My Encyclopedia of Very Important Dinosaurs: Discover More Than 80 Prehistoric Creatures Books Synopsis : Journey back in time to discover a prehistoric world of dinosaur facts. Dust off your fossil brush and let's practice our paleontology skills!Little dino-lovers (and their dino-loving parents) will delight in this visually stunning dinosaur book. Dig up dazzling dinosaurs, see dinosaur bones up-close and learn facts about fossils.Feed your little one's imagination with this bright and playful educational book. Discover the incredible lost world and meet dinosaurs like Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops, and Stegosaurus. Each dinosaur has its name written phonetically, so you and your child can sound them out together. This dinosaur encyclopedia will tap into every child's natural curiosity and answer all their questions about these prehistoric creatures!Packed with up-to-date facts and discoveries, your little fossil hunter will get to explore the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods. Go on a journey of dinosaur discovery! This kid's book includes detailed profiles of popular .