Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 9

Data on the rise of remote administrative jobs

Jan. 15, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Career

There’s certainly no stopping the growth of remote-based jobs. This global phenomenon continues to transform the way businesses conduct their operations. From hiring to measuring productivity, remote jobs online deliver change, power it, and show no signs of slowing down.
See more: https://hopla.online/blogs/administrative-and-support/data-on-the-rise-of-remote-administrative-jobs/

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Billion Dollar Brand Club: How Dollar Shave Club, Warby Parker, and Other Disruptors Are Remaking What We Buy Lawrence Ingrassia
(0/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
How to Lead: Wisdom from the World's Greatest CEOs, Founders, and Game Changers David M. Rubenstein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Fix: Overcome the Invisible Barriers That Are Holding Women Back at Work Michelle P. King
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Inclusify: The Power of Uniqueness and Belonging to Build Innovative Teams Stefanie K. Johnson
(0/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat That Frog!: 21 Great Ways to Stop Procrastinating and Get More Done in Less Time Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
Failing Forward: Turning Mistakes into Stepping Stones for Success John C. Maxwell
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Outstanding Leadership Stan Toler
(4/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(0/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(3.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
The Three Happy Habits: Techniques Leaders Use to Fight Burnout, Build Resilience and Create Thriving Workplace Cultures Beth Ridley
(4.5/5)
Free
Own the Arena: Getting Ahead, Making a Difference, and Succeeding as the Only One Katrina M. Adams
(5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Invent and Wander: The Collected Writings of Jeff Bezos, With an Introduction by Walter Isaacson Walter Isaacson
(4.5/5)
Free

Data on the rise of remote administrative jobs

  1. 1. Data On The Rise Of Remote Administrative Jobs
  2. 2. There’s certainly no stopping the growth of remote-based jobs. This global phenomenon continues to transform the way businesses conduct their operations. From hiring to measuring productivity, remote jobs online deliver change, power it, and show no signs of slowing down. Defining this trend can be a bit tricky. However, a look at data compiled by various agencies over the years can help make sense of why remote administrative jobs are here to stay. Data on Remote Administrative Jobs: A wealth of articles, studies, and reports have been published on the benefits of virtual assistant jobs. The data on the increase of remote jobs online and even the success rate of online recruitment are rampant. By delegating tasks to a virtual assistant, businesses save time, cut costs, and improve processes and services. Remote workers, on the other hand, enjoy schedule flexibility, no commute, and more time with their family.
  3. 3. The frequency of working remotely: More and more people are choosing to work remotely. In a survey conducted by Gallup, the number of people working remotely four or five days a week rose from 2012’s 24% to 31% in 2016. This means that employees work remotely for an increased amount of time. In the same survey participated by more than 15,000 adults, Gallup found that 43% of employed Americans spent at least some time working remotely.
  4. 4. Employees attest increased productivity: It’s often cited how remote jobs increase efficiency and productivity. The flexibility it offers makes it easy for skilled individuals to choose to work remotely over the traditional office setup. TINY pulse conducted a survey with 509 full-time remote US employees as respondents. The responses were compared to benchmarks calculated from over 200,000 employees.
  5. 5. Increase in the number of remote workers: Remote jobs have been around for more than a decade.Infact,financialresource company Funder found that the number of regular employees working remotely have grown by 115% since 2005. This number does not even include the self-employed population yet, which commonly accept the work from home option. Remote working provides a wealth of options to professionals across several industries.
  6. 6. Improving the business’s bottom line: It’s no secret that allowing employees to work remotely decrease operating costs. Businesses do not need to rent or buy office space or purchase equipment. Moreover, work from home companies have lower turnover rates because of a more efficient, productive work environment, and happy employees.
  7. 7. The Future of Remote Jobs: Increased productivity, efficiency, and a better bottom line are just a few reasons why tale working continue to make waves. With global business is turning digital, it is no wonder how fast remote jobs online grows. In fact, analysts from research and advisory company, Gartner predict that 25% of digital workers will use virtual assistants daily by 2021. This will be up from less than 2% in 2019.
  8. 8. Contact us: https://hopla.online/ https://www.facebook.com/hoplaonline/ https://www.instagram.com/hoplaonline/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/hopla- online/ https://twitter.com/hoplaonline

×