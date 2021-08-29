Get The Return (The Harbinger #2)

The Return (The Harbinger #2) (Books by Jonathan Cahn) Books Excerpt : New Release From 5-Time New York Times Best Selling Author Jonathan Cahn!Is America heading to judgment? What lies ahead? Discover what no book has ever revealed . . . until now! Are the unprecedented crises of our times, the signs and warnings of coming judgment?? ? Does an ancient mystery hold the secret to the events of our times, and the future of America and the world? ? ? Is this mystery even behind the shakings that have now overtaken the world and America?? ? How much time do we have left?? ? In 2012, Jonathan Cahn caused a worldwide sensation with the release of his first book and massive bestseller The Harbinger.? It was hailed as ?stunning,? ?prophetic? ?mind-blowing,? and ?astonishing.?? Cahn followed it with bestseller after bestseller but he has always held off on writing a sequel.? But now, for the first time, Cahn opens up what could not be unlocked before -? the mysteries that couldn?t be revealed until the present time, the manifestations that have taken place since .