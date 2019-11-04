Read Leyland Tractors | Ebook

Leyland Tractors explores the story of the Leyland tractor, beginning with the orange Nuffield tractor of 1948, which was to influence the development of Leyland tractors in many key ways. The focus then shifts to the period from 1969 to 1982, when the name Leyland was used on the bonnet of a range of blue tractors, all built in Bathgate, Scotland. All the various models built during this time are looked at in detail, as each new product brought new innovations and improvements, such as quiet cabs and syncromesh gearing – as well as some less successful developments. The story continues when Leyland Tractors was sold to Marshall of Gainsborough, concluding in the mid-1980s when the firm faltered. Finally, we take a look at the legacy of the Leyland tractor, celebrating their endurance, and the fact that many have been restored by collectors, while still others are still out on farms, working as they were intended. Filled with original modern photography of tractors both at work and on display, and containing previously unseen material, this book is a unique addition to the tractor enthusiast’s library.

