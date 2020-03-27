Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Nirmal K. Bose  1940 * November 23, 2009/Wuppertal, Germany   Ph.D. Electrical Engineering, Syracuse University, USA  M.Sc. Electrical Engineering, Cornell University , USA.  B. Tech (with honors). Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India. Professor in the Pennsylvania State University Electrical Engineering Department, from 1986 until 2009.  http://www.ee.psu.edu/faculty/bose/ IEEE Author (1969-2010) (F’81–LF’06)  Research Areas: Multidimensional Systems Theory Artificial Neural Networks Signal Processing Regression Analysis Statistical Analysis Filtering Theory Digital Filter ResearchGate
  2. 2. P. Liang and N. K. Bose. Neural network fundamentals with graphs, algorithms and applications. Mac Graw- Hill (1996). Nirmal K. Bose, Applied multidimensio nal systems theory. New York: Van Nostrand Reinhold, 1982. Nirmal K. Bose, Digital filters: theory and applications. North- Holland, 1985.
  3. 3. Biography Dr. Nirmal K. Bose was a world-renowned expert whose important contributions in signals and systems theory lie in unifying and presenting a broad range of problems from engineering to applied mathematics under the common umbrella of multidimensional signals and systems. Professor Bose served as Singer Professor of Signal Processing, the HRB Systems Professor, and later as university Endowed Fetter professor, at Pennsylvania State University from 1986 until his death in 2009.Professor Bose authored, co-authored or edited fifteen books, including authoring Applied Multidimensional Systems Theory, Digital Filters, and edited Multidimensional Systems Theory and Applications. In 1990 he founded the journal Multidimensional Systems and Signal Processing, for which he was Editor-in-Chief for nineteen years.

