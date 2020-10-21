Successfully reported this slideshow.
Own a home and get into our rent to own home program as long as you're willing to start from the bottom and finish all the steps of our program.

Published in: Real Estate
  2. 2. Big Why 4: Daily Discipline Big Why 4: Daily Discipline Daily Discipline  Today we are going to cover  little elements that I think are just so critical, so  key as you’re thinking through the process of sitting down to do your Big Why. To really dig down deep and get connected emotionally overall. I want you to think about something, that it’s not just an emotion. You’re not just going to happen to have the emotion. You’re going to do this everyday. This is something that is a daily discipline that you’re going to keep putting back in front of you. In order for your subconsciousness, in order for your mind to truly start keying into the person that you’re becoming, when you become the person that is actively doing the things you need to do to achieve your big why, your big why is going to become you.  Starting out sometimes, it’s just the motivation that starts you out. Like at the start of the year, almost everybody has a New Year’s resolution and at the end of the ﬁrst three months half of the people will be burned out and that’s the majority of people. We’re trying to move beyond that. Not just be the majority of people but really have that big why and move from just a motive factor, a motivation into an inspiration for us. And that inspiration can be a positive thing that we’re on our way actually achieving it. It could also be the fear of something else that’s driving it. And it really just is dependent on you. That’s what I want you to think about, is that it has to be something put in front of you daily to develop the daily discipline and as you develop that discipline, it’s going to quickly become more and more who you are. Hello future homeowners, This is Roberta Eastman coming at you again from the Home Buyers Inventory. Going along  with the Big Why.
  3. 3. Big Why 4: Daily Discipline Big Why 4: Daily Discipline This is something you need to be more aware of. Being active in the process of getting in touch with that kind of emotional side of you, you’re also going to become more aware of hitting those plateaus and knowing the time that you need to go beyond what you’re currently doing and actually move to the next thing. The next big why that you might have. It might be a driving factor you have for years and then it will change. We all go through seasons in our life, and so you want to be aware of that, as well.  And it’s okay that even if your big why seems a little bit smaller in the short- term, that’s okay. If it’s enough to get you motivated and inspired to take action consistently now, that’s ﬁne, but understand things will probably change. Actually they will change throughout your life.  So with that, I’m going to be hitting up a couple more videos. Make sure you stay tuned to Home Buyers Inventory Facebook page and visit us at make sure you check out the blog.www.homebuyersinventory.com                                       GET FREE TIPS TO ORGANIZE YOUR HOME The second thing I want to talk about is a changing why. As you become the person that you are, you have the tendency to plateau. So every time that you grow there’s always the tendency to kind of level off.  Because you are made up of the decisions that you currently make. Let’s reframe that and get very particular over the next few months and over this next year about putting that big why there.

