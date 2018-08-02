[Doc] Audiobook The Rough Guide to Korea (Rough Guides) Full page on any device



The Rough Guide to Korea is the ultimate travel guide to this fascinating peninsula. Discover Korea s highlights with stunning photography, thoughtful itineraries, colour-coded maps and comprehensive, up-to-date descriptions of Korea s best hotels, restaurants and bars, for all budgets. Find detailed practical advice on what to see and do, from the ancient palaces, hip art galleries and noraebang (singing rooms) of open-all-hours Seoul to the beaches of beautiful Jeju Island and the tombs of the Silla kings in Gyeongju - as well as the magnificent hiking trails and temples of Korea s many national parks. The country s wonderful cuisine - bibimbap, kimchi, barbecued meat and more - is covered in detail, and there s plenty of advice on how to make best use of Korea s excellent public transport system. The Rough Guide to Korea also includes a chapter on North Korea, explaining what to see and what to take with you, along with the dos and don ts of the world s most intriguing country.

