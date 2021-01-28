Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.homular.in
The unique room layout, where the Modular Kitchen is directly connected to the dining room and family room, is optimized by designing a double line kitchen set cabinet. One L-shaped cabinet is attached to the interior wall of the kitchen and another kitchen cabinet is placed between the kitchen and dining room. Its function is as a link between the two areas. Between the two are given a distance of 2.2m, so that circulation when working becomes smooth.

  1. 1. www.homular.in
  2. 2. Modular Kitchen Appliances For Delhi • Home owners, now a days, prefer a good and convenient lifestyle. With both husband and wife working in offices, they desire easy and flexible time at home in order to give time to the family. The introduction of modular kitchen appliances has made the life of new generation quite simple. This makes modular kitchen appliances not just a luxury but necessity as well. The appliances are very important to move ahead with the modern technology. The home and kitchen work can be made more efficient with the help of these new-age appliances. People who do not like to cook due to endless chores associated with it find these kitchen appliances a blessing in disguise. This is because appliances inspire people to prepare meals with added convenience. The presence of modern, efficient and branded appliances has made life more enjoyable for families. The advantages of using modular kitchen appliances are that they have a positive impact on the busy schedules of the home makers. There are a number of kitchen appliances available in the market, right from dishwashers and chimneys to juicers and blenders. Earlier there were not many options available with respect to material, technology and colours in kitchen appliances. However, home makers can now choose the appliances based on the colours and patterns as well. This enables teaming them up with the kitchen decor and theme. Some home owners are of the opinion that usage of modular kitchen appliances increases the pressure on environment and thereby, carbon footprints. But, not all modular kitchen appliances work on electricity, there are many that are manual too. The introduction of eco-friendly and technology-efficient kitchen appliances has reduced the pressure on environment. Home owners can now enjoy the pleasures of cooking without any mess or inconvenience. Microwave ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, hob, chimney and others are quite necessary inputs for setting a modular kitchen. • • Chimneys Delhi • • Sink Delhi • • Microwave Ovens Delhi • • Hobs & Cook Tops Delhi • • Dish Washers Delhi • Chimneys • New age Kitchen chimney are powered by potent features including high air suction capacity. In addition to it, it's got the filter which ensures that all the exhaust is ejected out of the kitchen efficiently without causing any inconvenience to the person in the kitchen. Modular kitchen chimneys are quick to install, and easy to maintain. Equipped with auto cleaning option, chimneys prevent from undertaking the hassle of manual cleaning. These chimneys are portable and can be fixed any where incase of frequent moving or travelling. They are precisely designed to suit the kitchen features and requirements. • • Sink • Sink forms as one of the important element of the kitchen. It is used the most since the utensils that are used to cook and eat are placed in them again and again for cleaning. Therefore it should be given utmost attention while selecting the sink. Home owners can select amongst the two types of sinks namely single or double sided sinks. People can choose it according to their usage. For a smaller kitchen a single sided sink is apt where as for a larger kitchen twin sink should be used for the free flow of work process. For the sinks in the modular kitchen, choose an area which is easily accessible and which is within your reach. The perfect sinks for the modular kitchen are the stainless steel and the porcelain sinks. They are durable and easy to clean.
  3. 3. Microwave Ovens Cook tops and built in hob are the basic elements of the kitchen as we do the soul work there. Kitchen is known for cooking and therefore cook tops and hobs are very essential. The difference between the cook top and hob is that a hob is fixed on the counter top where as the cook top is not fixed in the stone. There is great mobility in cook tops. easy to clean and maintain it. There is 8 mm toughened glass on them. They are also available in electric ignition as well as gas operated forms. Available to choose from triple ring burner or four ring burner, the user can easily buy the desirable one. Dish Washers A dishwasher washes the dishes with high temperature water. It makes sure that all the soap is removed from the dishes. Hence, it is sure to kill more bacteria and germs which can cause illness. Dishwashers not only help in saving the time spent cleaning the vessels in the kitchen, but it also do a better cleaning job than one can do with their hands. It helps people as the fingers are not left dry, cracked skit and with split fingernails. While the dishes are washed with hands it might leave a little soap in the dishes. But with a dishwasher at home, the dishes are soap free and therefore germs free. As the dishes are clean no sickness can enter the house. Its size is more or less around 60 cm in width and 85 cm in height. For smaller kitchens, there are compact and slim line models.
  4. 4. MODULAR KITCHEN ACCESSORIES Cooking has become cool and trendy with the introduction of the concept of modular kitchen. The person who prepares the meal has become a magician of sorts. A tap and the drawer full of things opens. One does not need to make efforts when the design is based on modular kitchen. However, the design is not complete if it is stripped off the modular kitchen accessories. This is because the drawers become useless without the baskets or other things. Hence, it is necessary that home owners take advice from professionals to enhance the functionality of the kitchen with a range of different accessories available for the modular kitchen. Modular kitchen accessories have made the life in the kitchen easy and simple. There is a designated place for every accessory in the modular kitchen. This makes it easy to store them and source them when required. These kitchen accessories do not only increase the functionality of the kitchen, but add a touch of glamour to its aesthetics. Available in a range of materials right from solid wood to stainless steel, home owners can choose accessories depending upon their individual preferences. Earlier home owners did not have much choice, but now they get a range of international quality accessories right at their doorstep. It is necessary that home owners read the manual before installing the accessories. Hence, it is advisable that professionals are engaged for installation of the appliances in the right manner. Not just that, the cleaning and maintenance of the accessories is necessary. Some materials might not be resistant to water or household chemicals. It is imperative that the instruction manual is read completely to check these things. However, there is not much with modular kitchen accessories as they are meant to increase the convenience and comfort of the home owners.

