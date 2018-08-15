Best [PDF] My Addict, Your Addict: Overcome Any Addiction Now Best Sellers Rank : #2 For Iphone was created ( Jack Alan Levine )

Testimonials: From Addicts: "Jack saved my life." "He explained it to me like nobody ever has." "He was the first person in my life to ask me if I wanted help." "He had faith in me even when I didn t have faith in myself." "It was as if he could see inside my soul." "Jack is real... he s been there... he s done it. He knows what it takes." "I met Jack in l999. He taught me a lot and helped me and my family a great deal." "I feel like I have purpose in my life today and I owe it all to Jack." "Jack Levine really cares about people." "As a recovering addict himself, he can reach people who are otherwise unreachable." "Jack was able to cut through the denial of addiction." From Parents: "You taught me how to live again." "You took my guilt away." "As a parent he could relate first hand to my pain and desperation." From Professionals: "Jack knows from his own experience the pain and misery that addiction creates in both the addict and the entire family unit.His new program is a great resource in helping people to overcome their addiction." - Rehab Center executive "Jack s impact on our team was significant and immediate. The passion he brings persuades people to react and change immediately. Great results!" - Willie Romeo, Former Burger King Marketing Director"

