Comunicado de los Gimnasios dirigido a la Ministra de Economía María Antonieta Alva.

Published in: Sports
Comunicado gimnasios a Ministra de Economía

  1. 1. Lima, 20 de julio de 2020 Señora. María Antonieta Alva Luperdi Ministra de Economía Presente. - Estimada Señora Ministra: Nos hemos visto obligados a dirigirle esta carta porque al día de hoy número 128 del cierre de los gimnasios en el Perú, no tenemos noticia alguna de cuando volveremos a iniciar actividades, somos de las pocas actividades que sigue cerrada a pesar de todos los beneficios que el ejercicio brinda a los usuarios no solo física si no también psicológica. En plena reactivación de la economía peruana los gimnasios han quedado relegados a la última fase, pero es hora de dejar de verlos como generadores de conflicto durante la pandemia, y empezar a verlos como lo que realmente son: los gimnasios y centros de entrenamientos deportivos son parte del alivio de las consecuencias que ha generado el encierro inevitable y necesario, tras la pandemia. ¡Los gimnasios son parte de la solución! No podemos dejar de recalcar que los gimnasios son lugares controlados por profesionales, administradores, supervisores y entrenadores que están siempre atentos para que se cumplan los protocolos usuales de atención al cliente, seguridad y control sanitario, responsabilidad que asumió nuestra industria hace muchísimo tiempo, no es algo nuevo para nosotros. Según documentos médicos especializados, avalados por universidades y centros académicos tales como la Universidad de Stanford, Hospital de Qatar y Universidad de Zaragoza, entre otros, en los que se basa la Organización Mundial de la Salud, concluyen que hacer ejercicio contribuye a aliviar algunas de las problemáticas que se viven hoy, como es la prevención de sobrepeso y obesidad, hasta enfermedades como la diabetes e hipertensión, que se pueden controlar y combatir con la práctica frecuente del ejercicio físico. “Es fundamental el impulso de la actividad física en el Perú, tomando en cuenta que el sobrepeso y la obesidad son grandes males que afectan al país, tal es así que cerca del 70% de adultos, entre mujeres y varones, lo padecen, según datos Instituto Nacional de Salud”, detalló Gigliola Aycardi, Cofundadora de Bodytech. Los gimnasios generan bienestar en la salud pública, los médicos precisan que algunas de las ventajas de ejercitarse regularmente, más de tres veces por semana o durante 150 minutos en adultos, generan rutinas que contribuyen en el
  2. 2. aumento en la productividad; contrarresta males crónicos como diabetes, enfermedades Cardiovasculares e hipertensión arterial. Además, contribuye a mejorar la calidad del sueño, combate directamente el estrés, la depresión, y claramente mejora el sistema inmune que es fundamental para enfrentar con éxito el COVID-19. Nuestra propuesta “Como gimnasios nuestra principal preocupación es el bienestar y salud de todos los peruanos, por ello queremos impulsar una apertura ordenada, regida estrictamente por los protocolos de bioseguridad del gobierno y las recomendaciones de profesionales de la salud. Sin duda, nuestra rutina diaria no será como antes de la pandemia, por ello estamos preparados para reanudar funciones en la nueva normalidad e impulsar el bienestar de todos nuestros clientes y colaboradores”, dijo Luis Lobato, Gerente General de Smart Fit. “Estamos listos para implementar nuevas medidas como la regulación del número de personas en cada gimnasio; ingreso solo con citas que permitan controlar el número máximo de personas permitidas; toma de temperatura al momento de ingresar y desinfección de manos; clases grupales sin contacto físico y donde se respete el distanciamiento social; protección de usuarios y trabajadores, quienes garantizarán que los protocolos se cumplan al pie de la letra, para beneficio de todos”, agregó Jaime Yzaga, Gerente General de Sportlife Fitness Club. Es momento de considerar seriamente, las ventajas y beneficios que traerán bajo esta coyuntura, volver a contar con servicios generales de gimnasios, centros de entrenamiento físico y deportivos en Perú. En la nueva normalidad, es vital contar con los gimnasios que contribuyen a mantener saludables a los peruanos. Estaremos atentos si es que usted considera necesario reunirnos y aportar nuestros protocolos que llevan no sólo las recomendaciones establecidas por el MINSA, también hemos adaptado lo que ya viene utilizándose en otras partes del mundo donde los gimnasios aperturaron hace mucho. La industria fitness en Perú tiene un 2.7% de penetración entre la población, una facturación total $199,000,000 dólares (2019) 2.575 gimnasios y centros de acondicionamiento físico, más de 900,000 afiliados y más de 25.000 empleados directo y 4 veces más los empleos indirectos.
  3. 3. Agradecemos su atención a esta gran necesidad de nuestros trabajadores para volver a sus labores y de todo el público asistente a estos centros deportivos que son generadores de bienestar, reforzadores de la salúd y prevención a las enfermedades. Los gimnasios del Perú son centros de salud y bienestar que benefician a todos los ciudadanos

