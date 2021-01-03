Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
What is a U shape Modular Kitchen? • Beautiful colors packed with features and a lot of space everything that makes Modula...
• it has light sensors which are useful at night and close it this have another overhead unit on the other side one of the...
u shape modular kitchen
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

u shape modular kitchen

6 views

Published on

space everything that makes Modular Kitchen a stylish place. so about this kitchen designed by homular kitchen foolish talking about exterior finish have two beautiful shields here. why and cherry red this is u-shaped kitchen with acrylic shutters it seems to be very interesting. so let's get started have multiple drawers under the kitchen top along the edge which covers entire u-shape and it has great storage capacity and as you can see have hob here next to that have easy rag.

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

u shape modular kitchen

  1. 1. What is a U shape Modular Kitchen? • Beautiful colors packed with features and a lot of space everything that makes Modular Kitchen a stylish place. so about this kitchen designed by homular kitchen foolish talking about exterior finish have two beautiful shields here. why and cherry red this is u-shaped kitchen with acrylic shutters it seems to be very interesting. so let's get started have multiple drawers under the kitchen top along the edge which covers entire u-shape and it has great storage capacity and as you can see have hob here next to that have easy rag. Then have breakfast counter this is our over unit and beneath the overhead unit have cup holder , drawn this one is for your cutlery multiple sections for spoons and knives. • it has gloss finish which perfectly blends into the design this another drawer for cups bowls and plates it has adjustable plate size and anti-skid one thing you might have noticed matter small or big each and every element is of best quality that can be offered and a lot of attention is given to the details moving forward. corner unit open it like this as can see have two Roundtree's here and can move this around press. according to our need and it's very easy to access close and you're done have this overhead unit useful again and just open it as can see it has greater storage capacity.
  2. 2. • it has light sensors which are useful at night and close it this have another overhead unit on the other side one of the problem faced by anyone who work in the kitchen is to keep the kitchen table clean and neat but solution for this as well this easy that that means you can put your bread cups plates and all other utensils and they will get drain off this is storage for your jars and spoons. Things you need frequently while cooking this one is small storage compartment open it can put fairly good amount of stuff in it and close. it this breakfast counter writing a front of hob where you can enjoy your delicious and tasty food coming with unique design is really very hard giving details makes. it more smart about this cup unit and this boxes here they add essence of being modern and elegant overall balancing the design to sum up everything this kitchen design fits perfectly in every sizes of room. it has rich acrylic finish it looks elegant and it is fully loaded with some smart features that's all about this U Shaped Kitchen.

×