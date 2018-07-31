Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
I, Michael Bennett Audiobook Free | I, Michael Bennett ( most popular audio books ) : audio reading books I, Michael Benne...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
I, Michael Bennett Audiobook Free | I, Michael Bennett ( most popular audio books ) : audio reading books Police officers ...
I, Michael Bennett Audiobook Free | I, Michael Bennett ( most popular audio books ) : audio reading books Written By: Mich...
I, Michael Bennett Audiobook Free | I, Michael Bennett ( most popular audio books ) : audio reading books Download Full Ve...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

I... Michael Bennett Audiobook Free | I... Michael Bennett ( most popular audio books ) : audio reading books

4 views

Published on

I... Michael Bennett Audiobook Free | I... Michael Bennett ( most popular audio books ) : audio reading books

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

I... Michael Bennett Audiobook Free | I... Michael Bennett ( most popular audio books ) : audio reading books

  1. 1. I, Michael Bennett Audiobook Free | I, Michael Bennett ( most popular audio books ) : audio reading books I, Michael Bennett Audiobook Free | I, Michael Bennett ( most popular audio books ) : audio reading books
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. I, Michael Bennett Audiobook Free | I, Michael Bennett ( most popular audio books ) : audio reading books Police officers shot Detective Michael Bennett arrests an infamous Mexican crime lord in a deadly chase that leaves Bennett's lifelong friend Hughie McDonough dead. From jail, the prisoner vows to rain epic violence down upon New York City-and to get revenge on Michael Bennett. Judges murdered To escape the chaos, Bennett takes his ten kids and their beautiful nanny, Mary Catherine, on a much-needed vacation to his family's cabin near Newburgh, New York. But instead of the calm and happy town he remembers from growing up, they step into a nightmare worse than they could have ever imagined. Newburgh is an inferno of warring gangs, and there's little the police-or Bennett-can do to keep the children safe. Target: Michael Bennett As violence overwhelms the state, Bennett is torn between protecting his hometown and saving New York City. A partner in his investigations, federal prosecutor Tara McLellan, brings him new weapons for the battle-and an attraction that endangers his relationship with Mary Catherine. A no-holds-barred, pedal-to-the-floor, action-packed novel, I, Michael Bennett is James Patterson at his most personal and most thrilling best.
  4. 4. I, Michael Bennett Audiobook Free | I, Michael Bennett ( most popular audio books ) : audio reading books Written By: Michael Ledwidge, James Patterson. Narrated By: Bobby Cannavale Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: July 2012 Duration: 7 hours 37 minutes
  5. 5. I, Michael Bennett Audiobook Free | I, Michael Bennett ( most popular audio books ) : audio reading books Download Full Version I, Michael Bennett Audio OR Download now

×