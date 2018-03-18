The Fortune Formula Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. The�Fortune�Formula James�Wanless,�renowned�creator�of�the�best-selling�Voyager�Tarot,�has�created�two�powerful�guided�meditation journeys�to�help�you�activate�the�highest,�deepest�and�fullest�expression�of�yourself.�Inspired�by�the�Fortune�card�in the�Voyager�deck,�these�meditations�will�inspire�you�to�live�your�life�purpose�so�that�you�can�be�happy,�healthy�and wealthy�AND�make�the�world�a�better�place! This�audio�program�contains�the�following�guided�meditations: The�Fortune�Formula:�Having�It�All!�The�Golden�Rules�of�Manifestation�Magic This�guided�meditation�takes�you�on�a�journey�through�the�10�Golden�Rules�of�Fortune�creation.�You�will�discover how�to�activate�your�whole�self,�utilizing�the�power�of�your�mind,�heart,�body�and�spirit.�Like�an�alchemist,�you�have the�power�and�magic�to�turn�your�desires�into�rich�results�and�realized�dreams.�You�can�have�it�all! The�Fortune�Instinct:�Having�it�All�Naturally! This�guided�journey�helps�you�activate�a�life�that�is�whole�and�sustainable�-�happy,�healthy�and�wealthy!�The�Fortune life�is�an�innate�part�of�your�nature.�You�already�have�it�all�in�this�very�moment.�Through�this�meditation,�you�will learn�how�to�allow�your�natural�instincts�to�guide�you�so�that�you�can�live�as�the�vibrant�spirit�you�are�meant�to�be. The�rich�and�prosperous�life�you�desire,�filled�with�joy�and�love�is�closer�than�you�think.�Bring�out�your�unique�talents and�potentials�to�fulfill�your�personal�destiny! These�guided�meditations�are�designed�for�repeated�listening,�supporting�your�journey�to�activate�YOUR�FORTUNE INSTINCT!
