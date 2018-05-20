Synnopsis :

Godel, Escher, Bach Originally published by Penguin in 1980, when it was winner of the Pulitzer Prize for General Non-fiction, an anniversary edition of an illustrated examination of the nature of human thought processes. Full description



Author : Douglas Hofstadter

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Douglas Hofstadter ( 7✮ )

Link Download : https://alhamdulillah120.blogspot.com/?book=0465026567

