1 dkslZ f”k{kd MkW lksfu;k frokjh Xk`g foKku foHkkx Lokeh jkerhFkZ ifjlj gs0u0c0 Xk<+oky fo”ofo|ky; ckn”kkgh FkkSy] fVgjh ...
( ) Core Paper 2 : Child Growth and Development (Prenatal and Infancy Years) • IV • Unit IV: Infancy Infancy: Definition, ...
Department of Home Science, SRTC, HNBGU, Badshahi Thaul, Tehri 3 1 • 2 • 3 • 4 • 5 •
• • Department of Home Science, SRTC, HNBGU, Badshahi Thaul, Tehri 4
• “kS”kodky iwjs thou pdz dh lcls NksVh vof/k gSaA • ;g tUe ls ysdj nks lky rd dh vof/k gSA • “kS”kokLFkk ds nkSjku f”k”kq...
• jax & uotkr f”k”kq dk jax uhyk] gYdk xqykch ls xqykch gksrk gSA • lkal & uotkr f”k”kq vfu;fer lkal ysrk gS vkSj og 5-10 ...
“kS”kokLFkk esa gksus okys “kkjhfjd fodkl bl izdkj gS & • vkdkj ,oa Hkkj & • tUe ds le; & yackbZ & 50cm Hkkj & 2-5 ls 3-5 ...
•Ekalisf”k;k¡ & izFke nks o’kksZa esa f”k”kq dh ckgsa rFkk iSj tUe ls yxHkx nqxus cMs+ gks tkrh gS vkSj i;kZIr n`<+ gks tk...
n`f’V laosnuk Jo.k laosnuk ?kzk.k laosnuk Lokn laosnuk Rod laosnuk
n`f’V laosnuk& vk¡[k dk n`f’V iVy ftlesa n`f’V dh Kku dksf”kdk,¡ gksrh gS] tUe ds le; iw.kZ fodflr ugha gksrhA • tUe ds le...
• ?kzk.k ¼lwaxuk½ laosnuk & ?kzk.kbafnz;ka tUe ds le; mfpr <ax ls fodflr gksrh gSSA • budh mPp laosnu “kfDr dk irk lksrs l...
• Lokn laosnuk & f”k”kq esa tUe ds le; mifLFkr jgrh gS A • ehBh ds izfr f”k”kq dh izfrfdz;k vuqdwy jgrh gS vkSj uedhu phtk...
Jo.k laosnuk & Jo.k laosnuk tUe ds le; Jo.k “kfDr dk fodkl lHkh laosnuk tUe ds le; Jo.k “kfDr dk fodkl lHkh laosnu”khy ls ...
• Rod laosnuk& Rod laosnuk Li”kZ ncko ,oa ihM+k o rkdr odZ laosnu tUe ds le; ekStwn jgrs gSa ysfdu “kjhj ds dqN Hkkx fo”ks...
Infancy
Infancy

Appropriate for BA II Semester Home Science HNBGU

Infancy

  1. 1. 1 dkslZ f”k{kd MkW lksfu;k frokjh Xk`g foKku foHkkx Lokeh jkerhFkZ ifjlj gs0u0c0 Xk<+oky fo”ofo|ky; ckn”kkgh FkkSy] fVgjh Xk<+oky] mRrjk[k.M
  2. 2. ( ) Core Paper 2 : Child Growth and Development (Prenatal and Infancy Years) • IV • Unit IV: Infancy Infancy: Definition, Characteristics and behavior of the newborn Physical development; Sensory capacities Department of Home Science, SRTC, HNBGU, Badshahi Thaul, Tehri 2
  3. 3. Department of Home Science, SRTC, HNBGU, Badshahi Thaul, Tehri 3 1 • 2 • 3 • 4 • 5 •
  4. 4. • • Department of Home Science, SRTC, HNBGU, Badshahi Thaul, Tehri 4
  5. 5. • “kS”kodky iwjs thou pdz dh lcls NksVh vof/k gSaA • ;g tUe ls ysdj nks lky rd dh vof/k gSA • “kS”kokLFkk ds nkSjku f”k”kq dh o`f) rhoz xfr ls gksrh gSA • f”k”kq ds fy, lek;kstu djuk mruk gh egRroiw.kZ gS ftruk mls ckgjh ifjos”k esa lek;kstu djuk gksrk gSA
  6. 6. • jax & uotkr f”k”kq dk jax uhyk] gYdk xqykch ls xqykch gksrk gSA • lkal & uotkr f”k”kq vfu;fer lkal ysrk gS vkSj og 5-10 sec rd lkl jksddj iqu% lkal ysuk izkjaHk dj nsrk gSA • ;fn nl ls T;knk jksdrk gS rks og uhyk iM+us yxrk gSA • uhan & ,d ckj esa f”k”kq de ls de 20 feuV ls pkj ?kaVs rd lksrk gS vkSj fnu esa yxHkx chl ?kaVs rd lksrk gS A • jksuk& uotkr f”k”kq fnu ds dbZ ?kaVksa rd jksrs gSA • vU;& uotkr f”k”kq fgPdh] mcklh] mYVh] Nhad] Mdkj Hkh ysrs gSA
  7. 7. “kS”kokLFkk esa gksus okys “kkjhfjd fodkl bl izdkj gS & • vkdkj ,oa Hkkj & • tUe ds le; & yackbZ & 50cm Hkkj & 2-5 ls 3-5 fdyksxzke • “kS”kokLFkk lekIr gksus rd& yackbZ & yxHkx 100cm Hkkj & 40 ikS.M ¼18 fdyksxzke½ • gfÏ;k¡& • tUe ds le; f”k”kq dh gfÏ;k¡ dksey vkSj yphyh gksrh gS vkSj mudh la[;k 270 gksrh gSA • nw/k ds lsou ls izkIr dSfYl;e] QkWlQksjl rFkk vU; [kfut yo.kksa dh lgk;rk ls mudh vfLFk;k¡ n`<+ gks tkrh gSA • 6 & 7 efgus iwjs gksrs &gksrs f”k”kq ds vfLFkk;k nkr vkus yx tkrs gSA
  8. 8. •Ekalisf”k;k¡ & izFke nks o’kksZa esa f”k”kq dh ckgsa rFkk iSj tUe ls yxHkx nqxus cMs+ gks tkrh gS vkSj i;kZIr n`<+ gks tkrh gSA •efLr’d & tUe ds le; f”k”kq ds efLr’d dk Hkkj 250 xzke gksrk gS vFkkZr~ efLr’d dk Hkkj lEiw.kZ “kjhj ds 1/8 Hkkj ds cjkcj gksrk gSA •Rkhu o’kZ dh vk;q rd igq¡prs&igq¡prs bldk Hkkj izk;% 10050 xzkr gks tkrk gSA •Ikkpu ra= & vkek”k; dk vk;ru vkSj vk¡rks dh ikpu “kfDr vk;q ds lkFk c<+rh gS] T;ksa&T;ksa cPpk Bksl vkgkj xag.k djrk gS] R;ksa&R;ksa mldk ikpu rU= izcy gksus yxrk gSA
  9. 9. n`f’V laosnuk Jo.k laosnuk ?kzk.k laosnuk Lokn laosnuk Rod laosnuk
  10. 10. n`f’V laosnuk& vk¡[k dk n`f’V iVy ftlesa n`f’V dh Kku dksf”kdk,¡ gksrh gS] tUe ds le; iw.kZ fodflr ugha gksrhA • tUe ds le; f”k”kq iw.kZr% ;k va”kr% o.kkZU/k gksrk gSA • Xkfr”khy oLrqvksa ds lkFk lkFk n`f’V pyus dh vkSj n`f’V dks eksMus dh fdz;k,sa ftls vf{k nksyu dgrs gSa] tUe ds dbZ ?kaVksa ckn vkrh gSA • vFkkZr~ f”k”kq esa n`f’V laosnuk tUe ds dqN ?kaVksaa ds ckn vkrh gSa A ;g lR; gS fd f”k”kq HkkSfrd lalkj dks gkFk ls idM+ ds cgqr igys vka[k ls idM+ ysrk gSA
  11. 11. • ?kzk.k ¼lwaxuk½ laosnuk & ?kzk.kbafnz;ka tUe ds le; mfpr <ax ls fodflr gksrh gSSA • budh mPp laosnu “kfDr dk irk lksrs le; Hkh f”k”kq ds ,saBus] jksus ,oa pwlus dh xfr;ksa pyrk gSA • tc isVªksfy;e vkfn dks eka ds Lru ij yxk fn;k tkrk gS rc mldh xa/k ls f”k”kq Lru ij eq[k ugha yxkrk A
  12. 12. • Lokn laosnuk & f”k”kq esa tUe ds le; mifLFkr jgrh gS A • ehBh ds izfr f”k”kq dh izfrfdz;k vuqdwy jgrh gS vkSj uedhu phtksa rFkk rh[kh phtksa ds izfr f”k”kq dh izfrfdz;k izfrdwy jgrh gS fQj Hkh uotkr f”k”kq esa Lokn dh izHkko lhek,sa cgqr fHkUu gksrh gSA
  13. 13. Jo.k laosnuk & Jo.k laosnuk tUe ds le; Jo.k “kfDr dk fodkl lHkh laosnuk tUe ds le; Jo.k “kfDr dk fodkl lHkh laosnu”khy ls de gksrk gSA • dku ds utnhd tksj dk “kCn gksus ij mldh izfdz;k fcYdqy ugha gksrh gS ;k cgqr /kheh gksrh gSA vkSlr uotkr f”k”kq esa thou ds iwoZ nks fnu rd lk/kkj.k /ofu;ksa dks lquus ds dksbZ y{k.k izdV ugha gksrsA • ;g y{k.k rhljs og lkrosa fnu ds ckn n`f’Vxkspj gksrs gSaA
  14. 14. • Rod laosnuk& Rod laosnuk Li”kZ ncko ,oa ihM+k o rkdr odZ laosnu tUe ds le; ekStwn jgrs gSa ysfdu “kjhj ds dqN Hkkx fo”ks’k :i ls gkasB Li”kZ dh {kerk vf/kd jgrh gS] rki ds mÌhiuksa ds izfr laosnu”khyrk] nw/k ds rki ds izfr pwlus dh vyd vyx izfrfdz;kvksa ls izdV gksrh gSaA • Tkhou ds izFke nks fnu f”k”kq dks ihM+++k Hkh de gksrh gSA • Ukhan ihM+++k dh laosnu”khyrk dks cM+++k nsrh gSA • ihM+++k dh vyqfdz;k “kjhj ds vcys fljs dh vis{kk fiNys fljs esa ckn esa gksrh gSA

