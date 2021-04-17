Linux continues to evolve. Today it's the world's dominant Internet server platform. Google runs on Linux. So does Amazon including its marketleading EC2 cloudbased platform. It's no wonder more and more system administrators and web developers need to be fluent in Linux. But fluency means knowing how to operate a Linux system from the command line not from a preprogrammed GUI that's the only way to gain full control. Through three previous editions Mark Sobell's A Practical Guide to Linux Commands Editors and Shell Programming has earned a global reputation as the best way to gain this mastery. Now Sobell and top Linux expert Matthew Helmke have thoroughly updated this bestseller to reflect Linux's latest innovations. Like all previous editions A Practical Guide to Linux Commands Editors and Shell Programming Fourth Edition is fully distribution agnostic it will serve you just as well