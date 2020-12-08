You don't have to use your imagination to feel the power of alchemy and magic?they are potently available in the elements that surround you! Our ancestors harnessed the powers of earth, air, fire, and water, and north, south, east, and west; these have been key parts of pagan and witchcraft traditions for millennia. Now it's your turn! Modern science has revealed active energies such as electricity, gravity, magnetism, atoms, and even the mysterious dark matter. All of these can be used within this oracle in alchemic magic.All energies?from the smallest atom to the greatest solar power, from east to west, and from your own breath to fierce storms?are used here in these 44 stunning full-color cards. Combining the ancient key energies of the elements with science gives us a unique and authentic new way to work with them.Each card features an ancient word of power from the Greek, Roman, Egyptian, Norse, or Celt traditions to enliven it.

