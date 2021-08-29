Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ngữ âm

  1. 1. Ngữ âm
  2. 2. 一、Ngữ âm Cấu tạo âm tiết THÔNG TIN BỔ SUNG Tiếng Hán có tổng cộng 21 thanh mẫu 36 vận mẫu và 4 thanh điệu cơ bản Thanh mẫu Thanh điệu Vận mẫu
  3. 3. Thanh mẫu
  4. 4. Nhóm thanh mẫu b p m f Nhóm âm môi Bộ phận phát âm chính là 2 môi (b,p,m) Hoặc răng trên và môi dưới (f) b p m f
  5. 5. Nhóm thanh mẫu d t n l Nhóm âm đầu lưỡi Bộ phận phát âm chính là đầu lưỡi, đặt sát vào mặt sau của lợi trên để phát ra âm d t n l
  6. 6. Nhóm thanh mẫu g k h Nhóm âm cuống lưỡi Luồng hơi đi ra từ cổ họng, đập vào vòm họng rồi đi ra phát thành âm g k h Nhóm thanh mẫu j q x Nhóm âm mặt lưỡi Khi phát âm, mặt lưỡi cong lên hướng về phía vòm miệng j q x
  7. 7. Nhóm thanh mẫu z c s Nhóm âm đầu lưỡi trước Khi phát âm, đầu lưỡi đặt sau hàm răng dưới Nhóm thanh mẫu zh ch sh r Nhóm âm đầu lưỡi sau Khi phát âm, đầu lưỡi uốn cong lên trên về phía vòm họng z c s zh ch sh r
  8. 8. VẬN MẪU 1. Định nghĩa: Vận mẫu là phần do các nguyên âm hoặc các nguyên âm kết hợp với phụ âm (n,ng) cấu tạo thành, có thể đứng sau thanh mẫu hoặc đứng 1 mình để tạo thành âm tiết. 2.Phân loại: Vận mẫu được chia thành : Vận mẫu đơn (6) Vận mẫu kép (30)
  9. 9. VẬN MẪU ĐƠN a o e i u ü Chú ý: 1. Vận mẫu i đi sau các thanh mẫu b,p,m,d,t,n,l,j,q,x đọc là /i/ 2. Vận mẫu i đi sau các thanh mẫu z,c,s,zh,ch,sh,r đọc là /ư/ 3. Vận mẫu e đi sau các thanh mẫu d,m,n,l và không có thanh điệu thì đọc là /ơ/ 4. Khi i , u , ü đứng 1 mình tạo thành âm tiết lần lượt viết thành yi , wu , yu
  10. 10. VẬN MẪU KÉP 1.Vận mẫu kép bắt đầu từ /a/ ai ao an ang 2.Vận mẫu kép bắt đầu từ /o/ ou ong 3.Vận mẫu kép bắt đầu từ /e/ ei er en eng
  11. 11. b p m f d t n l g k h a ba pa ma fa da ta na la ga ka ha o bo po mo fo e me de te ne le ge ke he i bi pi mi di ti ni li u bu pu mu fu du tu nu lu gu ku hu ü nü lü ao bao pao mao dao tao nao lao gao kao hao ou pou mou fou dou tou nou lou gou kou hou en ben pen men fen den nen gen ken hen
  12. 12. VẬN MẪU KÉP 4.Vận mẫu kép bắt đầu từ /i/ ia ie iang iao iong in ian ing iu Chú ý: 1. Khi các vận mẫu bắt đầu từ i đứng 1 mình tạo thành âm tiết lần lượt viết thành ya , ye , yin , ying , you , yan , yao , yang , yong
  13. 13. ia ie iao ian iu in ing iang iong b bie biao bian bin bing p pie piao pian pin ping m mie miao mian miu min ming d die diao dian diu ding t tie tiao tian ting n niao nian niu nin ning niang l lia liao lian liu lin ling liang j jia jie jiao jian jiu jin jing jiang jiong q qia qie qiao qian qiu qin qing qiang qiong x xia xie xiao xian xiu xin xing xiang xiong
  14. 14. VẬN MẪU KÉP 5. Vận mẫu kép bắt đầu từ /u/ ua uo uai ui uan un uang ueng Chú ý: 1. Khi các vận mẫu bắt đầu từ u đứng 1 mình tạo thành âm tiết lần lượt viết thành wa , wo , wai , wan , wei , wen , wang , weng
  15. 15. zh h k ch sh r g zhua hua kua chua shua rua ua gua zhuo huo kuo chuo shuo ruo uo guo zhuai huai kuai chuai shuai uai guai zhui hui kui chui shui rui ui gui zhuan huan kuan chuan shuan ruan uan guan zhun hun kun chun shun run un gun zhuang huang kuang chuang shuang uang guang
  16. 16. VẬN MẪU KÉP 6. Vận mẫu kép bắt đầu từ / ü / Chú ý: 1. Khi các vận mẫu bắt đầu từ ü đứng 1 mình tạo thành âm tiết lần lượt viết thành yue, yuan, yun 2. Khi thanh mẫu j , q , x kết hợp với ü , üe , üan , ün viết thành ju, jue, juan, jun, qu, que, quan, qun, xu, xue, xuan, xun üe üan ün
  17. 17. Thanh điệu Thanh điệu là độ cao của âm có khả năng phân biệt nghĩa. Thanh 1 – : đọc như không có dấu trong tiếng Việt nhưng kéo dài Thanh 2 / : viết và đọc đều giống thanh sắc trong tiếng Việt Thanh 3 v : viết giống chữ v đọc giống dấu hỏi trong tiếng Việt Thanh 4 : viết giống dấu huyền trong tiếng Việt, đọc trong khoảng giữa âm không dấu và dấu nặng Thanh nhẹ: không có ký hiệu thanh điệu, đọc ngắn bằng ½ các thanh bình thường
  18. 18. Chú ý: Bốn ký hiệu thanh điệu trên được viết ngay phía trên nguyên âm chủ yếu của vận mẫu. Ví dụ: dāo; máo; tiě ; zhàn; Khi nguyên âm “ i” mang thanh điệu thì phải bỏ dấu chấm ở trên “i” đi, ví dụ: nǐ Đối với trường hợp vận mẫu là “ui” và “iu” thì ký hiệu thanh điệu được viết trên nguyên âm đứng sau. Ví dụ: shuǐ； diū Thanh nhẹ: đọc vừa ngắn, vừa nhẹ, không ghi ký hiệu gì trên âm tiết khi chú phiên âm. Ví du: māma Hai từ mang thanh 3 đi với nhau thì từ mang thanh 3 thứ nhất đọc thành thanh 2. Từ mang thanh 3 đi với từ mang thanh 1,2,4, 0 đọc thành 1 nửa thanh 3. Thanh điệu
  19. 19. Thanh nhẹ Khi một âm tiết bị bỏ đi thanh điệu vốn có của nó, thì sẽ phát âm nhẹ và ngắn, gọi là “thanh nhẹ”. Thanh nhẹ không có kí hiệu thanh điệu.
  20. 20. 本课结束 谢谢同学们！

