Hướng dẫn làm kế hoạch truyền thông PR chi tiết

Tổng quan về QUAN HỆ CÔNG CHÚNG PR = Public Relationship...
Nội dung chính: Định nghĩa, phân loại, chức năng Qua bước này giúp các bạn hiểu rõ QHCC (PR) Hiểu về QHCC là gì?01 Mô tả c...
01. Hiểu biết về QHCC
QHCC là gì? PR là tên viết tắt của Public Relationship có nghĩa là Quan hệ công chúng (QHCC). Bản chất của nghề quan hệ cô...
QHCC được phân loại ntn? Bên trong doanh nghiệp Bên ngoài doanh nghiệp Khách hàng mục tiêu Tổ chức chính phủ Nhân viên toà...
Chức năng QHCC 1. QHCC giúp từng bước xây dựng thương hiệu. Nếu thông tin về tổ chức của bạn được truyền tải từ bên thứ ba...
Phân biệt giữa Quảng cáo & QHCC Nội dung Quảng cáo Quan hệ công chúng Đối tượng Khách hàng mục tiêu Cộng đồng (gồm KHMT) P...
02. Mô tả công việc QHCC
Trợ lý GĐ QHCC MÔ TẢ CÔNG VIỆC: - Quản lý hoạt động truyền thông (biên tập, họp báo, sự kiện, v.v.) - Đề xuất các ý tưởng ...
Trưởng Nhóm PR Báo Chí MÔ TẢ CÔNG VIỆC: - Lên nội dung, ý tưởng và kịch bản chi tiết cho các bài viết báo chí… - Định hướn...
Chuyên viên QHCC (nhãn hàng) MÔ TẢ CÔNG VIỆC: - Lên kế hoạch và thực hiện triển khai các chương trình PR, Marketing: chươn...
Chuyên viên QHCC (cấp cty) MÔ TẢ CÔNG VIỆC: - Lập và thực hiện các kế hoạch truyền thông - Thực hiện công tác PR liên quan...
03. Xây dựng kế hoạch QHCC (truyền thông)
Xây dựng kế hoạch truyền thông WHY – Tại sao Đặt câu hỏi tại sao chúng ta đưa ra kế hoạch truyền thông này ? WHAT – Cái gì...
Tổng hợp và khai thác vấn đề Tại điểm bán hàng, đặt câu hỏi điều gì khách hàng còn lo lắng/e dè khi mua hàng của chúng ta ...
Giải pháp Điểm giao thoa: đây chính là giải pháp cho các vấn đề gặp phải giữa thương hiệu/sản phẩm với khách hàng mục tiêu...
WHAT - Ngôi nhà truyền thông (What) Nội chính hỗ trợ cho thông điệp 01 Nội chính hỗ trợ cho thông điệp 02 Nội chính hỗ trợ...
WHO - Đối tượng mục tiêu hướng đến Theo nhân khẩu học Dựa vào: tuổi, giới tính, nghề nghiệp, kết hôn, có con hay chưa có c...
WHEN – Chiến dịch thực hiện khi nào
WHEN – Chiến dịch thực hiện khi nào
WHEN – Chiến dịch thực hiện khi nào Từ khóa: iphone Thời gian: 2019 Khu vực: Vietnam Link tham khảo
WHEN – Chiến dịch thực hiện khi nào Từ khóa: nước giải khát Thời gian: 2019 Khu vực: Vietnam Link tham khảo
WHEN – Chiến dịch thực hiện khi nào Từ khóa: Tết Thời gian: 2019 Khu vực: Vietnam Link tham khảo
WHERE – Tiếp cận KH ở đâu Tựđộnghóa SMS Email Chatbot Truyền dữ liệu về hệ thống CRM/CDP Sự kiện, họp báo
WHERE – Tiếp cận KH ở đâu #PR_các loại bài viết Hạng mục Thông cáo báo chí Bài viết quảng cáo (advertorials) Bài viết xã l...
WHERE – Tiếp cận KH ở đâu 1 2 3 CELEBRITY INFLUENCER MASS SEEDER Celeb hay “celebrity”: người nổi tiếng, SAO, có sức ảnh h...
WHERE – Tiếp cận KH ở đâu #Tương tác Tăng độ nhận biết và doanh số Qua những lượt chia sẻ từ người dùng, những dẫn dắt trê...
HOW – Triển khai như thế nào Hạng mục công việc Giai đoạn 1 (từ ngày – đến ngày) Giai đoạn 2 (từ ngày – đến ngày) Giai đoạ...
#PR_quy trình duyệt bài Bài viết QHCC Duyệt nội bộ Bài viết QHCC đã duyệt nội bộ Duyệt bên Báo Bài viết QHCC đã duyệt bên ...
HOW – Triển khai như thế nào #Timeline Chuẩn bị Giai đoạn đem kế hoạch ra thống nhất với nội bộ, sau đó tìm kiếm đối tác c...
HOW – Triển khai như thế nào #Team Họ và tên Chức vụ Vai trò Liên hệ
04. Đo lường chiến dịch
Tổng kết báo cáo Độ nhận biết của người dùng Tương tác với người dùng Khách hàng để lại thông tin Đơn hàng Sản phẩm bán ra...
www.thinkdigital.vn & www.thuatngumarketing.com
  1. 1. Võ Hoàng Duy Head of Ecommerce 0902.390.286 hoangduy203@gmail.com Tổng quan về QUAN HỆ CÔNG CHÚNG PR = Public Relationship: Quan hệ công chúng (QHCC)
  2. 2. Nội dung chính: Định nghĩa, phân loại, chức năng Qua bước này giúp các bạn hiểu rõ QHCC (PR) Hiểu về QHCC là gì?01 Mô tả công việc cụ thể của 01 vị trí chuyên viên QHCC Giúp hiểu rõ mình sẽ làm gì khi nhận việc tại các công ty Mô tả công việc QHCC02 Xây dựng 01 kế hoạch truyền thông hoàn chỉnh, giúp doanh nghiệp tiếp cận được khách hàng mục tiêu, và triển khai với các bộ phận liên quan Xây dựng kế hoạch Truyền thông03 Các thông số cụ thể để đo lường, công cụ đo Mô hình báo cáo 2P: Productivity (hiệu năng) vs Performance (hiệu quả) Đo lường04
  3. 3. 01. Hiểu biết về QHCC
  4. 4. QHCC là gì? PR là tên viết tắt của Public Relationship có nghĩa là Quan hệ công chúng (QHCC). Bản chất của nghề quan hệ công chúng là cải thiện cái nhìn về một người, một công ty, phát thông tin tới giới truyền thông và lôi kéo sự chú ý của họ. Nhân viên PR phải có khả năng thuyết phục. Và mặc dù hiệu quả không thể sờ thấy được, việc tạo ra hình ảnh riêng và tăng thiện ý từ phía khách hàng, công chúng là những kết quả cuối cùng mà bạn phải đạt tới. Quan hệ công chúng được định nghĩa là các phương pháp và hoạt động giao tiếp do một cá nhân, tổ chức hoặc chính phủ sử dụng để nâng cao sự hiểu biết và xây dựng mối quan hệ tích cực với các đối tượng bên ngoài, cũng như bên trong tổ chức. Source: www.thuatngumarketing.com
  5. 5. QHCC được phân loại ntn? Bên trong doanh nghiệp Bên ngoài doanh nghiệp Khách hàng mục tiêu Tổ chức chính phủ Nhân viên toàn cty, NCC Tổ chức phi lợi nhuận QHCC CẤP CÔNG TY QHCC CẤP NHÃN HÀNG CHUYÊN VIÊN QHCC/Truyền thông THEO TÍNH CHẤT THEO ĐỐI TƯỢNG THEO CƠ CẤU Cơ quan truyền thông
  6. 6. Chức năng QHCC 1. QHCC giúp từng bước xây dựng thương hiệu. Nếu thông tin về tổ chức của bạn được truyền tải từ bên thứ ba có thể kích thích khách hàng tìm hiểu hơn là việc bạn tự quảng cáo về mình. 2. Các thông điệp tốt từ chiến dịch QHCC sẽ tích lũy các giá trị cho thương hiệu. Khi các thông điệp tích cực được lan tỏa, khách hàng sẽ luôn ghi nhớ thương hiệu của bạn với những danh tiếng tốt. 3. Thúc đẩy phát triển các mối quan hệ với cộng đồng qua các chiến dịch Pr. Các chiến dịch Pr hướng đến việc cung cấp các giá trị tốt cho xã hội là nền tảng để bạn xây dựng được mối quan hệ mạnh mẽ đối với công chúng. QHCC HIỂU ĐƠN GIẢN LÀ GIÚP XÂY DỰNG VÀ DUY TRÌ MỐI QUAN HỆ GIỮA DOANH NGHIỆP VỚI NGƯỜI TIÊU DÙNG, TỪ ĐÓ GIÚP GIA TĂNG GIÁ TRỊ THƯƠNG HIỆU
  7. 7. Phân biệt giữa Quảng cáo & QHCC Nội dung Quảng cáo Quan hệ công chúng Đối tượng Khách hàng mục tiêu Cộng đồng (gồm KHMT) Phương tiện Truyền thông Truyền thông và những loại hình sự kiện Kênh tiếp cận khách hàng Kênh có hiển thị quảng cáo trực tiếp (banner ads, video ads, TVC, OOH,…) Kênh chủ sở hữu (website, fanpage…), và kênh gián tiếp (báo điện tử, mạng xã hội…) Vai trò Tăng độ nhận biết Làm cho khách hàng “hiểu” Thể hiện Bề nổi Chiều sâu Thời điểm Giai đoạn tăng nhận biết Đi trước, về sau Khủng hoảng Không được sử dụng Công cụ hữu hiệu
  8. 8. 02. Mô tả công việc QHCC
  9. 9. Trợ lý GĐ QHCC MÔ TẢ CÔNG VIỆC: - Quản lý hoạt động truyền thông (biên tập, họp báo, sự kiện, v.v.) - Đề xuất các ý tưởng đổi mới trong các buổi họp bàn kế hoạch nội dung - Cung cấp hỗ trợ tổ chức và thực hiện các sự kiện khác nhau - Soạn thảo và thiết kế các loại nội dung PR khác nhau (tức là thông báo trên phương tiện truyền thông, bản tin và bài phát biểu) - Xây dựng và duy trì quan hệ lâu dài với khách hàng, giới truyền thông, chính quyền địa phương, nhà cung cấp,… - Kiểm tra và lập hồ sơ báo chí đưa tin và theo dõi các chỉ số PR có liên quan; - Chịu trách nhiệm về công tác lưu trữ clip báo chí và scan tư liệu báo cáo định kỳ; - Thực hiện các nhiệm vụ liên quan khác theo sự phân công
  10. 10. Trưởng Nhóm PR Báo Chí MÔ TẢ CÔNG VIỆC: - Lên nội dung, ý tưởng và kịch bản chi tiết cho các bài viết báo chí… - Định hướng các hoạt động truyền thông, thương hiệu - Quản trị và lên tuyến nội dung cho các group FB dành cho Khách hàng. - Đề xuất và phối hợp xử lý khi có khủng hoảng truyền thông xảy ra - Kiểm soát và theo dõi, điều chỉnh từng phương án xử lý sau khủng hoảng - Xây dựng mối quan hệ và hợp tác với các báo chí, cơ quan truyền thông, hiệp hội… - Quản lý hệ thống thông tin, tài liệu phục vụ cho hoạt động truyền thông của công ty - Thực hiện các công việc khác theo phân công
  11. 11. Chuyên viên QHCC (nhãn hàng) MÔ TẢ CÔNG VIỆC: - Lên kế hoạch và thực hiện triển khai các chương trình PR, Marketing: chương trình sinh nhật, chương trình khuyến mãi, chương trình khai trương cho hệ thống cửa hàng. - Làm việc cùng bộ phận thiết kế để sản xuất hình ảnh và nội dung marketing cho các chương trình. Và các bộ phận khác để phối hợp triển khai chương trình. - Viết kịch bản, xây dựng storyboard để sản xuất video cho các chiến dịch lớn. - Quản lý và xây dựng nội dung: website, fanpage, POSM - Thiết lập và duy trì các kênh & mối quan hệ truyền thông với báo chí. - Xử lý khủng hoảng truyền thông (nếu có). - Tham gia tổ chức các sự kiện truyền thông hoặc nội bộ. - Sử dụng tốt các công cụ hỗ trợ đo lường và báo cáo đánh giá hiệu quả các chiến dịch truyền thông - Phân tích data từ các nguồn khác nhau và đưa ra các đề xuất mới hiệu quả.
  12. 12. Chuyên viên QHCC (cấp cty) MÔ TẢ CÔNG VIỆC: - Lập và thực hiện các kế hoạch truyền thông - Thực hiện công tác PR liên quan đến Tập đoàn - Hỗ trợ các khối, các công ty con của Tập đoàn trong công tác truyền thông - Quản trị thông tin, hình ảnh, thương hiệu của Tập đoàn - Chuyển tải những thông tin đã được kiểm duyệt đến các cơ quan truyền thông. Sau mỗi chiến dịch truyền thông đều thực hiện báo cáo và post lên web nội bộ - Soạn thảo TCBC, tin tức, công văn, văn bản - Phụ trách viết bài cho các sản phẩm của Tập đoàn/ Đặc biệt là BĐS - Biết cách xử lý khủng hoảng truyền thông và đưa ra kế hoạch thực hiện giải quyết khủng hoảng. - Các công việc khác theo yêu cầu của cấp trên hoặc người được ủy quyền
  13. 13. 03. Xây dựng kế hoạch QHCC (truyền thông)
  14. 14. Xây dựng kế hoạch truyền thông WHY – Tại sao Đặt câu hỏi tại sao chúng ta đưa ra kế hoạch truyền thông này ? WHAT – Cái gì Kế hoạch này giúp chúng ta giải quyết vấn đề nào? Sản phẩm/dịch vụ nào chính trong chiến dịch WHO – Cho ai Đối tượng của kế hoạch truyền thông này là ai ? Bao gồm bên ngoài & nội bộ bên trong WHERE - Ở đâu Khu vực triển khai truyền thông (06 thành phố lớn) Kênh nào giúp tiếp cận được khách hàng mục tiêu (who) WHEN – Khi nào Kế hoạch này triển khai trong mùa nào ? Thời gian triển khai kéo dài bao lâu? Tổng hợp các vấn đề gặp phải từ kinh doanh Vấn đề gặp phải Đưa ra nhiều phương án và chọn giải pháp tối ưu Giải pháp Đưa ra thông điệp chính, các nội dung chính bổ trợ cho thông điệp Ngôi nhà truyền thông Phát triển nội dung chi tiết, sản xuất nguyên liệu cho các kênh truyền thông Phát triển nội dung Tiến hành “lên bài” theo kênh Xác định điểm chạm tương tác Kênh lan tỏa, tiếp cận KH HOW – Làm như thế nào Cuối cùng với yêu cầu ở trên thì kế hoạch này được triển khai cụ thể như thế nào ? Sắp xếp nội dung – kênh – thời gian sao cho phù hợp?
  15. 15. Tổng hợp và khai thác vấn đề Tại điểm bán hàng, đặt câu hỏi điều gì khách hàng còn lo lắng/e dè khi mua hàng của chúng ta ? 1 Thông qua khảo sát thống kê khách hàng đang hiểu gì về thương hiệu/sản phẩm/dịch vụ mà chúng ta kinh doanh ? 2 Khách hàng đang “không hài lòng” những gì về thương hiệu/sản phẩm/dịch vụ của chúng ta ? 3 Khách hàng đăng tìm kiếm hay chia sẻ những gì khi nhắc đến thương hiệu/sản phẩm/dịch vục ủa chúng ta ? 4 Giải quyết chữ WHY, cụ thể tại:
  16. 16. Giải pháp Điểm giao thoa: đây chính là giải pháp cho các vấn đề gặp phải giữa thương hiệu/sản phẩm với khách hàng mục tiêu trên thị trường => Giải pháp cần cả một đội ngũ dành nhiều thời gian trao đổi để đưa ra phương án tối ưu cuối cùng KHÁCH HÀNG THƯƠNG HIỆU SẢN PHẨM THỊ TRƯỜNG Khách hàng nhìn nhận gì về thương hiệu/sản phẩm Khách hàng có những lựa chọn nào tốt hơn thương hiệu/sản phẩm Thương hiệu đang đứng vị trí nào trên thị trường
  17. 17. WHAT - Ngôi nhà truyền thông (What) Nội chính hỗ trợ cho thông điệp 01 Nội chính hỗ trợ cho thông điệp 02 Nội chính hỗ trợ cho thông điệp 03 Phát triển nội dung chi tiết theo từng chủ đề (angel) phù hợp với kênh truyền thông tương ứng với đối tượng mục tiêu Thông điệp chính của chiến dịch
  18. 18. WHO - Đối tượng mục tiêu hướng đến Theo nhân khẩu học Dựa vào: tuổi, giới tính, nghề nghiệp, kết hôn, có con hay chưa có con, sở thích Theo địa lý Dựa vào: khu vực sinh sống (quốc gia, tỉnh, thành phố…), lĩnh vực tham gia Theo hành vi Dựa vào lịch sử truy cập trình duyệt, dựa vào thời gian lướt facebook, từ khóa hay tìm kiếm Theo thiết bị Dựa vào thiết bị mà khách hàng sử dụng thường ngày: điện thoại, điện thoại thông minh, máy tính, máy tính bảng, đồng hồ thông minh…
  19. 19. WHEN – Chiến dịch thực hiện khi nào
  20. 20. WHEN – Chiến dịch thực hiện khi nào
  21. 21. WHEN – Chiến dịch thực hiện khi nào Từ khóa: iphone Thời gian: 2019 Khu vực: Vietnam Link tham khảo
  22. 22. WHEN – Chiến dịch thực hiện khi nào Từ khóa: nước giải khát Thời gian: 2019 Khu vực: Vietnam Link tham khảo
  23. 23. WHEN – Chiến dịch thực hiện khi nào Từ khóa: Tết Thời gian: 2019 Khu vực: Vietnam Link tham khảo
  24. 24. WHERE – Tiếp cận KH ở đâu Tựđộnghóa SMS Email Chatbot Truyền dữ liệu về hệ thống CRM/CDP Sự kiện, họp báo
  25. 25. WHERE – Tiếp cận KH ở đâu #PR_các loại bài viết Hạng mục Thông cáo báo chí Bài viết quảng cáo (advertorials) Bài viết xã luận (editorial) Bài viết cảm nhận (testimonial) Mục đích Thông báo chính thức Giới thiệu sản phẩm chuyên sâu Định hướng thị trường Khách hàng chia sẻ trải nghiệm Cách triển khai Gửi bài đến đơn vị báo chí Gửi báo chí kiểm duyệt để lên Gửi báo chí kiểm duyệt kỹ để lên Khách hàng là người chia sẻ Người thực hiện chính Chuyên viên QHCC Quản lý nhãn hành & Chuyên viên QHCC Phóng viên Khách hàng/Người tiêu dùng Kênh báo chí Chọn lọc đầu báo lớn Phù hợp đối tượng KH mục tiêu Chọn lọc phóng viên phù hợp Kênh chủ sở hữu, vài đầu báo bổ trợ Mẫu demo
  26. 26. WHERE – Tiếp cận KH ở đâu 1 2 3 CELEBRITY INFLUENCER MASS SEEDER Celeb hay “celebrity”: người nổi tiếng, SAO, có sức ảnh hưởng đến nhiều người trong 01 nhóm tuổi hoặc ngành nghề nào đó. Celeb là những người có thể làm đại sứ nhãn hiệu, đại diện hình ảnh cho các nhãn hàng. Influencer hay còn gọi là “người gây ảnh hưởng”, bất kỳ người dùng Online nào đều có khả năng trở thành người có sức tác động đến những đối tượng hoặc thị trường nhất định. Mass seeder: là những người có sức ảnh hưởng ở những nhóm khách hàng nhỏ lẻ, tuy nhiên có thể dùng họ để chia sẻ các nội dung từ KOLs nổi tiếng. Nhóm này chia sẻ những nội dung chân tình và “rất thực”. #KOL
  27. 27. WHERE – Tiếp cận KH ở đâu #Tương tác Tăng độ nhận biết và doanh số Qua những lượt chia sẻ từ người dùng, những dẫn dắt trên mini game giúp khách hàng nhận biết đến thương hiệu và hiểu sản phẩm, sau đó gia tăng doanh thu Nhận diện khách hàng Qua những lần tương tác, cùng với những quà tặng hấp dẫn giúp thương hiệu có thể xác định thông tin người dùng (email, phone), biến không danh thành định danh Chăm sóc khách hàng tự động hóa Đừng ngần ngại lên kịch bản tiếp thị tự động nhằm tương tác với người dùng định danh qua email/sms/chatbot, có thể là thông báo kết quả, gửi mã KM…
  28. 28. HOW – Triển khai như thế nào Hạng mục công việc Giai đoạn 1 (từ ngày – đến ngày) Giai đoạn 2 (từ ngày – đến ngày) Giai đoạn 3 (từ ngày – đến ngày) Mục tiêu Tiếp cận KH mục tiêu Tương tác với KH Doanh thu Thời gian Thông điệp chính Thông điệp chính của chiến dịch Nội dung thu hút chính Nội chính hỗ trợ cho thông điệp 01 Nội chính hỗ trợ cho thông điệp 02 Nội chính hỗ trợ cho thông điệp 03 Phát triển nội dung Liệt kê những angel cho thông điệp số 01 Liệt kê những angel cho thông điệp số 02 Liệt kê những angel cho thông điệp số 03 Điểm chạm/tương tác Website/Fanpage Website/Fanpage Website/Fanpage Kênh tiếp cận Báo điện tử (kênh nào) Công cụ Digital & tương tác Báo điện tử & Tự động hóa Ngân sách phân bổ 30% 50% 20% Đo lường Lượt xem/ Lượt truy cập/ Lượt tương tác Thông tin khách hàng Số lượng đơn hàng / số sản phẩm bán ra/ doanh thu
  29. 29. #PR_quy trình duyệt bài Bài viết QHCC Duyệt nội bộ Bài viết QHCC đã duyệt nội bộ Duyệt bên Báo Bài viết QHCC đã duyệt bên Báo Tiến hành đăng lên các kênh báo như kế hoạch Yes Yes NoNo Nội bộ Bên truyền thông Chuyên viên QHCC Quản lý nhãn hàng/Sản phẩm Cộng tác viên Chuyên viên QHCC Quản lý theo kế hoạch lúc đầu bao gồm: Ngày lên bài, tiêu đề bài, trang báo chí, khu vực lên bài HOW – Triển khai như thế nào
  30. 30. HOW – Triển khai như thế nào #Timeline Chuẩn bị Giai đoạn đem kế hoạch ra thống nhất với nội bộ, sau đó tìm kiếm đối tác cho chiến dịch Tháng 4 Giai đoạn 2 Theo dõi và báo cáo kết quả giai đoạn 1, tiến hành triển khai giai đoạn 2, thúc đẩy KH Tháng 6 Báo cáo tổng kết Kết nối số liệu từ marketing, vận hành, bộ phận bán hàng để có báo cáo tổng quan nhất Tháng 8 Giai đoạn 1 Tiến hành triển khai nội dung lên các kênh truyền thông theo kế hoạch, và báo cáo với nội bộ Tháng 5 Giai đoạn 3 Theo dõi và báo cáo kết quả giai đoạn 2, Điều chỉnh phù hợp kịp thời để thúc đẩy số Tháng 7
  31. 31. HOW – Triển khai như thế nào #Team Họ và tên Chức vụ Vai trò Liên hệ
  32. 32. 04. Đo lường chiến dịch
  33. 33. Tổng kết báo cáo Độ nhận biết của người dùng Tương tác với người dùng Khách hàng để lại thông tin Đơn hàng Sản phẩm bán ra DOANH THU HIỆUNĂNG(Productivity)HIỆUQUẢ(Performance) Hạng mục Kết quả Chi phí Hạng mục Kết quả Chi phí CHỈ SỐ TÀI CHÍNH CHO ĐẦU TƯ CHIẾN DỊCH
  www.thinkdigital.vn & www.thuatngumarketing.com

