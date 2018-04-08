Read PDF Correlation and Regression: Applications for Industrial Organizational Psychology and Management (Organizational Research Methods) | PDF File PDF Online

Correlation and Regression 2nd edition attempts to take statistical theory in correlation and regression and make it accessible to readers using words, equations, and a variety of applied examples.The examples help explain how the techniques work and under what circumstances some creativity in application is necessary. The revision keeps many of the prior classic examples, while adding even more up-to-date examples relevant to the next century of social science. The book s goal is practical; the tone is commonsensical. It is based upon the belief that one can be clear yet remain precise and accurate. The notions of practicality and common sense reflect the underlying philosophy that the application of correlation and regression is not necessarily straightforward, and it requires thinking about each technique in creative ways.

