Ashton that she shouldn’t have, she’s forced to let go of her last promise to her father and, with it, the only identity that she knows.
  3. 3. Audiobook One Tiny Lie Free Mp3 Written By: K.A. Tucker. Narrated By: Elizabeth Louise Publisher: Simon & Schuster Date: June 2013 Duration: 10 hours 10 minutes
  4. 4. Audiobook One Tiny Lie Free Mp3 Download Full Version One Tiny Lie Audio OR Get now

×