10 ĐIỂM DU LỊCH NHẬT BANR THÚ VỊ CỦA ĐẤT NƯỚC TUYỆT VỜI 1. QUẦN THỂ KIẾN TRÚC PHẬT GIÁO HORYUJI Được UNESCO công nhận là d...
Cổ đô Kyoto và khu vực lân cận bao phủ một vùng rộng lớn ngày nay bao gồm các thành phố Kyoto, Uji và Otsu. Các điểm đến t...
Cụm di tích Nikko của du lịch Nhật Bản bao gồm 103 tòa kiến trúc và thiên nhiên tọa lạc ở Nikko, tỉnh Tochigi. Các địa điể...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

10 điểm du lịch nhật banr thú vị của đất nước tuyệt vời

22 views

Published on

10 Điểm du lịch Nhật Bản tuyệt vời

Published in: News & Politics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

10 điểm du lịch nhật banr thú vị của đất nước tuyệt vời

  1. 1. 10 ĐIỂM DU LỊCH NHẬT BANR THÚ VỊ CỦA ĐẤT NƯỚC TUYỆT VỜI 1. QUẦN THỂ KIẾN TRÚC PHẬT GIÁO HORYUJI Được UNESCO công nhận là di sản thế giới vào năm vào năm 2003, quần thể kiến trúc Phật giáo Horyuji là quốc bảo của du lịch Nhật Bản nằm ở tỉnh Nara. Trong số các công trình trong quần thể này, đáng chú ý nhất là chùa Horyuji (Pháp Long học vấn tự) có một số tòa kiến trúc bằng gỗ cổ nhất thế giới, và chùa Hokkiji với tượng Bồ Tát Quán Thế Âm 11 mặt. 2. LÂU ĐÀI HIMEJI (HIMEJI-JO) Lâu đài Himeji là một trong những điểm đến quan trọng nhất của du lịch Nhật Bản. Nằm ở thành phố Himeji thuộc tỉnh Hyogo, Himeji là một khối kiến trúc lâu đài được cải tạo thời xưa từ một pháo đài. Himeji được xem là hình mẫu kiến trúc lâu đài của Nhật Bản, đã hoàn toàn vẹn nguyên qua các đợt ném bom trong Chiến trang thế giới thứ 2 và trận động đất Kobe. 3. ĐẢO YAKUSHIMA (ỐC CỬU ĐẢO) Đảo Yakushima thuộc địa phận tỉnh Kagoshima. Hòn đảo hoang sơ này có một thảm thực động vật phong phú và đã được UNESCO công nhận là di sản thiên nhiên thế giới. Đặc biệt Yakushima có dấu tích còn lại của một khu rừng cổ ôn đới đặc biệt có giá trị. Mỗi năm hơn 300.000 khách du lịch Nhật Bản yêu thiên nhiên viếng thăm hòn đảo này. 4. CỤM DI TÍCH CỔ ĐÔ KYOTO
  2. 2. Cổ đô Kyoto và khu vực lân cận bao phủ một vùng rộng lớn ngày nay bao gồm các thành phố Kyoto, Uji và Otsu. Các điểm đến trong cụm di tích cổ đô Kyoto là một phần không thể thiếu đối với bất kì hành trình du lịch Nhật Bản nào. 5. LÀNG LỊCH SỬ SHIRAKAWA-GO VÀ GOKAYAMA Hai ngôi làng Shirakawa-go và Gokayama nằm ở khu vực giáp ranh hai tỉnh Gifu và Toyama của Nhật. Giá trị đóng góp cho du lịch Nhật Bản của hai ngôi làng này không chỉ ở khung cảnh làng quê và đồng ruộng yên bình, mà còn là kiến trúc nhà độc đáo với hai mái tranh tạo thành hình như bàn tay đang chắp lại cầu nguyện. Các tòa nhà ở đây nhìn đơn giản nhưng vững chãi, có thể chịu được sức nặng của tuyết đóng vào mùa đông tại khu vực này. 6. KHU TƯỞNG NIỆM HÒA BÌNH HIROSHIMA – GENBAKU DOME (VÒM BOM NGUYÊN TỬ) Nói đến Nhật Bản người ta không thể không biết đến hai quả bom nguyên tử đã giáng xuống đất nước này trong Chiến trang Thế giới thứ 2. Thành phố Hiroshima, nơi chịu ảnh hưởng nặng nề của quả bom nguyên tử, hiện nay đã trở thành một điểm du lịch phổ biến của du lịch Nhật Bản. 7. ĐỀN ITSUKUSHIMA Nằm ở đảo Miyajima thuộc tỉnh Hiroshima, đền Itsukushima (còn gọi là thần xã Itsukushima) là công trình thần đạo quan trọng của du lịch Nhật Bản, nổi tiếng với cánh cổng torii khổng lồ. Khung cảnh cánh cổng torii này ngập trong nước biển phía trước núi Misen của đảo Miyajima là một trong 3 cảnh đẹp nhất của Nhật Bản. 8. CỤM DI TÍCH THÀNH CỔ NARA Cụm di tích cố đô Nara nằm ngay trong địa phận tỉnh Nara ngày nay, bao gồm 8 điểm đến: 5 chùa Phật giáo bao gồm: chùa Todai, chùa Kofuku, chùa Gango, chùa Yakushi và chùa Toshodai; 1 đền Thần đạo là đền Kasuga; 1 cung điện là Heijo – cung điện hoàng gia Nara; và 1 rừng nguyên sinh là rừng Kasugayama. 9. CỤM ĐỀN CHÙA NIKKO
  3. 3. Cụm di tích Nikko của du lịch Nhật Bản bao gồm 103 tòa kiến trúc và thiên nhiên tọa lạc ở Nikko, tỉnh Tochigi. Các địa điểm này thuộc về 2 đền Thần đạo là Futarasan và Toshogu cùng với 1 chùa Phật giáo là Rinnoji. 10. CỤM DI TÍCH PHẬT GIÁO TỊNH ĐỘ TÔNG HIRAIZUMI Nằm ở tỉnh Iwate, cụm di tích Hiraizumi của du lịch Nhật Bản bao gồm 5 địa điểm: chùa Chuson, chùa Motsu, chùa Kanjizaio, chùa Muryoko và núi Kinkeisan. Trong đó nổi bật nhất là chùa Chusonji với Hoàng Sảnh Konjikido, lăng mộ chứa xác ướp của thủ lĩnh gia tộc Bắc Fujiwara. >> TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO: sach tieng anh lop 3 sach tieng anh lop 4 tu dien tieng han

×