Nen tangtienganhchonguoimoibatdau hannahpham

Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu NỀN TẢNG TIẾNG ANH DÀNH CHO NGƯỜI MỚI BẮT ĐẦU Hannah Phạm
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu MỤC LỤC PHẦN 2. NGỮ ÂM CƠ BẢN......................................
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 34: Luyện âm /j/ ..............................................
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 65: Cách sử dụng chính xác các loại mạo từ.....................
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu PHẦN 2. NGỮ ÂM CƠ BẢN Bài 3: Đọc chuẩn bảng chữ cái tiếng Anh (P...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 5: Tổng quan bảng phiên âm quốc tế - IPA Bài 6: Luyện cặp âm...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Âm /ɪ/ Bước 1: Mở miệng tự nhiên, hai quai hàm hơi mở rộng so vớ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 7: Phân biệt cặp âm /i:/, /ɪ/ (Phần 2) /i:/ /ɪ/ Sheep /ʃi:p/...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 9. 1 2 3 10. 1 2 3 Exercise 2. Circle the words that you hear 1....
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Fool /fuːl/ Pool /puːl/ Choose /tʃuːz/ Whose /huːz/ True /truː/ ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Cooed /ku:d/ Could /kʊd/ Wooed /wu:d/ Would /wʊd/ Exercise 1. Li...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 8. C I 9. C I 10. C I Bài 10: Luyện cặp âm /æ/, /e/ (Phần 1) Âm ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 5. reading ready already head 6. present precious previous presi...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Âm /æ/ Bước 1: 2 quai hàm mở rộng Bước 2: 2 khóe miệng kéo căng ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 12: So sánh cặp âm /e/ và /æ/ /e/ /æ/ /e/ /æ/ Lend Land Beg ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bước 2: Phát âm âm /ɜ:/ kéo dài. Work /wɜːk/ World /wɜːrld/ Word...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 2. Underline the words containing /ɜː/ sound. The Turke...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bottle /'bɒtl/ Stop /stɒp/ Box /bɒks/ Shock /ʃɒk/ Block /blɒk/ B...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 7. 1 2 3 8. 1 2 3 9. 1 2 3 10.1 2 3 Bài 15: Luyện ặp âm /a:/, /ʌ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 2. The mother won some of the money, but not enough. 3. I’d love...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Âm /eɪ/ Bước 1: Lưỡi đẩy về phía trước, đầu lưỡi chạm chân răng ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Boy /bɔɪ/ point /pɔɪnt/ Voice /vɔɪs/ enjoy /ɪnˈdʒɔɪ/ Oil /ɔɪl/ d...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 3. towel toy toil spoil 4. Detroit Illinois St. Croix New York 5...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Âm /aɪ/ Island /ˈaɪlənd/ Guide /gaɪd/ Child /tʃaɪld/ Behind /bɪˈ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 2. Read the words aloud. Circle the word in each group ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu A peck of pickled pepper Peter Piper picked If Peter Piper picke...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise. Listen to the following sentences and circle the ones ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bottle /'bɒtl/ Total /'təʊtl/ 1. Take your time. 2. Today is Tue...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu • Mountain • Button • Fountain • Cotton d. T after N • Interview...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Âm /dʒ/ Bước 1: Môi chu về phía trước, miệng mở tròn, đồng thời ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 23: Luyện cặp âm /k/, /g/ Âm /k/ Bước 1: Cuống lưỡi đẩy, nân...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Compare /k/ with /g/ /k/ /g/ /k/ /g/ cot got back bag cane gain ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Belief /bi'li:f/ Friend /frend/ Breakfast /'brekfəst/ Wonderful ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Âm /v/ Bước 1: Răng trên bấm môi dưới Bước 2: Gì răng vào môi mạ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 25. Luyện cặp âm /s/, /z/ Âm /s/ Bước 1: Đầu lưỡi chạm chân ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 1. Circle the words with /z/. 1. 1 2 3 6. 1 2 3 2. 1 2 ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 26: Luyện cặp âm /θ/, /ð/ (Phần 1) Âm /θ/ Bước 1: Đẩy lưỡi r...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 1. Listen and circle the sentences that you hear 1. The...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 5. bathing bath bathe breathe 6. thank than that then 7. soothe ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu shoot suit she’ll seal shed said shock sock shower sour ship sip...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 29: Luyện cặp âm /ʃ/, /ʒ/ (Phần 2) Exercise 2. Two of the wo...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise. Listen and circle the word in each group that does not...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Âm /n/ Bước 1: Đầu lưỡi chạm chân răng trong hàm trên, hai quai ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Sam San sang simmer sinner singer some sun/son sung whim win win...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 31: Luyện âm /l/, /r/ (Phần 1) Âm /l/ Bước 1: Đầu lưỡi chạm ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Compare /l/ with /r/ /l/ /r/ /l/ /r/ led/lead red/read belly ber...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 5. Look at the bright red (flame/frame). 6. He likes black (clot...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Compare /v/ with /w/ /v/ /w/ /v/ /w/ vine wine vow wow very/vary...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Compare /dʒ/ with /j/ /dʒ/ /j/ /dʒ/ /j/ jeer year joke yoke jell...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Cancer – Cancel Sit – Seat Kill will Asia Russian island excelle...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu / rɪmembə(r) præktɪs meɪks pɜ:(r)fekt/ Speak English everyday an...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu PHẦN 3. NGỮ ÂM NÂNG CAO Bài 39: Dạng rút gọn của từ - Là dạng rú...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu She She’d It It’d Have Have I I’ve May May’ve You You’ve Might M...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 5. We told. We’re told. 6. He loves that. He’ll love that. Bài 4...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu A: Alright! I’ve got 3 things here: a pen, an apple and a cup. N...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 3. save safe same 4. right ride ripe 5. mad mat map 6. fade fate...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 43: Luyện đọc đuôi kết thúc “s” và “es” 1. “s” is pronounced...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 44: Luyện đọc đuôi kết thúc ed /d/ /t/ /ɪd/ Played Cleaned S...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 3. loved looked liked 4. tasted traded taped 5. cooked cleaned b...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Busy! Work all day Run away Boss and me Can’t agree Fill a cup D...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Walks to the station. Comes home, Thinks: “One day…” Saturdays a...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu /d/ + /j/ = /dʒ/ /t/ + /j/ = /tʃ/ Did you Did you call about the...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu got to gotta He's gotta go to work. going to* gonna I'm gonna se...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 1. What is his name? 2. Where does he live? 3. When did you call...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu WHO DOES SHE LOVE? Jasmine: Why are you so unhappy? Russell: (Sa...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu PHẦN 4. NGỮ PHÁP TIẾNG ANH CƠ BẢN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG TRONG GIAO TIẾP Bà...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Danh từ đếm được là những danh từ chúng ta có thể cầm nắm và dùn...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu - Từ kết thúc = f, fe  chuyển thành v + es Ex: wife  wives, kn...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 13. a wife ->………………………… 14. a country ->………………………… 15. a key ->…...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu • child → • homework → • key → • rice → • potato → • information...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 1. a piece of ......... 2. a packet of ......... 3. a bar of ......
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu -less careless, harmless -ant important -ic economic, specific, ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu The poor the rich the blind The old the handicapped the sick The...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise: Choose the right word to complete each sentence. 1. I’...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 9. It was a terrible film and I was _______ (bored/boring) from ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Lưu ý: Fast, early, late, hard vừa là Adj, vừa là Adv Note: Tính...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu - Một số trạng từ chỉ nơi chốn như: here, there, somewhere (ở nơ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Ex: She is very lovely. - Đứng giữa câu, trước động từ thường Ex...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 2: Choose the right word to complete each sentence. 1. ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu - Out: Đi ra, Ex: Get out of here! - Over: Băng từ phía chân bên...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu GIỚI TỪ CHỈ NƠI CHỐN – IN - Chỉ một người hoặc một vật ở trong m...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu GIỚI TỪ CHỈ NƠI CHỐN – ON - Chỉ vị trí bên trên và tiếp xúc với ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 1. Fill in the blank with “in”, “on”, “at” 1. ......160...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 56: Cách sử dụng các giới từ chỉ thời gian GIỚI TỪ CHỈ THỜI ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Will you be home in time for dinner? GIỚI TỪ CHỈ THỜI GIAN – ON ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 1. Fill in the blank with “in”, “on”, “at” 1. ...... Th...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 57: Các câu, cụm chứa giới từ hay sử dụng trong giao tiếp
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 1. Fill in the blanks with suitable words 1.We’ll buy a...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 9. Anne’s leaving ________ London tomorrow morning. 10. Your fri...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Ex: Her hobby is painting. - Theo sau các động từ: avoid delay e...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu succeed in : Thành công trong việc gì object to : Từ chối làm vi...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 2. Động từ nguyên thể a. V + to do agree appear arrange attempt ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise: Choose A, B, C or D to complete each sentence. 1. I wo...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu C) promoting D) to promote 8.He climbed over the wall without .....
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu C) living D) lives 15. We won’t let you.............. what we ar...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 5. Động từ khuyết thiếu “Shall”, “Will”, “Would” a. Mang nghĩa “...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu A .could B .can C .might D .would 9. I _____ imagine why she mar...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 60: Phân biệt cách sử dụng các động từ see, look at với watc...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 1. Fill in the blanks with “look at”, “see” or “watch” ...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 9. …….. There's someone at the door. 10. Can't you …….. the baby...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 1. Fill in the blanks with “speak”, “tell”, “say” or “t...
Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 7. This instruction manual ……. you how to use the printer proper...
  1. 1. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu NỀN TẢNG TIẾNG ANH DÀNH CHO NGƯỜI MỚI BẮT ĐẦU Hannah Phạm
  2. 2. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu MỤC LỤC PHẦN 2. NGỮ ÂM CƠ BẢN................................................................................................................5 Bài 3: Đọc chuẩn bảng chữ cái tiếng Anh (Phần 1) ..........................................................................5 Bài 4: Đọc chuẩn bảng chữ cái tiếng Anh (Phần 2) ..........................................................................5 Bài 5: Tổng quan bảng phiên âm quốc tế - IPA................................................................................6 Bài 6: Luyện cặp âm /i:/, /ɪ/ (Phần 1).................................................................................................6 Bài 7: Phân biệt cặp âm /i:/, /ɪ/ (Phần 2) ...........................................................................................8 Bài 8: Luyện cặp âm /u:/, /ʊ/.............................................................................................................9 Bài 9: Phân biệt cặp âm /u:/, /ʊ/......................................................................................................10 Bài 10: Luyện cặp âm /æ/, /e/ (Phần 1)............................................................................................12 Bài 11: Luyện cặp âm /æ/, /e/ (Phần 2)............................................................................................13 Bài 12: So sánh cặp âm /e/ và /æ/ ....................................................................................................15 Bài 13: Luyện cặp âm /ɜ:/, /ə/ ..........................................................................................................15 Bài 14: Luyện cặp âm /ɔ:/, /ɒ/..........................................................................................................17 Bài 15: Luyện ặp âm /a:/, /ʌ/............................................................................................................19 Bài 16: Luyện ặp âm /a:/, /ʌ/............................................................................................................20 Bài 17: Luyện các âm /eɪ/, /ɔɪ/, /ɪə/, /ʊə/...........................................................................................20 Bài 18: Luyện các âm /əʊ/, /eə/, /aɪ/, /aʊ/ (Phần 1)..........................................................................23 Bài 19: Luyện các âm /əʊ/, /eə/, /aɪ/, /aʊ/ (Phần 2)..........................................................................24 Bài 20: Luyện cặp âm /p/, /b/...........................................................................................................25 Bài 21: Luyện cặp âm /t/, /d/............................................................................................................27 Bài 22: Luyện cặp âm /tʃ/, /dʒ/.........................................................................................................29 Bài 23: Luyện cặp âm /k/, /g/...........................................................................................................31 Bài 24: Luyện cặp âm /f/, /v/............................................................................................................32 Bài 25. Luyện cặp âm /s/, /z/ ............................................................................................................35 Bài 26: Luyện cặp âm /θ/, /ð/ (Phần 1) ............................................................................................37 Bài 27: Luyện cặp âm /θ/, /ð/ (Phần 2) ............................................................................................38 Bài 28: Luyện cặp âm /ʃ/, /ʒ/ (Phần 1) .............................................................................................39 Bài 29: Luyện cặp âm /ʃ/, /ʒ/ (Phần 2) .............................................................................................41 Bài 30: Luyện các âm /m/, /n/, /ŋ/....................................................................................................42 Bài 31: Luyện âm /l/, /r/ (Phần 1)....................................................................................................45 Bài 32: Luyện âm /l/, /r/ (Phần 2)....................................................................................................46 Bài 33: Luyện âm /h/, /w/.................................................................................................................47
  3. 3. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 34: Luyện âm /j/ ........................................................................................................................48 Bài 35: Những lỗi phát âm cần tránh..............................................................................................49 Bài 36: Thực hành đọc phiên âm trong đoạn văn...........................................................................50 Bài 37: Những từ tiếng Anh đặc biệt cần chú ý (Phần 1) ...............................................................51 Bài 38: Những từ tiếng Anh đặc biệt cần chú ý (Phần 2) ...............................................................51 PHẦN 3. NGỮ ÂM NÂNG CAO........................................................................................................52 Bài 39: Dạng rút gọn của từ ............................................................................................................52 Bài 40: Cách đọc mạo từ xác định “the”.........................................................................................54 Bài 41: Âm kết thúc (Phần 1) ..........................................................................................................55 Bài 42: Âm kết thúc (Phần 2) ..........................................................................................................55 Bài 43: Luyện đọc đuôi kết thúc “s” và “es”...................................................................................57 Bài 44: Luyện đọc đuôi kết thúc ed.................................................................................................58 Bài 45: Luyện nối âm, biến âm........................................................................................................59 Bài 46: Luyện giảm âm....................................................................................................................62 Bài 47: Luyện ngữ điệu của câu (Phần 1) .......................................................................................63 Bài 48: Luyện ngữ điệu của câu (Phần 2) .......................................................................................64 Bài 49: Thực hành nói trong đoạn hội thoại...................................................................................64 PHẦN 4. NGỮ PHÁP TIẾNG ANH CƠ BẢN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG TRONG GIAO TIẾP...................66 Bài 50: Danh từ, vị trí, chức năng và dấu hiệu nhận biết...............................................................66 Bài 51: Các loại danh từ ..................................................................................................................66 Bài 52: Tính từ, vị trí, chức năng và dấu hiệu nhận biết................................................................71 Bài 53: Cách sử dụng tính từ đuôi _ed và _ing ...............................................................................73 Bài 54: Trạng từ, vị trí và cách sử dụng các loại trạng từ..............................................................75 Bài 55: Giới từ và cách sử dụng các giới từ chỉ nơi chốn................................................................79 Bài 56: Cách sử dụng các giới từ chỉ thời gian................................................................................84 Bài 57: Các câu, cụm chứa giới từ hay sử dụng trong giao tiếp.....................................................87 Bài 58: Các sử dụng các loại động từ..............................................................................................91 Bài 59: Cách sử dụng các loại động từ khuyết thiếu.......................................................................97 Bài 60: Phân biệt cách sử dụng các động từ see, look at với watch và hear với listen................. 100 Bài 61: Phân biệt cách sử dụng các động từ tell, say, talk, speak; come và go ............................ 102 Bài 62: Bảng đại từ và cách sử dụng............................................................................................. 104 Bài 63: Cách sử dụng các loại đại từ chỉ định............................................................................... 108 Bài 64: Cách sử dụng các loại đại từ bất định .............................................................................. 109
  4. 4. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 65: Cách sử dụng chính xác các loại mạo từ........................................................................... 111 Bài 66: Cấu trúc câu...................................................................................................................... 114 Bài 67: Cách hỏi câu hỏi với các từ để hỏi .................................................................................... 116 Bài 68: Cách sử dụng thì hiện tại đơn ứng dụng trong giao tiếp.................................................. 119 Bài 69: Cách sử dụng thì hiện tại tiếp diễn ứng dụng trong giao tiếp.......................................... 122 Bài 70: Cách sử dụng thì quá khứ đơn ứng dụng trong giao tiếp ................................................ 124 Bài 71: Cách sử dụng thì quá khứ tiếp diễn ứng dụng trong giao tiếp ........................................ 125 Bài 72: Cách sử dụng thì HTHT ứng dụng trong giao tiếp.......................................................... 127 Bài 73: Các động từ bất quy tắc hay sử dụng ............................................................................... 130 Bài 74: Cách sử dụng thì tương lai ứng dụng trong giao tiếp ...................................................... 131 Bài 75: Tổng kết các thì và vận dụng linh hoạt trong giao tiếp.................................................... 133 Bài 76: Những cấu trúc giao tiếp thông dụng phần 1................................................................... 135 Bài 77: Những cấu trúc giao tiếp thông dụng phần 2................................................................... 137 Bài 78: Những cấu trúc giao tiếp thông dụng phần 3................................................................... 139 Bài 79: Những cấu trúc giao tiếp thông dụng phần 4................................................................... 141 Bài 80: Ứng dụng các loại câu so sánh vào giao tiếp..................................................................... 143 Bài 81: Ứng dụng các loại câu điều kiện vào giao tiếp.................................................................. 146 Bài 82: Cách giới thiệu bản thân hấp dẫn..................................................................................... 148 Bài 83: Các từ vựng hay dùng trong chủ điểm gia đình (Family) ................................................ 149 Bài 84: Các mẫu hội thoại về chủ điểm gia đình........................................................................... 151 Bài 85: Bài hát "Father and son".................................................................................................. 153 Bài 86: Bài tập luyện nghe theo chủ điểm gia đình....................................................................... 154 Bài 87: Các từ vựng hay dùng trong chủ điểm sở thích (Hobbies)............................................... 156 Bài 88: Các cấu trúc hay sử dụng với chủ điểm sở thích (Hobbies)............................................. 158 Bài 89: Bài tập luyện nghe theo chủ điểm sở thích....................................................................... 160 Bài 90: Cách nói chuyện với người nước ngoài ............................................................................ 161 Bài 91: Những lưu ý khi chào hỏi.................................................................................................. 164 Bài 92: Cách tiếp tục gợi mở vấn đề và phát triển hội thoại ........................................................ 164 Bài 93: Cách làm cuộc trò chuyện trở nên hứng thú hơn............................................................. 166 Bài 94: Bài tập luyện nghe small talks .......................................................................................... 166
  5. 5. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu PHẦN 2. NGỮ ÂM CƠ BẢN Bài 3: Đọc chuẩn bảng chữ cái tiếng Anh (Phần 1) Bảng chữ cái: Bài 4: Đọc chuẩn bảng chữ cái tiếng Anh (Phần 2) Exercise. Listen to some words being spelt out and write down what you hear 1. Address: 23……………………………..Road. 2. Name of company: ……………………………..Limited 3. Name: Anna………………………… 4. Meeting place:…………………………..school 5. Name of village:…………………………. 6. Website address: www…………………………com
  6. 6. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 5: Tổng quan bảng phiên âm quốc tế - IPA Bài 6: Luyện cặp âm /i:/, /ɪ/ (Phần 1) Âm /i:/ Bước 1: Miệng khép tự nhiên Bước 2: 2 khóe miệng mở rộng sang 2 bên như khi cười, đồng thời phát âm âm /i:/ kéo dài. Leave /li:v/ Sheep /ʃi:p/ Least /li:st/ Fleet /fli:t/ Sleep /sli:p/ Tree /tri:/ 1. He eats three pieces of cheese. 2. Asleep. Stephan dreams of Eve. 3. He sees Eve fleeing from three beasts.
  7. 7. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Âm /ɪ/ Bước 1: Mở miệng tự nhiên, hai quai hàm hơi mở rộng so với âm /i:/ Bước 2: Phát âm âm /ɪ/, thật ngắn gọn, đồng thời bụng thóp lại, môi không di chuyển. Tip /tɪp/ Ship /ʃɪp/ List /lɪst/ Fish /fɪʃ/ Slip /slɪp/ Biscuit /'bɪskit/ 1. Jim is in the picture. 2. A kitchen sink with dishes in it. 3. Which of six thin women is a wicked witch? Exercise. Listen and repeat. Circle the word in each group that does not contain the vowel /i:/. 1. bead great leave tea 2. eight piece believe niece 3. scene women these even 4. need been sleep thirteen 5. police thief machine vision 6. pretty wheat sweet cream 7. people bread deal east 8. tin teen steam receive 9. leave live leaf lease 10. steep Steve easy still
  8. 8. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 7: Phân biệt cặp âm /i:/, /ɪ/ (Phần 2) /i:/ /ɪ/ Sheep /ʃi:p/ Ship /ʃɪp/ Seat /si:t/ Sit /sɪt/ Heel /hi:l/ Hill /hɪl/ Feel /fi:l/ Fill /fɪl/ Sleep /sli:p/ Slip /slɪp/ Bean /bi:n/ Been /bɪn/ Peak /pi:k/ Pick /pɪk/ Seen /si:n/ Sin /sɪn/ Peel /pi:l/ Pill /pɪl/ Deal /di:l/ Dill /dɪl/ Exercise 1. Listen to the words. Circle the number of the word with vowel /ɪ/. 1. 1 2 3 2. 1 2 3 3. 1 2 3 4. 1 2 3 5. 1 2 3 6. 1 2 3 7. 1 2 3 8. 1 3 3
  9. 9. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 9. 1 2 3 10. 1 2 3 Exercise 2. Circle the words that you hear 1. field filled 6. team Tim 2. bean bin 7. sleep slip 3. neat knit 8. green grin 4. deal dill 9. heel hill 5. beat bit 10. week wick Exercise 3. Listen. Circle the word that is used to complete each sentence. 1. They cleaned the (ship/ sheep). 2. Will he (leave/ live)? 3. The boy was (beaten/ bitten). 4. His clothes are (neat/ knit). 5. She has plump (cheeks/ chicks). 6. I like low (heels/ hills). 7. The children will (sleep/ slip). 8. I heard every (beat/ bit). 9. They stored the (beans/ bins). 10.Everyone talks about the (heat/ hit) Bài 8: Luyện cặp âm /u:/, /ʊ/ Âm /u:/ Bước 1: Chu môi về phía trước, tròn môi, lưỡi thu về phía sau. Bước 2: Phát âm âm /u:/
  10. 10. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Fool /fuːl/ Pool /puːl/ Choose /tʃuːz/ Whose /huːz/ True /truː/ Chew /tʃuː/ 1. Do you choose fruit juice, too? 2. School will soon be through. 3. The group flew to New York in June Âm /ʊ/ Bước 1: Môi hơi chu về phía trước, môi tròn, mở Bước 2: Phát âm âm /ʊ/ thật ngắn Woman /ˈwʊmən/ Put /pʊt/ Would /wʊd/ Could /kʊd/ Full /fʊl/ Pull /pʊl/ 1. Who took my book? 2. He took a look at the crook. 3. Should a good cook look at his cookery book? Bài 9: Phân biệt cặp âm /u:/, /ʊ/ /u:/ /ʊ/ Pool /pu:l/ Pull /pʊl/ Fool /fu:l/ Full /fʊl/ Luke /Lu:k/ Look /lʊk/ Stewed /stu:d/ Stood /stʊd/
  11. 11. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Cooed /ku:d/ Could /kʊd/ Wooed /wu:d/ Would /wʊd/ Exercise 1. Listen and circle the number the word that is different. 1. 1 2 3 2. 1 2 3 3. 1 2 3 4. 1 2 3 5. 1 2 3 6. 1 2 3 7. 1 2 3 8. 1 2 3 9. 1 2 3 10.1 2 3 Exercise 2. Listen carefully the following sentences. Some words that should be pronounced with /ʊ/ will be said incorrectly. Circle C if the pronunciation of the words in the sentence is correct. Circle I if the pronunciation of the words in the sentence is incorrect. EXAMPLE: You hear I was fool after eating You circle I You hear The cushion is soft You circle C 1. C I 2. C I 3. C I 4. C I 5. C I 6. C I 7. C I
  12. 12. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 8. C I 9. C I 10. C I Bài 10: Luyện cặp âm /æ/, /e/ (Phần 1) Âm /e/. Bước 1: Miệng mở tự nhiên, quai hàm mở rộng hơn so với âm /ɪ/ Bước 2: Đặt đầu lưỡi tại chân răng trong hàm dưới. Bước 3: Đọc nhanh âm /e/, môi không di chuyển, đồng thời bụng thóp lại. Send /send/ Said /sed/ Letter /'letər/ Red /red/ Men /men/ Head /hed/ 1. Send Ben for his friend. 2. Let’s rent a tent. 3. Ted never gets upset. 4. Fred said it again and again. Exercise 1. Listen and repeat each word. Then circle the word in each group that is not pronounced with /e/ EXAMPLE Mexico America Texas 1. any crazy anywhere many 2. paper letter send pencil 3. seven eleven eight twenty 4. health wreath breath wealth Egypt
  13. 13. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 5. reading ready already head 6. present precious previous president 7. November February September April 8. guess guest cruel question 9. thread threat fresh theater 10. mean meant mental met Bài 11: Luyện cặp âm /æ/, /e/ (Phần 2) Exercise 2. Listen to the sentences. Some words that should be pronounced with /e/ will be said incorrectly. Circle C for correct or I for incorrect. EXAMPLES You hear Who fed the fish? You circle I You hear I got wait in the rain you circle C 1. C I 2. C I 3. C I 4. C I 5. C I 6. C I 7. C I 8. C I 9. C I 10. C I C I
  14. 14. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Âm /æ/ Bước 1: 2 quai hàm mở rộng Bước 2: 2 khóe miệng kéo căng sang 2 bên, đồng thời lưỡi hạ xuống, đầu lưỡi tiếp xúc với chân răng trong hàm dưới. Bước 3: Đọc nhanh âm /æ/ Sand /sænd/ Ladder /'lædər/ Man /mæn/ Dad /dæd/ Hat /hæt/ Bad /bæd/ 1. A fat man clapping his hands. 2. A black cat catching a fat rat. 3. Harry has a hacking jacket. Exercise 3. Listen and circle the number of the word with the /æ/ sound. Only one word in each series will be pronounced with the /æ/ vowel. 1. 1 2 3 2. 1 2 3 3. 1 2 3 4. 1 2 3 5. 1 2 3 6. 1 2 3 7. 1 2 3 8. 1 2 3 9. 1 2 3 10. 1 2 3
  15. 15. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 12: So sánh cặp âm /e/ và /æ/ /e/ /æ/ /e/ /æ/ Lend Land Beg Bag Left Laughed Head Had Pen Pan Met Mat Wren Ran Pet Pat Men Man Wreck Rack Messed Mast Set Sat Guess Gas Said Sad Exercise. Listen and circle the words that you hear. 1. Men Man 2. Pen Pan 3. Wren Ran 4. Lend Land 5. Guess Gas 6. Met Mat 7. Set Sat 8. Wreck Rack 9. Head Had 10.Said Sad Bài 13: Luyện cặp âm /ɜ:/, /ə/ Âm /ɜː/ Bước 1: Hai quai hàm hơi rộng mở. Môi và lưỡi để tự nhiên.
  16. 16. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bước 2: Phát âm âm /ɜ:/ kéo dài. Work /wɜːk/ World /wɜːrld/ Word /wɜːd/ (*) Burn /bɜːrn/ Bird /bɜːd/ Curtain /'kɜːtən/ 1. heard the words 2. a turn for the worse 3. The early bird catches the worm. Âm /ə/ Bước 1: Hai quai hàm hơi rộng mở. Môi và lưỡi để tự nhiên Bước 2: Phát âm /ə/ nhanh, gọn Ago /əˈgəʊ/ Soda /ˈsəʊdə/ Garage /gəˈrɑːʒ/ Capacity /kəˈpæsəti/ Answer /ˈænsə(r)/ Mother /ˈmʌðə(r)/ 1. Complete today’s lesson. 2. Don’t complain about the problem. 3. My cousin will arrive at seven. Exercise 1. Read and circle the words that are pronounced with /ə/. 1. return supper purple 2. enter curtain dirty 3. third backward inform 4. nurse soldier pleasure 5. silver weather Saturday
  17. 17. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 2. Underline the words containing /ɜː/ sound. The Turkey Everyone learns about the early settlers who journeyed to America. These Pilgrims celebrated their first Thanksgiving feast with the famous turkey. One Native American name for turkey is “firkee”, and this may have been how the bird got its name. Turkey is always served for Thanksgiving dinner on the fourth Thursday in each November, but it is certain to please on other occasions. Age will determine the taste of a turkey. An older male or younger “girl” turkey is preferred. Turkeys are nourishing and can be turned into versatile meals. There is some work involved in cooking a turkey, but it is worth the trouble. The world concurs that Americans prepare the most superb turkeys. Bài 14: Luyện cặp âm /ɔ:/, /ɒ/ Âm /ɔ:/. Bước 1: Môi tròn, chu về phía trước, lưỡi thu về phía cuống họng Bước 2: Đọc âm /ɔ:/ kéo dài Four /fɔː(r)/ Caught /kɔːt/ Sport /spɔːrt/ Short /ʃɔːrt/ Awful /'ɔːfʊl/ Pause /pɔːz/ 1. He wore shorts to the store. 2. Draw water from the faucet. 3. I thought Audrey saw a lawyer. Âm /ɒ/ Bước 1: Đặt lưỡi tự nhiên, mở rộng quai hàm, môi tròn. Bước 2: Phát âm thật nhanh âm /ɒ/
  18. 18. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bottle /'bɒtl/ Stop /stɒp/ Box /bɒks/ Shock /ʃɒk/ Block /blɒk/ Body /ˈbɒdi/ 1. cops and robbers 2. Honest politicians solve problems. 3. My watch stopped at five o’clock. Exercise 1. Listen. You will hear two sentences. Circle the letter of the sentence that contains a word with vowel /ɔ:/. EXAMPLE You hear (a) It’s in the hall (b) It’s in the hole You circle (a) 1. (a) (b) 2. (a) (b) 3. (a) (b) 4. (a) (b) 5. (a) (b) Exercise 2. Listen to the words. Circle the number of the word with vowel /ɒ/. 1. 1 2 3 2. 1 2 3 3. 1 2 3 4. 1 2 3 5. 1 2 3 6. 1 2 3
  19. 19. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 7. 1 2 3 8. 1 2 3 9. 1 2 3 10.1 2 3 Bài 15: Luyện ặp âm /a:/, /ʌ/ Âm /a:/ Bước 1: Hai quai hàm mở rộng và lưỡi đặt tự nhiên, lưỡi hạ xuống phía chân răng trong hàm trên. Bước 2: Phát âm âm /a:/ kéo dài. Far /fa:(r)/ Calm /ka:m/ Farmer /'fa:(r)mər/ Part /pa:(r)t/ Park /pa:(r)k/ Star /sta:(r)/ 1. Are the stars far from Mars? 2. The hard part is to start the car. 3. He carved a large heart in the bark. Âm /ʌ/ Bước 1: Hai quai hàm mở rộng, lưỡi đặt tự nhiên. Bước 2: Phát âm âm /ʌ/ ngắn và dứt khoát. Flood /flʌd/ Shut /ʃʌt/ Blood /blʌd/ Lucky /'lʌki/ Mother /'mʌðə(r)/ Cousin /'kʌzn/ 1. The dust is under the rug.
  20. 20. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 2. The mother won some of the money, but not enough. 3. I’d love to come on Sunday if it’s sunny. Exercise 1. Listen and circle word that you hear. 1. cut cot 6. nut not 2. stuck stock 7. bum bomb 3. come calm 8. pup pop 4. wonder wander 9. fund fond 5. color collar 10. shut shot Bài 16: Luyện ặp âm /a:/, /ʌ/ Exercise 2. Listen and circle the one word in each group that is not pronounced with /ʌ/ 1. something wonder ugly open 2. trouble come locker once 3. color cups dozen collar 4. peanut muddy modern bunny 5. stood stuff stump stuck 6. lucky brother just lock 7. Monday month Tuesday Sunday 8. comb coming cutting country 9. cover over oven other 10.rust must rot nothing Bài 17: Luyện các âm /eɪ/, /ɔɪ/, /ɪə/, /ʊə/
  21. 21. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Âm /eɪ/ Bước 1: Lưỡi đẩy về phía trước, đầu lưỡi chạm chân răng trong hàm dưới Bước 2: Hạ quai hàm và phát âm /eɪ/ Fake /feɪk/ nation /ˈneɪʃən/ Raise /reɪz/ hate /heɪt/ Baby /ˈbeɪbi/ Tail /teɪl/ 1. They play a great game. 2. The plane from Spain came late. 3. Jane made eighty eight cakes on the same plate. Âm /ɪə/ Easier /ˈi:zɪə/ area /ˈeərɪə/ Beard /bɪəd/ beer /bɪə(r)/ Here /hɪə(r)/ tear /tɪə(r)/ 1. Come here! 2. I don’t like to drink beer there. 3. Do you hear any sound near here? Âm /ʊə/ Tour /tʊə(r)/ poor /pʊə/ Jury /ˈdʒʊəri/ cure /kjʊə(r)/ Tourism /ˈtʊərɪzəm/ truer /trʊə(r)/ Âm /ɔɪ/
  22. 22. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Boy /bɔɪ/ point /pɔɪnt/ Voice /vɔɪs/ enjoy /ɪnˈdʒɔɪ/ Oil /ɔɪl/ destroy /dɪˈstrɔɪ/ 1. What noise annoys an oyster most? 2. A noise annoys an oyster, but a noisy noise annoys an oyster more! Exercise 1. Listen. Circle the one word in each group that is pronounced with the dipthong /eɪ/ 1. 1 2 3 2. 1 2 3 3. 1 2 3 4. 1 2 3 5. 1 2 3 6. 1 2 3 7. 1 2 3 8. 1 2 3 9. 1 2 3 10.1 2 3 Exercise 2. Circle the words that you hear. 1. Pen pain 2. Test taste 3. Debt date 4. Fell fail 5. Get gate Exercise 3. Read and circle the word in each group that is not pronounced with /ɔɪ/. Read and circle the word in each group that is not pronounced with /ɔɪ/. 1. voice avoid void vows 2. noise nose hoist annoy
  23. 23. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 3. towel toy toil spoil 4. Detroit Illinois St. Croix New York 5. oil oily foil owl 6. boil broil bow boy 7. poison pounce point appoint 8. poise Joyce Joan soil 9. coil coal coy coin 10.lobster sirloin oyster moist Bài 18: Luyện các âm /əʊ/, /eə/, /aɪ/, /aʊ/ (Phần 1) Âm /əʊ/ Home /həʊm/ Most /məʊst/ Cold /kəʊld/ Though /ðəʊ/ Bowl /bəʊl/ Road /rəʊd/ 1. Tony Jones broke his toe. 2. Repeat the /əʊ/ words slowly over and over! 3. No one knows how old Flo is. Âm /eə/ Air /eə(r)/ bear /beə(r)/ Pair /peə(r)/ square /skweə(r)/ Upstairs /ʌpˈsteəz/ wear /weə(r)/ 1. The fair-haired man ran in the sand. 2. Where are the spare pairs Stan and Dan wear? 3. They’re cramming for their exams over there.
  24. 24. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Âm /aɪ/ Island /ˈaɪlənd/ Guide /gaɪd/ Child /tʃaɪld/ Behind /bɪˈhaɪnd/ Silent /ˈsaɪlənt/ Quite /kwaɪt/ 1. I’ll buy the item if the price is right. 2. I’m trying to type it by tonight. 3. Be kind to the blind child. Âm /aʊ/ About /əˈbaʊt/ flower /ˈflaʊə(r)/ Allow /əˈlaʊ/ house /haʊs/ (nhớ ko phải haos như we vẫn đọc nhé) Ouch /aʊtʃ/ found /faʊnd/ 1. Around the house 2. Pronounce the vowel sounds. 3. Don’t shout out loud in the house. Bài 19: Luyện các âm /əʊ/, /eə/, /aɪ/, /aʊ/ (Phần 2) Exercise 1. Listen and circle the word that you hear 1. phone fun 6. coat cut 2. bone bun 7. wrote rut 3. Rome rum 8. whole hull 4. boast bust 9. rogue rug 5. tone ton 10. most must
  25. 25. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 2. Read the words aloud. Circle the word in each group that does not contain the dipthong /aɪ/ 1. price crime pity pile 2. mind kind spinning finding 3. sign high fright freight 4. list cite aisle cried 5. gyp bye cry reply 6. niece nice knife night 7. style failed filed fire 8. pretty try resign good-bye 9. ice eye aim aisle 10.flight fine duty dying Bài 20: Luyện cặp âm /p/, /b/ Âm /p/ Bước 1: 2 môi mím lại Bước 2: Bật mạnh hơi, dây thanh quản không rung Company /‘kʌmpəni/ pain /peɪn/ Pay /peɪ/ peel /pi:l/ Peanut /‘pi:nʌt/ penny /peni/ Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers A peck of pickled pepper Peter Piper picked If Peter Piper picked a peck of picked peppers Where’s the peck of pickled pepper Peter Piper picked? Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers
  26. 26. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu A peck of pickled pepper Peter Piper picked If Peter Piper picked a peck of picked peppers Where’s the peck of pickled pepper Peter Piper picked? Âm /b/ Bước 1: 2 môi mím lại Bước 2: dây thanh quản rung Bit /bɪt/ Begin /bɪ’gɪn/ Become /bɪ’kʌm/ Baggage /’bægɪdʒ/ Breathe /bri:ð/ Believe /bi'li:v/ 1. Bad habits can be broken. 2. Bob bought a blue bathrobe. 3. Betty was born in Boston. Compare /p/ with /b/ /p/ /b/ /p/ /b/ pin bin prayed braid pet bet repel rebel pack back rapid rabid pole bowl roped robed push bush ripped ribbed pour/pore bore/boar pair/pear bare/bear punch bunch
  27. 27. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise. Listen to the following sentences and circle the ones that you hear 1. I can’t pare it. I can’t bare it. 2. Paul needs a push in front of his house. Paul needs a bush in front of his house. 3. We bought a big pole. We bought a big bowl. 4. Patty has some new cups. Patty has some new cubs. Bài 21: Luyện cặp âm /t/, /d/ Âm /d/ Bước 1: Đặt đầu lưỡi ở chân răng trong hàm trên Bước 2: Ấn đầu lưỡi rồi bật mạnh /d/, dây thanh quản rung Dog /dɒg/ Odd /ɒd/ Daughter /'dɔːtə(r)/ Laundry /'lɔːndrɪ/ Dawn /dɔːn/ Board /bɔːd/ 1. She had a bad cold. 2. Dan drove us around before dinner. 3. Does Donna have a dollar? 4. David didn’t do the dishes. Âm /t/ Bước 1: Đặt đầu lưỡi ở chân răng trong hàm trên Bước 2: Ấn đầu lưỡi rồi bật mạnh /t/, dây thanh quản không rung Tea /ti:/ Heat /hi:t/ Receipt /rɪ'si:t/ Height /haɪt/
  28. 28. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bottle /'bɒtl/ Total /'təʊtl/ 1. Take your time. 2. Today is Tuesday, October tenth. 3. Tim bought two tickets to the tennis tournament. AMERICAN T SOUND a. T between 2 vowels • Better • Bottle • Butter • Computer • Letter • Water • Betty bought a bit of better butter. • Put it in a bottle. b. T at the end of a word • Hot • Hit • Put • Cut • Lot c. T before N
  29. 29. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu • Mountain • Button • Fountain • Cotton d. T after N • Interview • Internet • International • Interface • Advantage • Twenty Bài 22: Luyện cặp âm /tʃ/, /dʒ/ Âm /tʃ/ Bước 1: Môi chu về phía trước, miệng mở tròn, đồng thời lưỡi hơi uốn cong về phía sau. Bước 2: Bật âm /tʃ/, dây thanh quản không rung. Cheap /t∫i:p/ Cheese /t∫i:z/ Creature /'kri:t∫ə/ Cheese /t∫i:z/ Cheque /tʃek/ Stretch /stretʃ/ 1. Purchase chicken and chops at the butcher. 2. Exchange the chair at the furniture store. 3. Didn’t you watch the speech on channel 7?
  30. 30. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Âm /dʒ/ Bước 1: Môi chu về phía trước, miệng mở tròn, đồng thời lưỡi hơi uốn cong về phía sau. Bước 2: Bật âm /dʒ/, dây thanh quản rung. Jealous /'dʒeləs/ Generous /ˈdʒenərəs/ Suggest /səˈdʒest/ Dangerous /ˈdeɪndʒərəs/ Surgeon /ˈsɜːdʒən/ Vegetarian /ˌvedʒəˈteriən/ 1. Jane enjoys jogging. 2. George graduates from the college in June. 3. The passengers were injured in the jeep. Exercise. Listen and circle the word in each group of four that does not contain the consonant /dʒ/. 1. badge bulge bug budge 2. captain general major soldier 3. hen gentle gem intelligent 4. juice age angel angle 5. huge hug jug July 6. giraffe gill giant gin 7. duck cordial educate graduate 8. large lounge lung lunge 9. Gary Joe Jill Gene 10. Virginia Georgia Germany Greenland
  31. 31. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 23: Luyện cặp âm /k/, /g/ Âm /k/ Bước 1: Cuống lưỡi đẩy, nâng cao, chạm vòm họng trên Bước 2: Phát âm /k/, dây thanh quản không rung Could /kʊd/ Look /lʊk/ Took /tʊk/ Cool /kuːl/ Compare /kəmˈpeə(r)/ Control /kənˈtrəʊl/ 1. Look at the black bike over there. 2. Luke fell off his bike and scraped his skin 3. Can you cut the cake for me? Âm /g/ Bước 1: Cuống lưỡi đẩy, nâng cao, chạm vòm họng trên Bước 2: Phát âm /g/, dây thanh không rung Girl /gɜːrl/ Gray /greɪ/ Gate /geɪt/ Great /greɪt/ Guid /gaɪd/ Dog /dɒg/ 1. Go get your grandmother’s glasses. 2. Peggy begged to go to the art gallery. 3. Please give me eight gallons of gas.
  32. 32. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Compare /k/ with /g/ /k/ /g/ /k/ /g/ cot got back bag cane gain pick pig came game hawk hog come gum bicker bigger clean glean sacked sagged curl girl tacked/tact tagged rack rag Exercise. Listen to the following sentences and circle the ones that you hear 1. Gary got a clean rag. Gary got a clean rack. 2. He is just like a hawk. He is just like a hog. 3. We need the glue. We need the clue. 4. Please put it in the back. Please put it in the bag. Và đáp án của chúng ta là: Bài 24: Luyện cặp âm /f/, /v/ Âm /f/ Bước 1: Răng trên bấm môi dưới Bước 2: Gì răng vào môi mạnh hơn, 2 mép nhếch sang 2 bên đồng thời thổi hơi từ trong ra, dây thanh quản không rung. Free /fri:/ Chief /t∫i:f/
  33. 33. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Belief /bi'li:f/ Friend /frend/ Breakfast /'brekfəst/ Wonderful /'wʌndəfʊl/ 1. Freddy found fresh flowers for his friend. 2. Francie lifted her finger to show off her sapphire. 3. He ate the fish and half a loaf of bread, then left. Compare /p/ with /f/ /p/ /f/ /p/ /f/ pin fin pile file peel feel pour four pine fine pray fray paid fade pride fried pale/pail fail pieced feast pair/pear fare/fair pup puff peer fear sipped sift pork fork ripped rift Exercise. Listen to the following sentences and circle the ones that you hear 1. Please peel this fruit Please feel this fruit. 2. It’s a pine floor. It’s a fine floor. 3. She needs the pork to make the pie. She needs the fork to make the pie. 4. How much is the pair? How much is the fair?
  34. 34. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Âm /v/ Bước 1: Răng trên bấm môi dưới Bước 2: Gì răng vào môi mạnh hơn, 2 mép nhếch sang 2 bên đồng thời thổi hơi từ trong ra, dây thanh quản rung. Move /muːv/ Remove /rɪ'muːv/ Universal /ju:niˈvɜːsəl/ Survey /ˈsɜːveɪ/ Voice /vɔɪs/ Village /’vɪlɪdʒ/ 1. Over and over 2. Rivers and valleys 3. Did everyone leave at seven? Compare /b/ with /v/ /b/ /v/ /b/ /v/ bet vet ballet valet base vase bent vent berry/bury very best vest buys vise marble marvel bail/bale veil/vale Serbs serves Exercise Listen to the following sentences and circle the ones that you hear 1. She’s a good bet. She’s a good vet. 2. We want to see the ballet. We want to see the valet. 3. I only want the best. I only want the vest. 4. Bev’s bail was stiff. Bev’s veil was stiff.
  35. 35. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 25. Luyện cặp âm /s/, /z/ Âm /s/ Bước 1: Đầu lưỡi chạm chân răng trong hàm dưới Bước 2: Hai hàm răng cửa khép vào với nhau, phát âm /s/, dây thanh quản không rung. Skull /skʌl/ Smug /smʌg/ Dust /dʌst/ Sock /sʌk/ Thanks /θæŋks/ Slack /slæk/ 1. Steve spends his pennies on stamps. 2. Scott skates at a special skating ring. 3. The grocery store started selling seafood. Âm /z/ Bước 1: Đầu lưỡi chạm chân răng trong hàm dưới Bước 2: Hai hàm răng cửa khép vào với nhau, phát âm /z/, dây thanh quản rung Amaze /əˈmeɪz/ Raise /reɪz/ Surprise /sɜːˈpraɪz/ Pause /pɔːz/ Cousin /'kʌzn/ Uneasy /ʌnˈiːzɪ/ 1. His cousin comes from New Zealand. 2. My husband gave me a dozen roses 3. I’m crazy about raisins and apples.
  36. 36. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 1. Circle the words with /z/. 1. 1 2 3 6. 1 2 3 2. 1 2 3 7. 1 2 3 3. 1 2 3 8. 1 2 3 4. 1 2 3 9. 1 2 3 5. 1 2 3 10. 1 2 3 Compare /s/ with /z/ /s/ /z/ /s/ /z/ sip zip place plays Sue zoo cease sees loose lose raced raised rice rise Exercise. Choose the word you hear to complete the sentence 1. We finally won the (race/raise). 2. I know that (face/phase). 3. He gave me a good (price/prize). 4. Look at her small (niece/knees). 5. We must accept the (loss/laws). 6. The sheep have (fleece/fleas). 7. Did you hear the (bus/buzz)? 8. His dog has a large (muscle/muzzle). 9. How much is the (sink/zinc)? 10. I can identify the (spice/spies).
  37. 37. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 26: Luyện cặp âm /θ/, /ð/ (Phần 1) Âm /θ/ Bước 1: Đẩy lưỡi ra ngoài miệng Bước 2: Dùng răng ghì nhẹ lưỡi Bước 3: Hai mép kéo sang hai bên như khi cười Bước 4. Đẩy mạnh hơi từ trong ra, dây thanh quản không rung Three /θri:/ Thanks /θæŋks/ Nothing /ˈnʌθɪŋ/ Thought /θɔːt/ Through /θruː/ Tooth /tuːθ/ 1. We both need something for our throats. 2. He thought thirty thousand dollars was nothing. 3. She took an oath to tell the truth. Compare /s/ with /θ/ /s/ /θ/ /s/ /θ/ sin thin miss myth sing thing mass math sink think pass path sought thought mouse mouth sank thank force forth/fourth sum thumb truce truth seem theme
  38. 38. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 1. Listen and circle the sentences that you hear 1. The truce is important. The truth is important. 2. I sought it out. I thought it out. 3. He can’t find the pass. He can’t find the path. 4. Show the teacher your seam. Show the teacher your theme. Âm /ð/ Bước 1: Đẩy lưỡi ra ngoài miệng Bước 2: Dùng răng ghì nhẹ lưỡi Bước 3: Hai mép kéo sang hai bên như khi cười Bước 4. Đẩy mạnh hơi từ trong ra, dây thanh quản rung Breathe /bri:ð/ Other /ˈʌðə/ Mother /ˈmʌðə/ Brother /ˈbrʌðə/ Father /ˈfɑː.ðə/ They /ðeɪ/ 1. This is my other brother. 2. I’d rather to get together another day. 3. Will grandmother and grandfather be there? Bài 27: Luyện cặp âm /θ/, /ð/ (Phần 2) Exercise 2. Listen and circle the word in each group that is not pronounced with /ð/. 1. cloth clothing clothes clothe 2. though although thought those 3. then them themselves den 4. feather father faith further
  39. 39. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 5. bathing bath bathe breathe 6. thank than that then 7. soothe sues soothing smooth 8. dare there their theirs Exercise 3. Listen and circle the sentences that you hear. 1. Did you see the letter? Did you see the leather? 2. He made a big ladder. He made a big lather. 3. Yes, they sued him. Yes, they soothe him. 4. It was his mutter that bothered her. It was his mother that bothered her. Bài 28: Luyện cặp âm /ʃ/, /ʒ/ (Phần 1) Âm /ʃ/ Bước 1: Chu môi về phía trước, môi tròn, mở Bước 2: Lưỡi uốn cong, đẩy hơi /ʃ/ kéo dài, dây thanh quản không rung Ship /∫ɪp/ Shortage /’ʃɔːrtɪdʒ/ Machine /mə'∫i:n/ Shall /ʃæl/ Shot /ʃɒt/ Shock /ʃɒk/ 1. Don’t mention her anxious expression. 2. She wished she had gone shopping. 3. The mushroom and shrimp are delicious. Compare /ʃ/ with /s/ /ʃ/ /s/ /ʃ/ /s/
  40. 40. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu shoot suit she’ll seal shed said shock sock shower sour ship sip shoe sue shine sign show sew shelf self shame same shave save sheet seat leash lease she’d seed mesh mess Exercise 1. Choose the sentence that you hear! 1. It was a big shock. It was a big sock. 2. Can you ship it? Can you sip it? 3. Can you shave my face? Can you save may face? 4. They got good sheets. They got good seats. Compare /ʃ/ with /tʃ/ /tʃ/ /ʃ/ /tʃ/ /ʃ/ chin shin cheek chic cheese she’s which wish choose shoes watch wash cheap sheep watches washes chair share matching mashing chop shop matched mashed chip ship crutch crush
  41. 41. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 29: Luyện cặp âm /ʃ/, /ʒ/ (Phần 2) Exercise 2. Two of the words in each series will be the same; one will be different. Circle the number of the word that is different. 1. 1 2 3 2. 1 2 3 3. 1 2 3 4. 1 2 3 5. 1 2 3 6. 1 2 3 7. 1 2 3 8. 1 2 3 9. 1 2 3 10. 1 2 3 Âm /ʒ/ Bước 1: Chu môi về phía trước, môi tròn, mở Bước 2: Lưỡi uốn cong, đẩy hơi /ʒ/ kéo dài, dây thanh quản rung Measure /'meʒə/ Pleasure /'pleʒə/ Garage /gəˈrɑːʒ/ Asian /'eɪʒn/ Invasion /ɪnˈveɪʒən/ beige /beɪʒ/ 1. We usually watch television. 2. The excursion was a pleasure. 3. I heard an explosion in the garage.
  42. 42. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise. Listen and circle the word in each group that does not contain /ʒ/ 1. leisure pleasure sure measure 2. Asia Asian Parisian Paris 3. huge beige rouge prestige 4. passion collision occasion decision 5. massage mirage message corsage 6. confusion conclusive contusion conclusion 7. lesion profession explosion aversion 8. vision version television visible 9. seizure seize azure division 10. treasury treasurer treason treasure Bài 30: Luyện các âm /m/, /n/, /ŋ/ Âm /m/ Bước 1: Hai môi mím lại, hai quai hàm hơi mở Bước 2: Phát âm âm/m/, dây thanh quản rung, thở bằng mũi March /mɑːtʃ/ Smart /smɑːt/ Marvelous /ˈmɑːvələs/ Comma /ˈkɒmə/ Morning /'mɔːnɪŋ/ Maunder /'mɔːndə(r)/ 1. My name is Emily. 2. Maybe my mother will make something. 3. I’m coming home with them tomorrow.
  43. 43. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Âm /n/ Bước 1: Đầu lưỡi chạm chân răng trong hàm trên, hai quai hàm hơi mở Bước 2: Đẩy nhẹ đầu lưỡi xuống, phát âm /n/, dây thanh quản rung Honey /ˈhʌni/ Nothing /ˈnʌθɪŋ/ Company /ˈkʌmpənɪ/ Gun /gʌn/ Country /ˈkʌntri/ Southern /'sʌðə(r)n/ 1. The thin man is an African dancer. 2. Tony has taken the train. 3. Nancy has many new friends. Âm /ŋ/ Bước 1: Đẩy cuống lưỡi lên phần vòm miệng trên, hai cạnh của lưỡi chạm vào răng hàm hàng trên. Bước 2: Phát âm /ŋ/, dây thanh quản rung King /kɪŋ/ Ceiling /'si:lɪŋ/ Bank /bæŋk/ Slang /slæŋ/ Rank /ræŋk/ Monkey /ˈmʌŋ.ki/ 1. Are you coming along? 2. The singer sang too many long songs. 3. Your fingers are longer and stronger than mine. Compare /m/, /n/, /ŋ/ /m/ /n/ /ŋ/ rum run rung
  44. 44. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Sam San sang simmer sinner singer some sun/son sung whim win wing Exercise 1. Listen to the words. Circle the one word that you hear from each of the pairs below. 1. thin thing 6. seem scene 2. ban bang 7. some sung 3. sinner singer 8. hammer hanger 4. comb cone 9. ram rang 5. rum run 10. gone gong Exercise 2. Listen to the sentences. Circle the word you hear. 1. I’ll call (them/then). 2. He (ran/rang) twice. 3. That (bun/bum) is old. 4. We got (some/sun) at the beach. 5. I heard a (bam/bang). 6. You shouldn’t (sing/sin). 7. The children like (swinging/swimming). 8. It’s small (ping/pin). 9. Get rid of the (gum/gun). 10. Buy another (hammer/hanger).
  45. 45. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 31: Luyện âm /l/, /r/ (Phần 1) Âm /l/ Bước 1: Đầu lưỡi chạm chân răng trong hàm trên Bước 2: Môi mở tròn, hơi chu về phía trước, dây thanh quản rung Letter /'letə(r)]/ Ugly /ˈʌgli/ Calculate /ˈkælkjʊleɪt/ Wonderful /'wʌndəfʊl/ Skull /skʌl/ 1. Lola likes to laugh a lot. 3. She’ll like the lovely landscape. 5. The airplane flight leaves at eleven. Âm /r/ Bước 1: Môi tròn, chu miệng về phía trước. Bước: Mở rộng miệng và thu môi về. Rough /rʌf/ Rob /rɒb/ robbery /ˈrɒbəri/ Crook /krʊk/ Through /θruː/ Cruel /ˈkruːəl/ 1. I already read that short story. 2. Rose is wearing a red dress. 3. Robert ran around the corner.
  46. 46. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Compare /l/ with /r/ /l/ /r/ /l/ /r/ led/lead red/read belly berry lift rift plays prays/praise liver river climb crime laughed raft clam cram light right/write flight fright low row label labor alive arrive pale/pail pare/pair/pear believe bereave Bài 32: Luyện âm /l/, /r/ (Phần 2) Exercise 1. Listen and circle the words that you hear. 1. alive arrive 6. flight fright 2. led red 7. plays prays 3. climb crime 8. pail pair 4. laughed raft 9. liver river 5. light right 10. belly berry Exercise 2. You will hear the sentences using the only one of the choices. Listen and circle the word used. 1. Don’t step on the (glass/grass). 2. Please put this on your (list/wrist). 3. The entire family is (pleasant/present). 4. It was a terrible (climb/crime).
  47. 47. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 5. Look at the bright red (flame/frame). 6. He likes black (clothes/crows). 7. She has the (blues/bruise). 8. That’s a new (bloom/broom). 9. I lost the (lock/rock). 10.We need new (tiles/tires). Bài 33: Luyện âm /h/, /w/ Âm /h/ Bước 1: Hai quai hàm hơi mở rộng, môi, lưỡi để tự nhiên Bước 2: Đẩy mạnh hơi từ trong ra, dây thanh quản không rung Behind /bɪˈhaɪnd/ Height /haɪt/ House /haʊs/ Hound /haʊnd/ Home /həʊm/ Hare /heə(r)/ 1. Does he have any hope? 2. Hi! What’s your hurry? 3. Howard is hiding in Ohio. Âm /w/ Bước 1: Chu môi về phía trước, lưỡi thu về phía cuống họng như khi phát âm /u:/ Bước 2: Dần mở rộng môi rồi thu môi lại, dây thanh quản rung Wear /weə(r)/ Wall /wɔːl/ Woman /ˈwʊmən/ Wood /wʊd/ 1. When will we go away? 2. Why was there a wall? 3. One of the twins walked twenty miles.
  48. 48. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Compare /v/ with /w/ /v/ /w/ /v/ /w/ vine wine vow wow very/vary wary vile while veal wheel/we’ll veer we’re vent went vest west vase ways/weighs Exercise. Listen and circle the sentences that you hear. 1. He took the veal. He took the wheel. 2. It’s in the vest. It’s in the west. 3. What’s the vine like? What’s the wine like? 4. Veer to the left. We’re to the left. Bài 34: Luyện âm /j/ Bước 1: Hai quai hàm hơi mở, môi để tự nhiên Bước 2: 2 cạnh lưỡi chạm 2 bên răng quai hàm hàm trên rồi hạ xuống, phát âm /j/ dây thanh quản rung You /juː/ universal /ju:niˈvɜːsəļ/ Companion /kəmˈpænjən/ yell /jel/ Young /jʌŋ/ Vietnamese /vjetnə'mi:z/ 1. Did you get your car fixed? 2. Did you eat yam or yellow rice? 3. You shouldn’t yell at young children.
  49. 49. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Compare /dʒ/ with /j/ /dʒ/ /j/ /dʒ/ /j/ jeer year joke yoke jellow yellow jet yet major mayor gel yell jam yam jot yacht Exercise 1. Listen and circle “same” if both sentences in each pair are the same. If they are not the same, circle different. 1. Same Different 2. Same Different 3. Same Different 4. Same Different 5. Same Different Exercise 2. Listen and choose the sentences that you hear. 1. There’s no juice. There’s no use. 2. My uncle is the major. My uncle is the mayor. 3. Has he come by jet? Has he come by yet? 4. Are you going to jail? Are you going tom Yale? Bài 35: Những lỗi phát âm cần tránh Heart – Hurt Bear – Beer Sad – Said Dad – Dead Walk – Work These – There Temper – Temple Singer – Single
  50. 50. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Cancer – Cancel Sit – Seat Kill will Asia Russian island excellent stop China Cute exercise rock box Pocket beautiful Bài 36: Thực hành đọc phiên âm trong đoạn văn LEARNING ENGLISH IS A PIECE OF CAKE Many people are worried about learning English. /‘menɪ 'pi:pl a:(r) 'wʌri:d ə‘baʊt ‘lɜ:nɪŋ ‘ɪŋglɪʃ/ They think English is difficult and it’s hard to memorize new words /ðeɪ θɪɳk ‘ɪŋglɪʃ iz dɪfɪkəlt ænd its ha:(r)d tə meməraɪz nju: wɜ:(r)dz and grammatical rules. But in fact learning English is a piece of cake. ænd grəmætɪkl ru:lz ɪn fækt ‘lɜ:(r)nɪŋ ‘ɪŋglɪʃ kæn bi: eɪ pi:s əv keɪk/ Don’t worry about pronunciation. Don’t worry about grammar. /dəʊnt ‘wʌrɪ ə‘baʊt prənʌnsɪ‘eɪʃn dəʊnt ‘wʌrɪ ə‘baʊt ‘græmə(r)/ Don’t be afraid of making mistakes. Just try to speak. /dəʊnt bi: ə‘freɪd əv ‘meɪkɪŋ ‘mɪsteɪks dʒʌst traɪ tə spi:k/ Speak English as much as possible. /spi:k ‘ɪŋglɪʃ æz mʌtʃ æz ‘pɒsəbl/ Successful people spend a lot of time practicing. /sək‘sesfl ‘pi:pl spend ə lɒt əv taɪm ‘præktɪsɪŋ/ Remember practice makes perfect.
  51. 51. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu / rɪmembə(r) præktɪs meɪks pɜ:(r)fekt/ Speak English everyday and you’ll improve. /spi:k ɪŋglɪʃ evrɪ deɪ ænd ju:l im‘pru:v/ Bài 37: Những từ tiếng Anh đặc biệt cần chú ý (Phần 1) 1. Khi đọc từ, không bao giờ bỏ phụ âm của từ 2. Một số trường hợp đặc biệt, phụ âm câm - WR  /w/ câm: wrong, write, written,… - KN  /k/ câm: knife, knight, know,… - MB  /b/ câm: climb, thumb, comb,… 3. Các từ cần chú ý khác Hour Honest Laugh Cough Plough Debt Island Receipt Pareto Machine Chemistry Chaos Mechanic Sugar Sure Chew – True Cheat - Treat Chip – Trip Bài 38: Những từ tiếng Anh đặc biệt cần chú ý (Phần 2) Video hài I love Lucy.
  52. 52. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu PHẦN 3. NGỮ ÂM NÂNG CAO Bài 39: Dạng rút gọn của từ - Là dạng rút gọn trong tiếng Anh - Rút ngắn 1 từ bằng cách bỏ đi 1 hoặc 1 vài chữ cái - Dấu (’) thay thế cho những chữ cái được lược bỏ Should not  Shouldn’t She will  She’ll To be I am I’m Are not Aren’t You are You’re Is not Isn’t We are We’re Was not Wasn’t They are They’re Were not Weren’t He is/has He’s Has not Hasn’t She is She’s Have not Haven’t would/had I I’d would not wouldn’t You You’d Had not Hadn’t We We’d They They’d He He’d
  53. 53. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu She She’d It It’d Have Have I I’ve May May’ve You You’ve Might Might’ve We We’ve Should Should’ve They They’ve Could Could’ve Would Would’ve Will I will I’ll Will not Won’t You You’ll We will We’ll He will He’ll She will She’ll It will It’ll That will That’ll Exercise. Listen and circle the sentences that you hear. 1. I go to school. I’ll go to school. 2. You should listen to me. You should’ve listened to me. 3. They taught me a lot. They’ve taught me a lot. 4. She bought it. She’s bought it.
  54. 54. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 5. We told. We’re told. 6. He loves that. He’ll love that. Bài 40: Cách đọc mạo từ xác định “the” “THE” - /ðə/ or /ði:/ 1. /ði:/: followed by a vowel sound. Ex: The apple The egg The other The exercise The elephant The umbrella * The honest The honor The hour 2. /ðə/: followed by a consonant sound. Ex: The computer The house The table The pen The blind The key * The United States The university The one 3. /ði:/: followed by any sound. Ex1: A: Did you see my keys? B: The keys? Ex2: A: Honey, there’s something wrong with our car. You need to fix it. B: The car? 4. /ði:/: followed by any sound.
  55. 55. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu A: Alright! I’ve got 3 things here: a pen, an apple and a cup. Now just close your eyes… OK. Now you tell me what’s in my hands? B: It should be the…..uhm….the….cup? A: No, you’re wrong. It’s the apple. Bài 41: Âm kết thúc (Phần 1) 1. cat cap can cab 2. bowl bowls bold bolt 3. rag rat rap rack 4. coal colt cold coals 5. wrote robe rode rope 6. soon soup suit sued 7. ten tense tent tend 8. sight side sign size 9. bill bills build built 10. cord corn court cork Bài 42: Âm kết thúc (Phần 2) Exercise 1. Listen to the 10 three-word series. Write the number 1, 2, or 3 on the line next to each word in order you hear it. Listen carefully for the final consonant sound in each word. 1. hot hog hop 2. wrote rope robe
  56. 56. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 3. save safe same 4. right ride ripe 5. mad mat map 6. fade fate fake 7. wipe white wife 8. peg pen pet 9. prize prime pride 10. bit big bid Exercise 2. Listen to the sentences. Circle the one word in parentheses that is used. Listen carefully for the final consonant sound. 1. I can’t find the (belt/bell). 2. My son is (five/fine). 3. I think he’s (dead/deaf). 4. Tim bought another (car/card). 5. The (guild/guilt) is ours. 6. The (pack/pact) was sealed. 7. There’s a (lake/lane) near the house. 8. I (can/can’t) go. 9. The (den/dent) is very small. 10. The (coal/colt) is black.
  57. 57. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 43: Luyện đọc đuôi kết thúc “s” và “es” 1. “s” is pronounced as: - /s/ (unvoiced sounds + s) Ex: Walks, wants, thinks, lamps, laughs,… - /z/ (voiced sounds + s) Ex: Holds, pens, sings, jobs,… 2. “es” is pronounced as: - /iz/: s, ss, ch, sh, x, z, ge, ce Ex: buses, misses, watches, brushes, boxes, freezes, changes, sentences - /z/: o + es Ex: goes, mangoes, does, tomatoes,… Exercise. Listen and repeat three word groups. Circle the one word in each group of three that has an –s ending sound different from the others. 1. talks walks runs 2. dishes gates pages 3. pears apples oranges 4. eyes noses toes 5. saves makes cooks 6. newspapers magazines books 7. dogs birds cats 8. tables chairs couches 9. dentists doctors lawyers 10. lunches beaches chimes
  58. 58. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 44: Luyện đọc đuôi kết thúc ed /d/ /t/ /ɪd/ Played Cleaned Snowed Closed Filled Stayed Brushed Laughed Pushed Watched Danced Walked Waited Painted Shouted Wanted Landed Departed Roberta: Karl, have you started your diet? I hope you haven’t gained any weight. Karl: I boiled eggs and sliced celery for lunch. Roberta: Have you exercised at all? Karl: I walked five miles and jogged in the park. Roberta: Have you cleaned the house? Calories can be worked off that way. Karl: I washed and waxed the floors, I even painted the bathroom. Roberta: Who baked this apple pie? Who cooked this ham? Karl: When I finished cleaning, I was starved. I prepared this food for dinner Roberta: Oh, no! I’ll take this food home so you won’t be tempted. I really enjoyed being with you. Your diet is great. Karl: What happened? Somehow, I missed out on all the fun. Exercise. Listen and repeat each three word series. Circle the one word in each group that has a different –ed sound than the others. 1. stopped started stated 2. finished followed phoned
  59. 59. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 3. loved looked liked 4. tasted traded taped 5. cooked cleaned baked 6. packed pasted passed 7. ironed sewed mended 8. whispered shouted screamed 9. kipped hopped lifted 10. pushed pulled raised Bài 45: Luyện nối âm, biến âm English Speak it Write it Read it You know You really need it. Don’t forget! First you close it. Then you lock it. And put the key back in your pocket.
  60. 60. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Busy! Work all day Run away Boss and me Can’t agree Fill a cup Drink it up Wait a while Walk a mile Meet at eight Don’t be late Practice Mondays to Fridays Gets up Walks to the station Waits for the train Gets off at the fourth stop. Walks to the office. Sits in the office. Has lunch. Sits in the office.
  61. 61. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Walks to the station. Comes home, Thinks: “One day…” Saturdays and Sundays Gets up. Late. Does the washing. Goes shopping. Comes home. Watches TV. Goes out. Eats out. Comes home. Watches TV. Thinks: “One day…” One day Gets up. Early. Goes to the station. Waits for the train. Doesn’t get off at the forth stop. Doesn’t get off at the fifth stop. Stays on the train. Where does it go? Watches through the windows.
  62. 62. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu /d/ + /j/ = /dʒ/ /t/ + /j/ = /tʃ/ Did you Did you call about the job? /dʒ/ What did you find out? Would you Would you arrange travel? /dʒ/ Didn’t you Why didn’t you tell me? /tʃ/ Didn’t you major in management? Don’t you Don’t you speak Japanese? /tʃ/ /s/ + /j/ = /ʃ/ What’s your What’s your name? /z/ + /j/ = /ʒ/ Who’s your Who’s your mother? Bài 46: Luyện giảm âm 1. Giảm âm trong từ And n You n I Them em I see em Him im I know him Her er I saw er there You ya Can ya do it? 2. Giảm âm trong cụm từ
  63. 63. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu got to gotta He's gotta go to work. going to* gonna I'm gonna see my sister. want to wanna I wanna eat now. want a wanna Wanna slice of pie? doing doin What are they doin there? get you getcha I'll getcha a cookie. got you gotcha I gotcha some water. don't you doncha Doncha need help? Won’t you Woncha Woncha play once more song? what are you whadaya/whacha Whadaya doin today? Whatcha doin today? kind of kinda my kinda place lot of lotta a lotta guys don't know dunno I dunno the answer. Is he Izzy Izzy a teacher? Would he Wouldy Wouldy help me with this exercise? Did you Didja Didja go to the store? Out of Outta I got outta bed when I heard the alarm clock Bài 47: Luyện ngữ điệu của câu (Phần 1) STATEMENT 1. Betty lives in London. 2. Victor works at a bank. 3. I haven’t read this book. 4. We went to the theater yesterday. WH_QUESTIONS
  64. 64. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 1. What is his name? 2. Where does he live? 3. When did you call him? 4. Why are you late? Bài 48: Luyện ngữ điệu của câu (Phần 2) YES/NO QUESTIONS 1. Do you visit them often? 2. Have you seen my keys? 3. Are you ready to start? 4. Could you give me a pen, please? ENUMERATING 1. One, two, three, four, five. 2. She bought a bread, cheese, oranges and apples. COMMANDS a. Stop it. b. Sit down. c. Close your book. Bài 49: Thực hành nói trong đoạn hội thoại
  65. 65. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu WHO DOES SHE LOVE? Jasmine: Why are you so unhappy? Russell: (Say nothing) Jasmine: Honey, why are you so sad? Russell: You don’t love me, Jasmine. Jasmine: But Russell, I don’t understand! I love you very much! Russell: No, you don’t. You are in love with my cousin. Jasmine: Justin? Russell: No, my other cousin. Jasmine: Duncan? Russell: Don’t be funny. He’s much too young. I’m talking about his brother. Jasmine: You mean Hunter? That’s nuts! Russell: And Hunter loves you too! Jasmine: No, he doesn’t. Russell: Yes, he does. Jasmine: Russell, just once last month I had lunch with Hunter. There’s nothing for you to be jealous about. Russell: You think he’s fun to be with. And I’m just… dull. Jasmine: But honey, I like your company much better than Hunter’s. I think you are wonderful. Russell: You do?
  66. 66. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu PHẦN 4. NGỮ PHÁP TIẾNG ANH CƠ BẢN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG TRONG GIAO TIẾP Bài 50: Danh từ, vị trí, chức năng và dấu hiệu nhận biết Định nghĩa: Danh từ là từ dùng để chỉ hay gọi tên sự vật, sự việc. Ex: Mouse, table, chair Vị trí của danh từ: a. Đứng đầu câu, làm chủ ngữ Ex: Hannah is a teacher. b. Đứng sau tính từ Ex: This is a green mouse. c. Dấu hiệu nhận biết của danh từ Đuôi -tion/-ation, -ment, -er, -or, -ant, -ing, -age, -ship, -ism, -ity, hay-ness Ex: distribution, information, development, teacher, actor, accountant, teaching, studying, teenage, friendship, relationship, scholarship, socialism, ability, sadness, happiness,…… Bài 51: Các loại danh từ a. Các loại danh từ Danh từ số ít và danh từ số nhiều; danh từ đếm được và danh từ không đếm được.
  67. 67. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Danh từ đếm được là những danh từ chúng ta có thể cầm nắm và dùng đơn vị để đo đếm nó. Ví dụ 1 con chuột, 2 con chuột, 3 con chuột hay 1 chiếc ghế, 2 chiếc ghế, 3 chiếc ghế. Những cái nào chúng ta có thể đếm được thì đó là danh từ đếm được. b. Danh từ đếm được Gồm danh từ đếm được số ít và danh từ đếm được số nhiều. Thêm “a” hoặc “an” trước danh từ đếm được số ít. Nếu danh từ đếm được số ít bắt đầu bằng 1 nguyên âm  sử dụng với an. Ex: an egg, an apple, an orange. * University, hour c. Danh từ số nhiều Gồm danh từ có quy tắc và danh từ bất quy tắc. - Thêm “s” hoặc “es” vào sau danh từ có quy tắc - Danh từ bất quy tắc  học thuộc d. Cách thêm “s” và “es” vào sau danh từ - Thông thường chỉ cần thêm s vào sau danh từ đếm được. Ex: books, pens, markers. - Nếu từ đó kết thúc bằng “e”  chỉ cần thêm “s” Ex: tables, apples. - Thêm es sau sau s, ss, sh, ch, x và 1 vài danh từ tận cùng bằng o Ex: tomatoes, buses, brushes, boxes, churches,.. Ngoại lệ kết thúc bằng o nhưng lại ko thêm es mà chỉ thêm s mà thôi ví dynamos, pianos, radios, photos, kilos,… - Từ kết thúc bằng 1 phụ âm + y  Chuyển y thành i + es Ex: baby  babies, fly  flies, country  countries,… - Từ kết thúc bằng 1 nguyên âm + y  Giữ nguyên y rồi thêm _s Ex: boy  boys, day  days, donkey  donkeys
  68. 68. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu - Từ kết thúc = f, fe  chuyển thành v + es Ex: wife  wives, knife  knives, leaf  leaves, loaf  loaves e. Danh từ bất quy tắc Child  Children Person  People Tooth  Teeth Mouse  Mice Foot  Feet Goose  Geese Man  Men Woman  Women Sheep  Sheep Exercise: Write down the plural form of these words. 1. a table ->tables 2. an egg ->………………………… 3. a car ->………………………… 4. an orange ->………………………… 5. a house ->………………………… 6. a student ->………………………… 7. a class ->………………………… 8. a box ->………………………… 9. a watch ->………………………… 10. a dish ->………………………… 11. a tomato ->………………………… 12. a leaf ->…………………………
  69. 69. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 13. a wife ->………………………… 14. a country ->………………………… 15. a key ->………………………… 16. a policeman ->………………………… 17. a bamboo ->………………………… 18. a child ->………………………… 19. a tooth ->………………………… 20. a goose ->………………………… f. Danh từ không đếm được Danh từ không đếm được là những danh từ không thể đo đếm trực tiếp.. Ex: water, butter, rice, sugar, information, knowledge, equipment,… Và một số từ chỉ định lượng: Bottle, litter, loaf, sheet, bar, piece, gallon, a lot of, much, a large amount of,… Ex: 2 bars of chocolate, 3 sheets of paper, a gallon of petrol,.. Exercise: Are the following words countable or uncountable? Những danh từ dưới đây đếm được hay không đếm được • milk → • room → • butter → • song → • music → • minute → • tea →
  70. 70. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu • child → • homework → • key → • rice → • potato → • information → • man → • bread → • coffee → • mile → • vegetable → • weather → • sheep → • confusion → • roof → • traffic → • pain → • behaviour → • knife → Exercise. Choose the right word to fill in each blank. advice, chocolate, jam, lemonade, meat, milk, oil, rice, tea, tennis
  71. 71. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 1. a piece of ......... 2. a packet of ......... 3. a bar of ......... 4. a glass of ......... 5. a cup of ......... 6. a bottle of ......... 7. a slice of ......... 8. a barrel of ......... 9. a game of ......... 10.a jar of ......... Bài 52: Tính từ, vị trí, chức năng và dấu hiệu nhận biết a. Định nghĩa. Tính từ là từ dùng để miêu tả tính chất của một sự vật, sự việc. - He is nice. - The house is warm. b. Dấu hiệu nhận biết -able comparable, comfortable, capable, considerable -ible responsible, possible, flexible -ous dangerous, humorous, notorious, poisonous -ive attractive, decisive -ent dependent, confident, different -ful careful, harmful, beautiful
  72. 72. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu -less careless, harmless -ant important -ic economic, specific, toxic -ly friendly, lovely, costly -y rainy, sunny, muddy, windy -al economical, historical, physical -ing interesting, exciting, surprising, touching = moving -ed excited, interested, tired, surprised c. Vị trí của tính từ - Đứng trước danh từ Ex: She is a beautiful girl. - Đứng sau danh từ chỉ sự đo lường, tuổi tác Ex: This table is 2 meters long. - Đứng sau các động từ nối: be, become, feel, look, taste, sound, smell, seem, get, turn, appear,.. Ex: It becomes hot today. - Đứng sau các đại từ bất định: something, someone, somebody, anything, anyone, anybody, everything, everyone, everybody, nothing, no one, nobody,… Ex: Do you have anything important to tell me? - Đứng sau trạng từ: Ex: The story is extremely interesting. - The + Adj = Noun: Dùng để chỉ kiểu, tầng lớp trong xã hội
  73. 73. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu The poor the rich the blind The old the handicapped the sick The weak the hungry the disabled The deaf the strong the disadvantaged The unemployed the living the dead The young the middle-aged Ex: The rich should help the poor. Exercise: Translate these following sentences into English. 1. Anh ấy rất chăm chỉ. 2. Chiếc ghế không thoải mái như tôi đã nghĩ. 3. Ăn nhiều socola sẽ làm bạn béo phì. 4. Anh ta trông rất hấp dẫn. 5. Hắn trông rất nguy hiểm. 6. Em là một cô gái tự tin. 7. Tôi muốn trở nên nổi tiếng. 8. Người giàu thì rất quyết đoán. 9. Đó là một câu chuyện thú vị. 10.Đây là một chiếc điện thoại thông minh. Bài 53: Cách sử dụng tính từ đuôi _ed và _ing - Sử dụng tính từ đuôi –ed cho cái gì bị động - Sử dụng tính từ đuôi –ing là cho chủ động
  74. 74. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise: Choose the right word to complete each sentence. 1. I’m very ______ (excited/exciting) because I’m going to Florida tomorrow. 2. Are you ______ (surprised/surprising) or were you expecting her news? 3. Lisa is reading a very ______ (interested/interesting) book at the moment. 4. I’ve had a very _______ (tired/tiring) day at work today and I want to go to bed. 5. Most people were ______ (surprised/surprising) that she won the prize. 6. I’m ______ (bored/boring). Let’s go out for drink somewhere. 7. Visit our______ (excited/exciting) new shop! 8. His speech was very long and very _______ (bored/boring).
  75. 75. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 9. It was a terrible film and I was _______ (bored/boring) from start to finish. 10. I worked hard all day . Now I feel ___ (tired, tiring) 11. She 's ___ of her job. She 's looking for another (boring, bored) 12. We were ___ to hear he 's 50 . He looks much younger (surprised, surprising) 13. The book I' m reading is ___ . (interesting, interested) 14. You look ___. What 's wrong ? (worrying, worried) 15. We had a ___ time at the restaurant . The place is awful. (shocking, shocked) 16. Some of his comments were ___. (insulted, insulting) 17. My exam results were a little ___. (disappointed, disappointing) 18. There 's nothing more ___ than riding on a rollercoaster . (excited, exciting) 19. Did you see the magician ? He was ___! (amazed, amazing) Bài 54: Trạng từ, vị trí và cách sử dụng các loại trạng từ a. Các loại trạng từ - Trạng từ chỉ thể cách: beautifully, carefully - Trạng từ chỉ thời gian: at 6 o’clock, in summer - Trạng từ chỉ nơi chốn: in Ha Noi, at school - Trạng từ chỉ tần suất: always, sometimes, often, seldom… - Tiếp theo là trạng từ chỉ mức độ: very, extremely, quite,… b. Trạng từ chỉ thể cách Trạng từ chỉ thể cách cho ta biết một hành động được thực hiện như thế nào để trả lời cho câu hỏi HOW Adj + ly (một cách như thế nào đó). Ex: angrily, anxiously, brightly, heavily,…
  76. 76. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Lưu ý: Fast, early, late, hard vừa là Adj, vừa là Adv Note: Tính từ đi với động từ to be còn trạng từ đi với động từ thường. Ex: Ann is a hard worker.  She works hard. Jack is a very fast runner.  Jack runs very fast. - Phân biệt Late (trễ) và Lately (gần đây = recently) Ex: You come home late today. He hasn’t been to the cinema lately. - Phân biệt Hard (chăm chỉ, khó) và Hardly (hầu như không) Ex: I’ve worked very hard. He’s hardly got any money left. - Một số Adj tận cùng bằng _ly: Friendly, lovely, lively, ugly, silly. Những từ này ko phải là Adv nên ta dùng “in a….way/manner” thay cho trạng từ. Ex: She spoke to me in a friendly way/manne. c. Trạng từ chỉ thời gian Trạng từ chỉ thời gian cho biết sự việc xảy ra lúc nào để trả lời câu hỏi WHEN. Nó khác với trạng từ chỉ tần suất trả lời cho câu hỏi HOW. - Các trạng từ chỉ thời gian như: now, today, yesterday, tomorrow, last year, then, still, no longer (không còn…nữa), already (rồi), immediately (ngay lập tức), just (mới chỉ), soon (sớm thôi), finally (cuối cùng), recently (gần đây), lately (gần đây), at once (ngay lập tức), 2 months later/after (2 tháng sau) Ex: I’m leaving for Hanoi tomorrow. d. Trạng từ chỉ nơi chốn Trạng từ chỉ nơi chốn cho biết sự việc đang xảy ra ở đâu để trả lời cho câu hỏi WHERE.
  77. 77. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu - Một số trạng từ chỉ nơi chốn như: here, there, somewhere (ở nơi nào đó), inside (ở bên trong), outside (bên ngoài), upstairs (tầng trên), downstairs (tầng dưới), everywhere (mọi nơi), in Paris, at the supermarket,… - Cụm trạng từ chỉ nơi chốn thường có các giới từ chỉ nơi chốn kèm theo: in, at, under, on,…. Ex: Tom is playing somewhere. e. Trạng từ chỉ tần xuất Trạng từ chỉ tần suất cho biết hành động đó thường xuyên như thế nào để trả lời cho câu hỏi HOW OFTEN. - Các trạng từ chỉ tần suất như: often (thường xuyên), never (không bao giờ), rarely (hiếm khi), daily (hàng ngày), always (luôn luôn), sometimes (thỉnh thoảng), usually (thường xuyên), frequently (thường xuyên), occasionally (thỉnh thoảng, đôi khi), seldom (hiếm khi), once/twice a week (1, 2 lần 1 tuần), every day (hang ngày), weekly (hang tuần), monthly (hàng tháng),… Ex: I usually get up at 5 in the morning. f. Trạng từ chỉ mức độ Trạng từ chỉ mức độ cho biết hành động, tính chất của sự việc diễn ra đến mức nào. - Các trạng từ chỉ mức độ như: Very, so, quite (khá), rather (khá là), extremely (rất, cực kỳ), absolutely (tuyệt đối, hoàn toàn), terribly (kinh khủng), completely (hoàn toàn), really (thực sự), pretty (khá), fairly (khá), entirely (hoàn toàn), hardly (hầu như không), scarcely (hầu như không), somewhat (một chút, có phần), enough (đủ),… Ex: I come here quite often. g. Vị trí của trạng từ - Đứng trước tính từ
  78. 78. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Ex: She is very lovely. - Đứng giữa câu, trước động từ thường Ex: They often play football after class. - Đứng giữa câu, sau động từ To be Ex: She is quite tall. - Đứng cuối câu Ex: You sang that song well. - Thường đứng đầu câu, trước dấu phẩy để bổ nghĩa cho cả câu Ex: Fortunately, he wasn’t injured in that accident. Exercise 1. Identify adverbs in each sentence 1. They worked fast to cover the distance before the breakfast hour. 2. He wanted to go there immediately. 3. He walked farther than I did. 4. They got up very early. 5. Are you quite sure of this? 6. I didn't know it so well as him. 7. Today I feel somewhat better. 8. He does his work quite differently from his brother. 9. I wish he could write more plainly, so that I could read his letters easily. 10.They usually begin to work at 6 o'clock in the morning. 11.He is well spoken of. 12.The children of out school were all neatly dressed . 13.He works hard all day.
  79. 79. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 2: Choose the right word to complete each sentence. 1. They dance the Tango (beautiful / beautifully) 2. She planned their trip to Greece very (careful / carefully) 3. Jim painted the kitchen very (bad / badly) 4. She speaks very (quiet / quietly) 5. Turn the stereo down. It's too (loud / loudly) 6. He skipped________ down the road to school. (Happy / happily) 7. He drives too (fast / well) 8. She knows the road (good / well) 9. He plays the guitar (terrible / terribly) 10.We're going camping tomorrow so we have to get up (early /soon) 11.Andy doesn't often work (hard / hardly) 12.Sometimes our teacher arrives______for class. (Late / lately) Bài 55: Giới từ và cách sử dụng các giới từ chỉ nơi chốn - Across: Băng qua Ex: He goes across the road. - Around: xung quanh, vòng quanh. Ex: Go around - Away from: Xa khỏi Ex: I live away from my family. - Down: Đi xuống Ex: Go down the stair. - Into: Đi vào. - Off: Tắt, xuống. Ex: switch off (tắt đi), go off (đi xuống), jump off (nhảy xuống) - Onto: Nhảy lên bề mặt của một cái gì đó. Ex: I jump onto a table.
  80. 80. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu - Out: Đi ra, Ex: Get out of here! - Over: Băng từ phía chân bên này sang phía chân bên kia - Past: Đi qua Ex: He went past me. - Through: Xuyên qua, Ex: Go through the forest. - Toward: Hướng tới Ex: He goes toward me. - Under: Phía dưới Ex: The book is under the table. - Up: Lên - In: Bên trong. # inside (bên trong được bọc kín) Ex: The water is inside the bottle. - On: Ở trrên. - Below: Ở dưới. - Above: Ở bên trên (không tiếp xúc bề mặt) - Near: Gần - Far: Xa - Behind: Đằng sau - In front of: Ở đằng trước, đối diện - Out of: Thoát ra khỏi - Around: Xung quanh, vòng quanh. - Among: Ở giữa. - Between: Ở giữa (2 người/vật) # “among” (ở giữa nhiều người/nhiều vật) - Opposite: Đối diện.
  81. 81. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu GIỚI TỪ CHỈ NƠI CHỐN – IN - Chỉ một người hoặc một vật ở trong một nơi nào đó. Ex: in a box/room, in the sky, in water, in the/a park, in a bag, in river, in lesson,… My mother is cooking in the kitchen. - Với phương tiện xe hơi, taxi hoặc đường phố. Ex: In a car/taxi, in + street They live in Hung Vuong street. - Với danh từ không có mạo từ để diễn tả 1 người đang ở đó. Ex: In bed, in hospital, in prison Tom hasn’t got up yet. He is still in bed. - Trước các đất nước, thành phố, phương hướng. Ex: In France/China/Paris/Hanoi, in the east/west/south/north. Ho Chi Minh City is in the south of Vietnam.
  82. 82. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu GIỚI TỪ CHỈ NƠI CHỐN – ON - Chỉ vị trí bên trên và tiếp xúc với bề mặt của 1 vật gì đó. Ex: On the door/floor/wall/ceiling/river/beach/coast, on a page,… I sat on the beach. The picture you’re looking for is on page 7. - Với phương tiện đi lại công cộng hoặc cá nhân. Ex: On a bus/train/ship/plane/bicycle/motorbike/horse There were too many people on the bus. - Để tạo thành cụm từ chỉ nơi chốn. Ex: On the right/left, on horseback, on the way to (school,…), on the back/front of (the envelope, paper,…), on the top of (the wardrobe,…), on/at the corner of a street. In Britain, people drive on the left. Write your name on the front of the envelope. GIỚI TỪ CHỈ NƠI CHỐN – AT - Để diễn tả một vị trí được xác định trong không gian hoặc số nhà Ex: At the door, at the bus stop, at the traffic lights, at a party/meeting/desk…. She lives at 69 Tran Hung Dao Street. Someone is standing at the door. - Để tạo thành cụm từ chỉ nơi chốn Ex: At home/school/college/university/work,…at the top/bottom of (the page,…), at the end of (the street...), at the front/back (of the line…), at/on the corner of (the street) Peter’s house is at the end of the street. The garden is at the back of the building.
  83. 83. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 1. Fill in the blank with “in”, “on”, “at” 1. ......1600 Pennsylvania Ave 2. ......the gym 3. ......the farm 4. ......the airport 5. ......Ho Chi Minh city 6. ......the bus 7. ......the table 8. ......the party 9. ......London 10.......school 11.......the bathroom 12.......page 100 Exercise 2: Complete the paragraph with “in”, “on”, “at” This is Jenny’s room. It is very nice and clean. She often spends a lot of time (1).........her bedroom but now she is not (2).........home. (3).........this room, she puts her bed (4).........the left, the sofa (5).........the right and the yellow carpet (6).........the center. She studies (7).........her table, between the bed and the sofa. (8).........this table, there is a laptop and a phone. She stores her study materials (9).........the laptop but she also uses it to watch films and listen to music. (10).........the wall, she hangs a clock, a picture and a shelf. It looks so great!
  84. 84. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 56: Cách sử dụng các giới từ chỉ thời gian GIỚI TỪ CHỈ THỜI GIAN – IN - Để chỉ buổi trong ngày nói chung, tháng, năm, mùa, thập niên, thế kỷ, thiên niên kỷ Ex: in the morning/afternoon/evening, in February, in 1999, in (the) spring/summer/autumn/winter, in 1990s, in the 21st century, in the third millennium,… - Trong một số cụm từ dung để chỉ khoảng thời gian trong tương lai. Ex: in a few minutes, in an hour, in a day, week, month,… Daisy has gone away. She’ll be back in a week. - Trong cụm in the end (với nghĩa cuối cùng – finally, at last), in time với nghĩa kịp lúc. Ex: Peter got very angry. In the end, he walked out of the room.
  85. 85. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Will you be home in time for dinner? GIỚI TỪ CHỈ THỜI GIAN – ON - Được dùng để chỉ thứ trong tuần, ngày trong tháng Ex: On Monday, on 5th March, on this/that day,.. I was born on the 3rd of April. - Để chỉ buổi trong ngày cụ thể hoặc 1 ngày cụ thể Ex: On Friday morning, On New Year’s day, on my birthday See you on Friday morning. GIỚI TỪ CHỈ THỜI GIAN – AT - Để chỉ thời gian các bữa ăn trong ngày Ex: at 5 p.m, at sunrise, at sunset, at noon, at night, at dawn, at twilight, at midnight, at breakfast, at lunch, at dinner, at supper,.. I get up at 5 o’clock every morning. - Để chỉ một dịp lễ hội, hoặc một thời khắc nào đó At the weekend, at Christmas/Easter, at present, at the moment, at the same time, this/that time,… Mr. Brown is busy at the moment. - Để tạo thành các cụm giới từ Ex: At the end, at the beginning of, at the age of (20, 30,…), at first, at last,… He came to live in London at the age of 25. Lưu ý: Không dùng in, on, at trước all/every/this/next/last month/last year, tomorrow, yesterday, today. Ex: He has worked hard all morning ( ko dùng in all morning).
  86. 86. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 1. Fill in the blank with “in”, “on”, “at” 1. ...... The afternoon 2. ...... February 3. ...... Christmas 4. ...... 1991 5. ...... Tuesday morning 6. ...... Tet 7. ...... the moment 8. ...... Sunrise 9. ...... April 10....... the future 11....... spring 12....... birthday party 13....... Sunday 14....... breakfast 15....... 2nd September 1945 16....... 10th January Exercise 2. Fill in the blank with “in”, “on”, “at” 1. I was born …….. June 16th. I was born.........1949. I am a . I work.........a big hospital. I go to work.........5:00 a.m. 2. Hi, I am an . I go to work.........the morning. I start work ….. 11:00 a.m. I was born.........April 10th. 3. Howdy! I was born.........July 2nd, 1978. I am a . I work.........the farm everyday. I milk the cows.........the morning. I milk the cows.........6:00 a.m. 4. Hey, I am a . I was born.........August 1st. I was born.........1991. I go to practice.........7:00 a.m. 5. I was born.........1992. I go to work.........night. I go to work 10:00 p.m. I work ……. night because I like to take pictures of the stars. I am a .
  87. 87. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 57: Các câu, cụm chứa giới từ hay sử dụng trong giao tiếp
  88. 88. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu
  89. 89. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu
  90. 90. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 1. Fill in the blanks with suitable words 1.We’ll buy a smaller house when the children have grown _______ and left home. 2. The computer isn’t working. It broke _________ this morning. 3. My headaches have been much better since I gave ________ drinking coffee. 4. I turned _______ their offer because they weren’t going to pay me enough money. 5. It was not a problem. We looked _______ his number in the telephone book. 6. Helen takes ________ her mother in many ways. 7. We need to set ________ early tomorrow. 8. The plane took ________ very quickly.
  91. 91. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 9. Anne’s leaving ________ London tomorrow morning. 10. Your friend is always complaining _______ her job. 11. If there was a technical failure, Gagarin might never get _______ to the Earth. 12. Courses like shoemaking or glass engraving provide people ________ practical skills they can do with their hands. 13.She is famous _______ her beautiful face and sweet voice. 14. We are all aware ________ the importance of the environment protection. 15. His opinion is different _________ mine. 16. If you don’t pay attention _________ the teacher, you won’t understand the lesson. 17. I’m not familiar______ his name, but his face seems familiar_____ me. 18. We were very grateful_______ our friends for all of their assistance. 19. No one knew precisely what would happen ______ a human being in space. 20..How would the mind deal ______ the psychological tension? Bài 58: Các sử dụng các loại động từ 1. Danh động từ. a. Định nghĩa Danh động từ là động từ được thêm đuôi _ing để biến nó thành một dạng danh từ. Chúng ta sử dụng danh động từ khi từ đó không có dạng danh từ. b. Vị trí của danh động - Đứng ở đầu câu để làm chủ ngữ của câu. Ex: Learning English is easy. - Bổ nghĩa cho động từ.
  92. 92. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Ex: Her hobby is painting. - Theo sau các động từ: avoid delay enjoy consider deny finish forgive keep mind miss postpone practice resist stop remember forget regret suggest like propose try fancy dislike recommend spend quit resent Ex: He admitted taking the money - Đứng sau V + giới từ: apologize for : Xin lỗi vì điều gì accuse of : Tố cáo insist on : Khăng khăng làm điều gì feel like : Cảm giác giống như đang làm điều gì congratulate on : Chúc mừng suspect of : Nghi ngờ look forward to : Trông mong dream of : Mơ về
  93. 93. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu succeed in : Thành công trong việc gì object to : Từ chối làm việc gì approve/disapprove of : Chấp thuận/không chấp thuận điều gì Ex: He apologized for making his parents worried. - Theo sau những cụm từ như: It’s no use : Nó không có tác dụng gì It’s no good : Nó không tốt There is no point (in) : Chẳng có lý gì It’s (not) worth : Nó không đáng Have difficulty (in) : Có khó khăn về vấn đề gì đó It’s a waste of time/money : Tốn thời gian/tiền bạc Spend/waste time/money : Sử dụng/tốn thời gian/tiền bạc Be/get used to : Làm quen Be/get accustomed to : Làm quen Do/would you mind? : Bạn có phiền Be busy doing st : Bận làm điều gì đó What/how about..? : Thế còn thì sao Go + V_ing : Đi đâu Can’t help : Không thể chịu đựng được Ex: There is no point in doing such a nonsense thing. You are always busy working.
  94. 94. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 2. Động từ nguyên thể a. V + to do agree appear arrange attempt ask decide want expect fail offer plan hope Ex: Are you planning to travel? I have decided to take an English course next month. She agreed to pay $50. b. V + how/what/when/where/which/why + to do: ask decide find out forget know learn remember see show think understand wonder Ex: She couldn’t think what to say. I don’t know where to go. I don’t know what to do. c. V + Object + to do st: advise allow want encourage forbid force instruct invite train Ex: These glasses will enable you to see in the dark. I want everybody to study English.
  95. 95. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise: Choose A, B, C or D to complete each sentence. 1. I would like him .......... ......... more English lessons. A) to start/ take B) to start/ taking C) starting/ take D) starting/ taking 2. She doesn’t want you ............... to her arriving. A) mention B) to mention C) mentioning D) mentions 3. Did you manage .............. ............. these parcels alone? A) finishing/ to pack B) finishing/ packing C) to finish/ to pack D) to finish/ packing 4. Can someone ........ me how ....... into film from the camera’s pictures? A) show/ change B) to show/ to change C) showing/ change D) show/ to change 5. I’ll try ............... such a foolish thing again. A) not to cause B) to not cause C) not causing D) to cause not 6.Susan has decided .............. her friends ............... as she pleases. A) allow/ do B) to allow/ to do C) deciding/ do D) deciding/ doing 7.Everybody would like ................. to a higher position. A) promote B) promotes
  96. 96. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu C) promoting D) to promote 8.He climbed over the wall without .............. by anybody. A) seeing B) to see C) being seen D) to be seen 9.I remember ................. a toy car on my fifth birthday. A) to be given B) being given C) to give D) giving 10.They always try ............... .............. the bridge as they promised before. A) to postpone/ to build B) postpone/ build C) to postpone/ building D) postponing/ built 11. I can’t help ............... for her acceptance. A) to wait B) waiting C) wait D) waited 12. Don’t be afraid of ................ that animal. A) touch B) touches C) touching D) to touch 13. They are looking forward to .......... your news. A) hear B) to hear C) hearing D) heard 14. American women have got used to ...........independently recently. A) live B) to live
  97. 97. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu C) living D) lives 15. We won’t let you.............. what we are going to do with him. A) know B) to know C) knowing D) known Bài 59: Cách sử dụng các loại động từ khuyết thiếu 1. Động từ khuyết thiếu “Can” a. Can diễn tả một cái khả năng ở hiện tại. Ex: I can swim. b. Được sử dụng với mục đích là xin ai đó làm cái gì. Ex: Can I go out? 2. Động từ khuyết thiếu “Could” a. Could dùng để diển tả một khả năng trong quá khứ nhưng bây giờ thì khả năng đó không còn nữa Ex: I could swim. b. Dùng để diển tả một mời yêu cầu lịch sự nào đó Ex: Could you give me a pan? 3. Động từ khuyết thiếu “May’ Dùng để diễn tả một yêu cầu lịch sự - “Polite request” Ex: May I go out? 4. Động từ khuyết thiếu “Must” và “Have to” Mang nghĩa “phải”, “cần phải” Ex: I have to go right now. I must study English
  98. 98. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 5. Động từ khuyết thiếu “Shall”, “Will”, “Would” a. Mang nghĩa “sẽ” b. Shall không còn phổ biến c. Would là quá khứ của Will. Nó cũng được dùng cho một lời yêu cầu lịch sự. Ex: I’ll go to see a movie now. 6. Động từ khuyết thiếu “Should” - Mang nghĩa “nên” (làm điều gì đó) - Dùng để khuyên ai đó nên làm điều gì Ex: You should eat more. You should focus on your study. Exercise: Choose A, B, C, D to complete each sentence. 1. Are you going swimming? ___ I come with you, please? A. Should B. Can C. Must D. Will 2. I'm not going to pay five pounds for a coffee. You ____ be joking! A . can B. might C . must D. should 3. This is a hospital. People are resting, so you ______ be quiet. A. will B. ought C. should D. can 4. It _____ rain, so take an umbrella. A. might B. must C. should D. can 5. _____ I have a quick word with you? Something important has happened. A. Must B. Could C. Would D. Should 6. You _______ smoke here. It's a no-smoking area. A. couldn't B. wouldn't C. mightn't D. mustn't 7. You ____ come and visit us when you are next in London. A .could B .might C .would D .must 8. I'm sure you _____ love this film. It's brilliant.
  99. 99. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu A .could B .can C .might D .would 9. I _____ imagine why she married him. He's so stupid! A .can't B .mightn't C .mustn't D .shouldn't 10. What _____ you do in my situation? I need your advice. A .would B .must C .could D .should 11. This is the most important thing - you _____ forget to take the food out of the oven at seven o'clock. A .wouldn't B .can't C .mustn't D .couldn't 12. They left London at three o'clock so they _____ be here by now. A .could B .should C .would 13. _________ I have more cheese on my sandwich? a) must b) Could c) Would d) Have to 14. You _________ eat more vegetables. a) should b) might c) may d) could 15. I _________ like to buy the same television for my house. a) could b) must c) would d) have to 16. _________ I have a coffee please? a) Must b) Have to c) May d) Would 17. You _________ smoke near children. a) have to b) may c) shouldn't d) couldn't 18. The passengers _________wear their seatbelts at all times. a) could b) must c) can d) may
  100. 100. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Bài 60: Phân biệt cách sử dụng các động từ see, look at với watch và hear với listen
  101. 101. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 1. Fill in the blanks with “look at”, “see” or “watch” to complete the following sentences. 1. We're going to ……….. George Clooney's latest movie at the cinema tonight. 2. We ……….. w the All Blacks beat Wales in Cardiff last year. 3. Did you ever ……….. Michael Jackson live on stage? 4. Have you ……….. that Gaddafi video on YouTube? 5. Last night we stayed home and ……….. some films on TV. 6. When I'm bored I play a few DVDs and ……….. them on my computer. 7. Do you want to ……….. a movie with me tonight? 8. Please ……….. the clock and tell me what time it is. 9. I like to go to the zoo and ……….. the animals while they are playing. 10. I want to ……….. that sweater again. Maybe I will buy it. Exercise 2. Fill in the blanks with “hear”, or “listen to” to complete the following sentences. 1. Hey John! Can you …….. that sound? 2. …….. I'd like to have a word with you. 3. Do you like to …….. Rock music? 4. The children …….. the teacher carefully. 5. Sorry, I wasn't really …….. 6. Can you speak a little louder? I can't …….. you. 7. Have you …….. of the accident in Elm Road? 8. That's good to ……...
  102. 102. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 9. …….. There's someone at the door. 10. Can't you …….. the baby crying? Cùng check đáp án nào: Bài 61: Phân biệt cách sử dụng các động từ tell, say, talk, speak; come và go
  103. 103. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu Exercise 1. Fill in the blanks with “speak”, “tell”, “say” or “talk” to complete the following sentences. 1. Please ……… me when you want to go and I'll call you a taxi. 2. How do you ……… 'good morning' in Spanish? 3. I asked them to give me a discount, but they ……… no. 4. I intend to ……… to my boss about my salary. 5. They wrote to …….. us that they were moving offices and to ask us not to use their old address any more. 6. Don't worry if you have a problem - just come to me and we can …….. about it.
  104. 104. Hannah Phạm Nền tảng tiếng Anh dành cho người mới bắt đầu 7. This instruction manual ……. you how to use the printer properly and there are also details about the guarantee. 8. He's not in the office at the moment; he's ….. to his boss. 9. Can you …….. up a little, please? I can't hear you very well. 10.How was your job interview? Sit down and ……. me all about it. Exercise 2. Fill in the blanks with “come (back)” or “go (back)” to complete the following sentences. 1. We're ………. to the zoo tomorrow. 2. I'm living in London now. ………. and visit me! 3. Would you like to ………. to my party tonight? 4. I live in Germany, but I often ………. to China on business. 5. We're having a great holiday in Greece. I'm so happy we ………. here. 6. You've been very bad! ………. to your room. 7. I'm really tired. I'm ………. to bed. 8. We're going for a walk. Do you want to ……….? 9. ………. here right now! 10. That was a terrible holiday. I don't want to ………. there ever again. Bài 62: Bảng đại từ và cách sử dụng 1. What’s _____ name? A. her B. she C. hers 2. Do you like _____ haircut?

×