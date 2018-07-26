-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synopsis :
Provides an overview of the ethical and legal issues raised by assisted suicide and euthanasia. This work assesses the strengths and weaknesses of contemporary ethical arguments for assisted suicide and euthanasia. It explores evidence and case histories from the Netherlands and Oregon, where the practices have been legalized.
To continue please click on the following link https://fomibaa.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0691140979
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment