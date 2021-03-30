Copy Link https://greatfull.fileoz.club/1940878470 :

From the messedup mind of music sensation YUNGBLUD comes the followup to 2019's smash hit graphic novel The Twisted Tales of The Ritalin Club! Now eighteen and having graduated from Blackheart's High School; YUNGBLUD plus his superpowered friends Harmony Scout Zombie Joshua Em and Encore are now enrolled as students at Quarry Bank University. At first it seems like university life is all drugs sex and relationship drama. But when a new foe with a familiar face arrives from the Manga Dimension the Ritalin Club find themselves caught in a trip that may cost them their very lives.