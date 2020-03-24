Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hpmc

HPMC is one of cellulose ethers, is short for hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose. It is also called hypromellose,or 2-hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose. 

  1. 1. Chemical Name: Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose CAS NO.: 9004-65-3 Abbreviation: HPMC MHPC Industries: Construction, Coating, Paints, Detergent HPMC is one of cellulose ethers, is short for hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose. It is also called hypromellose,or 2-hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose. Material: High purlty Refined cotton HPMC is a type of non-ionic cellulose ether, white powder appearance, odorless and tasteless, soluble in water and most polar organic solvents. Its water solution has a surface activity, high transparency, stable performance. HPMC has a thermal gel properties, after heating, the product solution formed the gel precipitation, dissolving after cooling. Different specifications products have different gel temperature. Solubility changes with viscosity's difference. The lower viscosity, the higher solubility, different specifications HPMC have difference in properties, dissolving HPMC in water won't be affected by PH value. Granularity: 100mesh, over 99% passing rate, Bulk Density: 0.25-0.70g(usu. 0.5g or so), Proportion: 1.26-1.31, Color Temperature: 190-200℃
  2. 2. Carbonization Temperature: 280-300℃,Surface Tension: 42-56dyn/cm With the increase of Methoxyl, HPMC's gel point decreases, the rise of water solubility and surface activity. HPMC has the features of thickening, salt removing, low ash content, fine film-forming properties. and wide range of anti-ether, dispersion, and adhesion properties. Properties: 1.Enhances water retention--improved water retenion can protectcement and plaster against poor solidification and cracking due to speedy drying and inefficient mixing with water. 2.Workablilty--mortar plasticizing quality can be improved, which in turn will improved the workability of painting and working efficiency. 3.Binding--Due to increased plasticizing quality, mortar can be a better binde. 4.Slipping resistance--Due to the thickening action of Cellulose Ether,the slipping phenomena of mortar from substance to be bound can be prevented more efficiently.
  3. 3. Package: A. Standard Packing: In 25kg paper bags inner with PE bags B. Big Bag or other special packages are possible on request. Safety: This product is non-toxic and has no irritation to skin and mucous membrane. Product Transportation and Storage: Prevent from sun, rain and moisture and keep it in a sealed dry place. Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose is a nonionic cellulose ether with a white powder appearance, odorless and tasteless, soluble in water and most polar organic solvents, proper ratio of ethanol/water, propanol/water, dichloro Ethane and other insoluble in ether, acetone, anhydrous ethanol. Hpmc , methyl cellulose can be used in building materials, coatings industry, synthetic resin, ceramic industry, medicine, food, textile, agriculture, household chemicals, etc. It’s outstanding functions: Thermal gelation; Effective binding; Thickening and stabilizing; Water retention and softness improving；
  4. 4. The production process of Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Reaction: Rcell – OH+ NaOH+ CH3Cl +CH2OCHCH3 →Rcell – O – CH2OHCHCH3 + NaCl + H2O production process of HPMC Raw materials: refined cotton, sodium hydroxide, chloromethane, and epoxypropane. Approximate raw material consumption for 1mt HPMC List Spec Consumption Refined cotton Water≤6% 0.93MT
  5. 5. Sodium hydroxide ≥50 % 1.15MT Methyl chloride ≥99 % 0.75MT Propylene oxide ≥99 % 0.25MT All factors affecting product cost ■Raw materials The pricing of refining cotton, sodium hydroxide, methyl chloride, and propylene oxide will have a big influence on product cost. Among these raw materials, the price of refined cotton is the key factor which determines the production cost of HPMC. From the following chart, we will find the cotton production by country worldwide in 2017/2018 (in 1,000 metric tons) With around 100,000 farmers cultivating cotton, China is the second biggest cotton producing country. Therefore, Chinese HPMC has very big competitive advantages on production cost. Contact Us JinZhou HPMC cellulose co.,ltd Address:Chemical Industrial Development Zone Jinzhou Hebei,China. Email:sales@hpmccelluloseether.com Site: www.hpmccelluloseether.com

