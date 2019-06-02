Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[DOWNLOAD] PDF Julia for Data Science DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Author : Zacharias Voulgaris Language : English Grade Level ...
DETAIL Author : Zacharias Voulgarisq Pages : pagesq Publisher : Technics Publications, LLCq Language :q ISBN-10 : 16346213...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! [DOWNLOAD] PDF Julia for Data Science
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! [DOWNLOAD] PDF Julia for Data Science
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[DOWNLOAD] PDF Julia for Data Science

6 views

Published on

Author : Zacharias Voulgaris
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Zacharias Voulgaris ( 2? )
Link Download : https://novvdert.blogspot.com/?book=1634621301

Synnopsis :
Master how to use the Julia language to solve business critical data science challenges. After covering the importance of Julia to the data science community and several essential data science principles, we start with the basics including how to install Julia and its powerful libraries. Many examples are provided as we illustrate how to leverage each Julia command, dataset, and function. Specialized script packages are introduced and described. Hands-on problems representative of those commonly encountered throughout the data science pipeline are provided, and we guide you in the use of Julia in solving them using published datasets. Many of these scenarios make use of existing packages and built-in functions, as we cover: 1.An overview of the data science pipeline along with an example illustrating the key points, implemented in Julia 2.Options for Julia IDEs 3.Programming structures and functions 4.Engineering tasks, such as importing, cleaning, formatting and storing data, as

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[DOWNLOAD] PDF Julia for Data Science

  1. 1. [DOWNLOAD] PDF Julia for Data Science DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Author : Zacharias Voulgaris Language : English Grade Level : 1-3 Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces Format : BOOKS Seller information : Zacharias Voulgaris ( 2? ) Link Download : https://novvdert.blogspot.com/?book=1634621301 Synnopsis : Master how to use the Julia language to solve business critical data science challenges. After covering the importance of Julia to the data science community and several essential data science principles, we start with the basics including how to install Julia and its powerful libraries. Many examples are provided as we illustrate how to leverage each Julia command, dataset, and function. Specialized script packages are introduced and described. Hands-on problems representative of those commonly encountered throughout the data science pipeline are provided, and we guide you in the use of Julia in solving them using published datasets. Many of these scenarios make use of existing packages and built-in functions, as we cover: 1.An overview of the data science pipeline along with an example illustrating the key points, implemented in Julia 2.Options for Julia IDEs 3.Programming structures and functions 4.Engineering tasks, such as importing, cleaning, formatting and storing data, as
  2. 2. DETAIL Author : Zacharias Voulgarisq Pages : pagesq Publisher : Technics Publications, LLCq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1634621301q ISBN-13 : 9781634621304q Description Master how to use the Julia language to solve business critical data science challenges. After covering the importance of Julia to the data science community and several essential data science principles, we start with the basics including how to install Julia and its powerful libraries. Many examples are provided as we illustrate how to leverage each Julia command, dataset, and function. Specialized script packages are introduced and described. Hands-on problems representative of those commonly encountered throughout the data science pipeline are provided, and we guide you in the use of Julia in solving them using published datasets. Many of these scenarios make use of existing packages and built-in functions, as we cover: 1.An overview of the data science pipeline along with an example illustrating the key points, implemented in Julia 2.Options for Julia IDEs 3.Programming structures and functions 4.Engineering tasks, such as importing, cleaning, formatting and storing data, as
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! [DOWNLOAD] PDF Julia for Data Science
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! [DOWNLOAD] PDF Julia for Data Science

×