From: Clermont Chamber of Commerce <chamber@clermontchamber.com> Date: September 5, 2017 at 4:02:31 PM EDT To: Subject: Fi...
the class was taughtby a UC Clermont studentthanks to funding provided by Dr. Gregory ... Read more www.thelantern.media C...
Saturday, August19. This event is part of several that will ... Read more clermontsun.com Dynegy delivers more than justpo...
Contact Heather Frye, (513) 576-5015 for more information. STAY CONNECTED Clermont Chamber of Commerce | 4355 Ferguson Dri...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

17.9.5 clermont chamber weekly update - legislative luncheon

29 views

Published on

17.9.5 clermont chamber weekly update - legislative luncheon

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

17.9.5 clermont chamber weekly update - legislative luncheon

  1. 1. From: Clermont Chamber of Commerce <chamber@clermontchamber.com> Date: September 5, 2017 at 4:02:31 PM EDT To: Subject: Final Summer Tailgate coming • Partnership Celebration • UC Clermont Professor gives art opportunities Reply-To: <chamber@clermontchamber.com> Weekly Update for week of September 5, 2017 Find out aboutupcoming Chamber events,member news,and other importantinformation. The Chamber encourages our Members to send us news abouttheir business in the form of a press release.You may also send information aboutupcoming events thatare charitable or community-service related. UC Clermont English Professor Dr. Gregory Sojka Gives... This pastsummer,the Boys & Girls Club of ClermontCounty held a special weekly class for its high school-aged students. The theme lastsummer was dance,and Upcoming Events:  Sep 12 - Summer Tailgate - Clermont SBDC 30th Birthday  Sept 13 - SBDC "Steps to Starting a New Business"  Sept 14 - Women In Leadership Group  Sept 14 - SBDC "Podcasting for Small Businesses"  Sept 19 - ClermontCountyEducational Service Center Partnership Celebration Dinner  Sept 20 - SBDC "Press Release 101"  Sept 20 - EmergencyPreparedness Planning:Is Your Business Really Prepared for the Next Emergency? ALL EVENTS
  2. 2. the class was taughtby a UC Clermont studentthanks to funding provided by Dr. Gregory ... Read more www.thelantern.media Chamber hosts luncheon panel on local government September 4th,2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under:News The ClermontCountyChamber ofCommerce hosted a Legislative Luncheon on Aug. 18 featuring a panel to discuss the ins and outs of local government.ClermontCounty Commissioner Ed... Read more clermontsun.com CCDD's 50th anniversary marked with summer festival September 4th,2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under:CommunityThe ClermontCountyBoard of Developmental Disabilities (CCDD) celebrated its 50th anniversarywith a summer festival on *NEW* Chamber Member Community Calendar The ClermontChamber ofCommerce is proud to presentthe communityevents calendar. This calendar is based on events added by ClermontChamber ofCommerce members.Please scroll down to view a listof upcoming events or click a date on the calendar to view events happening thatday. If your organization has an upcoming event, please add itto our communitycalendar by clicking “Add Event” below. Events posted to this communityevents calendar will also be shared via our weekly E-Newsletter and Social Media accounts. VISIT CALENDAR Graceworks Housing Services accepting applications... Graceworks Housing Services is accepting application for their waiting list,62-years and older... Read more graceworksaffordablehousing...
  3. 3. Saturday, August19. This event is part of several that will ... Read more clermontsun.com Dynegy delivers more than justpower to residential,municipal,commercial and industrial customers across several states.We are committed to being a leader in the electricity sector. Throughoutthe Northeast,Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Texas, Dynegy operates power generating facilities capable of producing more than 31,000 megawatts ofelectricity – or enough energy to power the homes of 25 million U.S.families. (Pictured:Bob Kling, GBQ Partners, Ben Albright - Dynegy) Member of the Week is sponsored by GBQ Partners: GBQ is a top 200 tax, accounting and consulting firm w ith 175+ associates serving clients throughout the region. Chamber Members.... We continually strive to connect you to one another and to our community. Please help support other Chamber Members by visiting their website, sending them an email or stopping by to introduce yourself. The personal touch will help our chamber community continue to grow and thrive. Together we are stronger! Interested in becoming a member?
  4. 4. Contact Heather Frye, (513) 576-5015 for more information. STAY CONNECTED Clermont Chamber of Commerce | 4355 Ferguson Drive, Suite 150, Cincinnati, OH 45245 About our service provider Sent by chamber@clermontchamber.com in collaboration with Try it free today

×