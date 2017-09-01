11. 榮耀不再 3 .2

榮耀不再 3.2 之 勤王義士 (9:1-11
1 我聽見他大聲呼叫說：“懲罰這城的啊！你們要近前來，各人手裡 拿著滅命的武器。” 2 忽然，有六個人從朝北的上門那邊走來，各人手裡拿著殺人的武 器；他們中間有一個人身穿細麻布衣服，腰間帶著墨盒子；他們 進來，站在銅祭壇旁邊。 3 以色列神的榮...
4 對他說：“你要走遍耶路撒冷 全城，那些因城中所行的一切 可憎的事而歎息悲哀的人，你 要在他們的額上畫個記號。
5 我又聽見他對其餘的人說：“你們要跟隨他走遍那城，進行殺戮；你們的眼不要顧惜， 你們也不要憐恤。 6 你們要從我的聖所開始，把老年人、少年人、少女、孩童和婦女都殺盡滅絕，只是那些 額上有記號的人，你們都不可傷害。”於是他們從殿前那些長老開始殺...
10 因此，我的眼必不顧惜，我也必不憐恤；我要把他們所行的報應在他們的頭上。”
覺醒… awakening
榮耀不再 3.3 之 緩刑法落 (10:1-22；11:1-23
