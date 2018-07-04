read online eBooks download Raw Foods For Body, Mind And Spirit: Six Week Program For Beginners: 42 recipes included, no dehydrator needed, no complex techniques online Free acces

This book offers an easy step-by-step guide to bringing more raw foods into your diet, revitalizing your mind and creating peace in your soul. Throughout the chapters you will discover how to gradually add raw food to your diet in six weeks, and how to harmonize this process with your thoughts, feelings and emotions, ultimately bringing your life into balance. Here is what you will learn from reading: 42 raw food recipes with no dehydrator or complex techniques needed, including Creamy Dandelion Dressing, Raw Breakfast Porridge, Raw Cherry Pie Truffles, and more. How thoughts affect food cravings, and how to early identify and overcome unsupportive thinking, so you can build a new healthier lifestyle. How raw foods can elevate frequency and improve energy levels. Why raw foods hold the key to longevity and disease prevention. How meditation, yoga, self-talk, mind sculpting, and emotional intelligence can help you in your six week transition.


