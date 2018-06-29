-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
This study aid features an innovative method of content organization. It uses a checklist format to lead students through questions they need to ask to fully evaluate the legal problem they are trying to solve. It also synthesizes the material in a way that most students are unable to do on their own, and assembles the different issues, presenting a clear guide to procedural analysis that students can draw upon when writing their exams. Other study aids provide sample problems, but none offer the systematic approach to problem solving found in this book.
Author : Suzanne Darrow-Kleinhaus
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Suzanne Darrow-Kleinhaus ( 10✮ )
Link Download : https://blazerldscagasgrwsa34.blogspot.ru/?book=0314171711
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment