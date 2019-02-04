Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
romance audiobooks : Shelter From the Storm | Romance
1.
romance audiobooks : Shelter From the
Storm | Romance
Listen to Shelter From the Storm and romance audiobooks new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any romance
audiobooks FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
romance audiobooks : Shelter From the
Storm | Romance
Six foot tall and spicy hot, Sheriff Daniel Galvez wasn't the kind of man women said no to. Unless you were Lauren
Maxwell. Years ago, Daniel had worked a case that had destroyed her familyand her trust in men.
Now Lauren's come home, a trauma doctor, all cool-eyed and distant. Still, something about this brave woman stirred
up Daniel's emotions. Lucky for him Lauren needed a strong lawman to help her safeguard a battered teenage patient.
Holed up together, Daniel swore to bridge the distance between themeven if it meant having his own heart broken
again.
3.
romance audiobooks : Shelter From the
Storm | Romance
Written By: RaeAnne Thayne.
Narrated By: Roxanne Hernandez
Publisher: Harlequin Audio
Date: February 2016
Duration: 6 hours 57 minutes
4.
romance audiobooks : Shelter From the
Storm | Romance
Download Full Version Shelter
From the Storm Audio
OR
Get now
Be the first to comment