Comunicacion

Dr. Neder Hugo ROJAS SALDAÑA 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 1
«Para comunicarse de forma efectiva, debemos darnos cuenta de que cada uno de nosotros percibe el mundo de diferente maner...
25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 3
EMISOR: persona que emite la información. RECEPTOR: persona que recibe la información. MENSAJE: contenido de la comunicaci...
EMISOR Es el sujeto con un objetivo y una razón para ponerse en comunicación, es la fuente de comunicación de la cual part...
RECEPTOR Es quien recibe el mensaje y el encargado de su decodificación. En nuestro caso podrá ser un cliente que recibe u...
MENSAJE Es la información que el emisor transmite al receptor. La vía por la que ese mensaje circula es lo que se llama ca...
Para que un mensaje sea eficaz debe responder a unos requisitos fundamentales: • Claridad: los mensajes deben ser claros, ...
25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 9
CÓDIGO Lenguaje determinado que usaremos para transmitir el mensaje; palabras, signos escritos, gestos, mediante imágenes,...
CANAL Todos los mensajes deben ser transmitidos a través de un canal y, dado que el contenido, el código y el tratamiento ...
Las barreras de la comunicación son los elementos que pueden influir en la buena marcha de ésta. Algunos de los aspectos q...
El lugar o momento elegido: Debemos analizar el contexto en el que nos encontramos. Por ejemplo, si queremos comunicar al...
Perturbaciones o interferencias Ruidos, mulitillas. Las muletillas son esas frases que repetimos sin darnos cuenta, «eh.....
Falta de empatía: Falta de capacidad de ponerse en el lugar del otro con el objeto de comprender mejor sus reacciones y s...
25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 16
A la hora de comunicarnos podemos hacerlo de diferentes formas respecto a la persona que nos escucha. Podemos ser agresivo...
Este estilo tiene también unas características propias. Suele mostrar un comportamiento directo y firme ya que su propósit...
"Con el oído se nace, la escucha se hace" Tan importante es saber transmitir información como saber escuchar para recogerl...
Sus objetivos los podemos resumir en tres: • Asegurar al interlocutor que hemos recogido y entendido su mensaje. •Alentar ...
A.- Observando a nuestro interlocutor para: •Identificar el contenido de sus expresiones verbales. •Identificar sus sentim...
B.- Con gesto y con el cuerpo: •Asumiendo una postura activa. •Manteniendo contacto visual. •Adoptando expresión facial de...
C.- Con palabras: •Adoptando incentivos verbales para el que habla: «ya veo», «ajá». •Parafraseando o utilizando expresion...
D.- Evitando hacer algunas cosas mientras escuchamos: •No interrumpir al que habla. •No juzgar. •No ofrecer ayuda o soluci...
No existen recetas mágicas para lograr una comunicación eficaz, depende de nosotros mismos y de la actitud que tomemos ant...
•Conocer al cliente, trabajador, etc,.. sus expectativas respecto a nuestro trabajo. •Utilizar un lenguaje claro para el r...
En la persona que habla Facilitan la comunicación Dificulta la comunicación Prestar atención al nivel de comprensión de lo...
En la persona que escucha Facilitan la comunicación Dificultan la comunicación Escuchar de forma activa Aparentar escuchar...
25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 29
  5. 5. EMISOR Es el sujeto con un objetivo y una razón para ponerse en comunicación, es la fuente de comunicación de la cual parte un mensaje o información. La fuente del mensaje ha de reunir una serie de características: • Credibilidad: el emisor ha de tener crédito ante el receptor, para lo cual son factores importantes la personalidad, su posición dentro de la entidad y su experiencia. • Ser «atractivo»: cuanto más "atractiva" es la imagen del formador para el alumno, mayor efectividad tendrá el mensaje en éste último. Servimos de modelos para el resto de personas con las que trabajamos, por tanto debemos cuidar ese modelo. • Persuasión: el emisor ha de ser también lo suficientemente persuasivo (emocional o racionalmente), para que el receptor haga suyo el contenido del mensaje. 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 5
  6. 6. RECEPTOR Es quien recibe el mensaje y el encargado de su decodificación. En nuestro caso podrá ser un cliente que recibe uno de nuestros servicios o productos educativos, un compañero de trabajo que hemos contratado,, una entidad bancaria a la cual hemos pedido un crédito, miembro de una asociación empresarial a la que pertenecemos, etc. Hay que tener en cuenta que el receptor sólo puede captar una cantidad determinada de información en un tiempo determinado. Por lo tanto, el emisor debe hacer lo posible para mantenerse dentro de esos limites y no sobrecargar al receptor con mensajes que excedan de su capacidad de atención; esto es, en el proceso de comunicación el emisor determina el tipo de comunicación que debe utilizarse; determina el mensaje, su estructura y los medios a utilizar.25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 6
  7. 7. MENSAJE Es la información que el emisor transmite al receptor. La vía por la que ese mensaje circula es lo que se llama canal o vía de comunicación, y siempre es una forma de conexión entre la fuente u origen de la comunicación y el receptor de la misma. El proceso de comunicación lleva siempre consigo un intercambio de mensajes, a lo largo del cual, el emisor y el receptor se van cambiando de papel sucesivamente. Al explicar la transmisión de un mensaje de una fuente a un receptor, se hace necesario introducir los conceptos de codificación y descodificación del mensaje. En este sentido se entiende por: • Codificación: proceso mediante el cual el emisor convierte sus ideas en signos físicos que puedan ser recibidos por el receptor, es decir, la conversión de la idea en lenguaje. Podemos codificar nuestras ideas en imágenes, gestos, sonidos, etc. siempre adaptados a las posibilidades del receptor. • Decodificación: proceso mediante el cual el receptor transforma el código simbólico enviado por el emisor en ideas. Es la interpretación de los símbolos. 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 7
  8. 8. Para que un mensaje sea eficaz debe responder a unos requisitos fundamentales: • Claridad: los mensajes deben ser claros, comprensibles e inequívocos. • Precisión: la información transmitida tiene que ser completa y precisa, de forma que no cree en los receptores desconfianza y sospecha. • Objetividad y veracidad: la información debe ser verdadera, auténtica, imparcial y esencialmente objetiva. • Oportuno: el mensaje ha de emitirse en el momento en que es útil y necesario, y no antes ni después. Por ejemplo: no podemos hablar de dinámicas de grupo sin introducir antes el concepto de grupo, si lo hiciera sería poco oportuno. • Interesante: el mensaje ha de crear en el receptor una reacción positiva y eso sólo es posible si es interesante.25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 8
  9. 9. 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 9
  10. 10. CÓDIGO Lenguaje determinado que usaremos para transmitir el mensaje; palabras, signos escritos, gestos, mediante imágenes, etc,.... El lenguaje que usemos, indistintamente de su formato, debe partir de las posibilidades que nos ofrece el receptor. Por ejemplo, si un trabajador no sabe leer, no podremos utilizar la escritura sin tenerles en cuenta, buscaremos un lenguaje más gráfico, oral, etc,... 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 10
  11. 11. CANAL Todos los mensajes deben ser transmitidos a través de un canal y, dado que el contenido, el código y el tratamiento de un mensaje están íntimamente relacionados con el canal que se utilice, la elección de éste es fundamental y determinante en la eficiencia y efectividad de la formación. Debemos cuidarnos de no caer en ser "noveleros" con el canal, es decir, que no nos entusiasmemos si utilizamos una plataforma de teleformación o una transparencia o una pizarra, para informar, lo más importante siempre es lo que queremos transmitir, por eso debemos elegir un canal que veamos que nos ofrece resultados y se adapta a las posibilidades que tenemos. 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 11
  12. 12. Las barreras de la comunicación son los elementos que pueden influir en la buena marcha de ésta. Algunos de los aspectos que debemos controlar pueden ser los siguientes: 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 12
  13. 13. El lugar o momento elegido: Debemos analizar el contexto en el que nos encontramos. Por ejemplo, si queremos comunicar algo a nuestro equipo de trabajo en un taller sin iluminación es fácil que los trabajadores pierdan detalles, o si hay mucho ruido alrededor es muy probable que los resultados de nuestra comunicación no sean los esperados. También es importante saber introducir el contenido o información en un momento u otro. 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 13
  14. 14. Perturbaciones o interferencias Ruidos, mulitillas. Las muletillas son esas frases que repetimos sin darnos cuenta, «eh...», «sabes...», «me entiendes». Es algo muy normal que no supone ningún trastorno para la comunicación pero que debemos cuidar porque si son muy frecuentes puede resultar molesto.25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 14
  15. 15. Falta de empatía: Falta de capacidad de ponerse en el lugar del otro con el objeto de comprender mejor sus reacciones y sus necesidades. Si no se es capaz de empatizar, habrá mayores dificultades de comunicación, podemos caer en el error de facilitar nuestro producto o servicio sin ajustarnos a las necesidades de los clientes, perdiendo oportunidades de negocio. 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 15
  16. 16. 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 16
  17. 17. A la hora de comunicarnos podemos hacerlo de diferentes formas respecto a la persona que nos escucha. Podemos ser agresivos e imponer nuestra postura, ser inhibidos dando una imagen de poco control de la situación y de uno mismo o ser asertivos, postura que nos lleva a crear situaciones de comunicación mas satisfactorias. De las tres posturas nos interesa centrarnos en la última, la asertividad, por ser la que nos sitúa en mejor posición para garantizar el éxito de la comunicación. Actuar asertivamente significa que tú expresas lo que quieres y deseas de un modo directo, honesto, y en un modo adecuado que claramente indica lo que se desea de la otra persona pero mostrando respeto por ésta. La aserción es el arte de expresar clara y concisamente los deseos, necesidades e información a otra persona mientras seas respetuoso con el punto de vista de la otra persona. 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 17
  18. 18. Este estilo tiene también unas características propias. Suele mostrar un comportamiento directo y firme ya que su propósito es una comunicación clara y directa sin ser ofensiva. Suele utilizarse mensajes "yo" (deseo, opino...), en los que indica con claridad el origen personal, que no impositivo, de los deseos, opiniones o sentimientos. Utiliza una expresión social franca, postura relajada, tono de voz firme y un espacio interpersonal adecuado. Y sobretodo, se escucha a la otra persona, analizando su perspectiva sobre el mismo tema a tratar. En el siguiente cuadro se puede ver de forma sencilla el resultado de las tres respuestas que tenemos en la comunicación.25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 18
  19. 19. "Con el oído se nace, la escucha se hace" Tan importante es saber transmitir información como saber escuchar para recogerla. La escucha activa es importante para conseguir los objetivos marcados tanto para el emprendedor, como para las personas que rodean nuestro trabajo, para poder conseguir los objetivos marcados. Por medio de esta habilidad nos hacemos conscientes de lo que la otra persona está diciendo y de lo que está intentando comunicarnos. A través de ella «damos información» a nuestro interlocutor de que estamos recibiendo lo que nos dice. 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 19
  20. 20. Sus objetivos los podemos resumir en tres: • Asegurar al interlocutor que hemos recogido y entendido su mensaje. •Alentar al interlocutor a emitir nuevos mensajes. • En la escucha activa procuramos transmitir al emisor que realmente le estamos escuchando, mirándole, asintiendo, acercándonos con el cuerpo, preguntándole sobre el tema de que habla, haciéndole preguntas, resumiendo para verificar que hemos comprendido el mensaje. Nos facilita la comunicación con la otra persona y nos ayuda a fijar el contenido en la memoria. ¿Cómo poner en marcha una escucha activa? 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 20
  21. 21. A.- Observando a nuestro interlocutor para: •Identificar el contenido de sus expresiones verbales. •Identificar sus sentimientos. •Identificar el momento en el que nuestro interlocutor desea que hablemos y terminemos con nuestro papel de receptor. •Empatizar (ponerse en el lugar del otro para entender mejor sus sentimientos y emociones. No significa que compartamos sus sentimientos, ni que estemos de acuerdo, sólo que los entendamos).25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 21
  22. 22. B.- Con gesto y con el cuerpo: •Asumiendo una postura activa. •Manteniendo contacto visual. •Adoptando expresión facial de atención. •Adoptando incentivos no verbales para el que habla: mover la cabeza, ... •Tomando notas, si procede. •Usando un tono y volumen de voz adecuados. 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 22
  23. 23. C.- Con palabras: •Adoptando incentivos verbales para el que habla: «ya veo», «ajá». •Parafraseando o utilizando expresiones de resumen: «si no te he entendido mal...». 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 23
  24. 24. D.- Evitando hacer algunas cosas mientras escuchamos: •No interrumpir al que habla. •No juzgar. •No ofrecer ayuda o soluciones prematuras. •No rechazar lo que la otra persona está sintiendo. •No contar «tu historia» mientras la otra persona necesite hablarte. •Evitar el «síndrome del experto»: cuando alguien te plantea un problema, tú ya tienes las respuestas, antes incluso de que esa persona esté a mitas de su exposición.
  25. 25. No existen recetas mágicas para lograr una comunicación eficaz, depende de nosotros mismos y de la actitud que tomemos ante la relación con los demás. Pero siempre existen unas recomendaciones, que debemos tener en cuenta y adaptar a nuestras posibilidades a las personas con las que trabajemos. 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 25
  26. 26. •Conocer al cliente, trabajador, etc,.. sus expectativas respecto a nuestro trabajo. •Utilizar un lenguaje claro para el receptor. •Reforzar el lenguaje oral con elementos no verbales. •Uso de la repetición y varios canales (informes, reuniones formales o informales...). •Estructurar el mensaje, evita la sensación de desorganización. •Retroalimentación, provoca que te den información para que sepas si están asumiendo lo que le quieres comunicar. 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 26
  27. 27. En la persona que habla Facilitan la comunicación Dificulta la comunicación Prestar atención al nivel de comprensión de los demás No atender al nivel de comprensión ni preguntar sobre ello. Expresar la propia opinión, sin imponerla Usar estrategias agresivas para imponer su punto de vista Pensar previamente la idea a expresar Improvisar, sin tener la idea clara Organizar la idea a expresar: idea principal, explicación, ejemplo Irse por las ramas, perderse Emplear el tiempo adecuado Excederse en el tiempo, usando detalles intranscendentes Usar términos claros y sencillos. Si usa términos técnicos pregunta si han sido comprendidos Usar términos rimbombantes y no estar atento a la comprensión de los oyentes Respetar las ideas de los demás y sus sentimientos Intervenir como reacción a lo que otros han dicho, sin cuidar el estilo Tratar de participar para hacer progresar el discurso (esto supone la escucha activa previa) Pasar por alto la intervención precedente, no escuchar a los demás 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 27
  28. 28. En la persona que escucha Facilitan la comunicación Dificultan la comunicación Escuchar de forma activa Aparentar escuchar de forma activa mientras se piensa la estrategia para confrontar lo qu están contando. Intentar comprender el mensaje de la otra persona, aún cuando no se esté de acuerdo con ella Intentar debatir, confrontar, desafiar con un argumento más potente, mientras que la otra persona habla Mostrar actitud sosegada de escucha, interés por lo que dice el otro Mostrar actitud de extrañeza, desinterés Intentar evitar los prejuicios hacia quienes hablan o hacia su opinión Expresar prejuicios, estereotipos... Actitud de aceptación de opiniones diferentes o contrarias a la propia, como suceptibles de enriquecer al grupo Actitud de rechazo a lo que no cuadra con lo que uno piensa Usar adecuadamente los turnos de palabra Romper los turnos, y cortar al compañero/a que habla 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 28
  29. 29. 25/03/2020 DR. NROJAS 29

×