This book is your step-by-step guide on how to turn your idea into a multi-million dollar business. John Millar, renowned entrepreneur and successful business coach, has done it multiple times before?for both himself and for his clients, which make up a worldwide list of Who?s Who in business. With 25 simple steps, John Millar?s book makes you a millionaire. He poses relevant questions about going into business for yourself, and in the process of answering these questions, you gain key insight into your reasons for starting a business. This forces you to think about what you are doing and why you are doing it?unlike many business founders who rush into their new venture. The book goes over all the basic steps of starting a business, including how to form a business plan and other key planning mechanisms. It discusses financing, key accounting concepts and statements, licensing, risk management, human resources, marketing and sales, product positioning, and online considerations,

