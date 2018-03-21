E-book download Queen Mecca (NYC Mecca Series Book 4) PDF

Download now : http://bit.ly/2FQWPsr



By Leia Stone

The Winter Queen has declared war on the shifters of New York City. She is coming to destroy Arianna, and everyone she cares about. But she has not anticipated one thing: bear and wolf are learning to work together. The five boroughs are united for the first time in hundreds of years and they are not going to let a little ice storm rip them apart.Arianna has a little ice in her veins too, and she is not afraid to use it to save the ones she loves. Though unleashing her powers, unleashes something she was not expecting. A darkness which could tear her apart. A darkness which could consume her soul. Arianna will need the support of her friends, and the shifters she rules, now more than ever. Because when this storm hits, not everyone will survive. *This is the final book in the series and is full length at over 80,000 words.

