Immunofluorescence in Dermatopathology Presented by : Surg Lt Cdr Hitesh Mahato Guide : Lt Col Sunita BS
Contents • Immunofluorescence :- Introduction Components of an Immunofluorescent microscope Applications Techniques • ...
Immunofluorescence • Technique allowing the visualization of a specific protein or antigen in tissue sections or cells in ...
History • 1941 - Coons et al, developed the technique of immunofluorescence by showing the labelling of anti-pneumococcal ...
Principle of fluorescence • Property of certain molecules called fluorophores to absorb light at one wave length (excitati...
Immunofluorescence Microscopy • The ‘fluorescence microscope’ refers to any microscope that uses fluorescence to generate ...
Components :Immunofluorescence Microscope Components of a fluorescence microscope are : 1. Light source: Xenon arc lamp or...
Applications of IF microscopy 1. Renal Biopsy 2. Skin biopsy 3. Muscle biopsy 4. Lung biopsy 5. Autoantibodies in serum an...
Biopsy techniques : Skin disorders • A 3- 4 mm punch biopsy is generally adequate. • In autoimmune blistering diseases (AI...
Recommended sites of biopsy (i) Bullous diseases- Unblistered perilesional area of fresh lesion. Extreme precaution in her...
Transportation of biopsy specimen  Michel’s Medium (MM ) : Best and preferred. Ammonium sulfate, N ethylmaleimide,Potass...
Immunofluorescence : Types
The most important factors are : 1. Preservation of substrate antigen 2. Antibody conjugate 3. Fluorescence microscopy sys...
1. SUBSTRATE ANTIGEN(DIF) • Skin Biopsy - either quick-frozen or placed in Michel’s transport medium for later quick freez...
Handling of sera for Indirect test • About 3 ml of clotted blood used. • Hereditory EB- 2-5 ml EDTA blood for mutation ana...
2. ANTIBODY CONJUGATE • Two types :-  Monospecific reagents used for direct staining of biopsies.  Human anti-whole-IgG ...
Antibodies regularly used for IF • IgG • IgM • IgA • C3 • Fibrinogen • C5b-9 • C1q • Kappa • Lambda **ThermoFisher/ Dako/ ...
3. FLUOROCHROME
4. STAINING & INCUBATION
DIRECT Immunofluorescence One step procedure for detecting in-vivo deposition of immunoglobulins, complement components an...
DIF Dry the sections before staining. Sections are washed in PBS thrice to remove unbound Ab Mounted in buffered glycerin ...
INDIRECT Immunofluorescence Two step procedure for demonstrating circulating autoantibodies in a patient’s serum. It is ut...
IIF
Antigen Mapping (Modified IIF) Used as an adjunct to EM in diagnosing and classifying various forms of hereditary epidermo...
Antigen Mapping Patient’s skin (4 micron) section & NHS/salt split skin on glass slide Washed with PBS X 15 min & fan drie...
Salt Split technique (Modified IIF) Artificial splitting of the skin done using NaCl. Indirect Immunofluorescence is perfo...
Direct SST - Patient’s skin & Indirect SST - NHS/on glass slide IIF with patient’s serum is carried out Artificially split...
Direct vs. Indirect Immunofluorescence
Uses of Immunofluorescence in skin disorders 1) To diagnose and classify autoimmune bullous diseases with confusing clinic...
DIF : Dermatological Indications & Diagnostic value
DIF is diagnostic (A) Bullous diseases • Pemphigus(all forms) • Pemphigoid(all forms) • Herpes gestationis • Dermatitis He...
Normal histology of the skin
Approach to Bullous skin disorders • Clinical history & classical features • Age of onset, family history & drug history •...
Mucocutaneous Bullous Diseases:Classification 1. Sub-corneal blisters : Very thin roof(Stratum Corneum) breaks easily. Bul...
2. Suprabasal blisters : Thin roof(portion of epidermis) ruptures to leave denuded surface. • Pemphigus vulgaris • Acute e...
3. Subepidermal blisters : Tense roof(entire epidermis) remains intact. Separation below epidermis. • Bullous pemphigoid •...
Reporting IF findings in a skin biopsy • A skin biopsy should be reported under the following heads when seen under a fluo...
Immunofluorescence patterns in Dermatopathology
Staining patterns in IF of skin 1. Cell surface/Intercellular space pattern 2. Linear BMZ staining pattern. 3. Granular BM...
1. Cell surface/Intercellular space pattern
A. Pemphigus Vulgaris Clinical Features • Most common subtype of pemphigus. • Flaccid bullae rupture, leaving denuded area...
Desmosome complex
Pemphigus Vulgaris • Target Antigens Desmoglein 3 (130 kd) Desmoglein 1 (160 kd) Anti-desmoglein 3 (in oral pemphigus vulg...
B. Pemphigus Vegetans • DIF • IIF • Target Antigens All findings identical to Pemphigus vulgaris
C. Pemphigus Foliaceous • DIF : Identical to P.vulgaris. • IIF Identical to P.vulgaris. Guinea pig lip or Oesophagus can a...
D. Paraneoplastic Pemphigus • Target Antigens : Desmoglein 3 (130 kd), Desmoglein 1(160 kd), Plectin (>500 kd), Desmoplaki...
E. Pemphigus Erythematosus • C/f : Involves seborrheic areas of face and trunk, mimicking lupus erythematosus. • Target An...
F. IgA Pemphigus • C/f : Pruritic vesicles and pustules in an annular pattern. Predilection for intertriginous areas. Rare...
2. Linear BMZ staining pattern
• Bullous pemphigoid is the most common immunobullous disease affecting the elderly. • Early signs: • Dermatitis-like: dry...
Dermo-Epidermal junction
HPE • Unilocular subepidermal blister • Cell rich type – blisters develop on erythematous skin. eosinophils predominant c...
A. Bullous Pemphigoid • Target Antigens BP230 (BPAG1) BP180 (BPAG2) -NC16A (immunodominant region of BP180) • DIF Linear b...
Salt-split skin (SSS): epidermal pattern(deposition seen on epidermal side) Occasionally combined epidermal-dermal pattern
(B).Pemphigoid Gestationis • Target Antigens BP230 (BPAG1) BP180 (BPAG2) (most important) -NC16A (immunodominant region of...
(C).Lichen Planis Pemphigoides • Target Antigens BP230 (BPAG1) BP180 (BPAG2) (most important) -NC16A (immunodominant regio...
(D).Mucous membrane Pemphigoid • Target Antigens BP230 (BPAG1) BP180 (BPAG2) (C-terminus and some NC16A) β4 integrin subun...
(E).Bullous Lupus Erythematosus • Target Antigens Type VII collagen (290 kd) -NC1 domain • DIF Linear BMZ(>50% cases): IgG...
(F).Epidermolysis Bullosa Acquisita • Target Antigens Type VII collagen (290 kd) -NC1 domain • DIF Linear BMZ: IgG (100%) ...
3. Granular BMZ staining pattern
A. Dermatitis Herpetiformis Clinical Features • Erythematous papules or vesicles symmetrically distributed over extensor s...
A. Dermatitis Herpetiformis • Target Antigens Tissue transglutaminase in gluten-sensitive diseases. Epidermal transglutami...
B. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus • Clinical Features • Malar “butterfly” rash • Exacerbated by ultraviolet light • Waxes an...
Classification criteria of SLE (2019) **2019 European League Against Rheumatism/American College of Rheumatology Classific...
B.1. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus • Immunologic disorder ANA in abnormal titer. Anti–double-stranded DNA in abnormal titer...
B.2. Discoid Lupus Erythematosus • Clinical Features ■ Discoid rash typically presents as sharply demarcated, erythematous...
B.3. Subacute Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus • Immunologic disorder ■ Autoantibodies to Ro/SS-A ribonucleoprotein present i...
C. Mixed Connective Tissue Disease • Immunologic disorder High titers of antibody to the extractable nuclear antigen. • DI...
D. Systemic Scleroderma • Clinical Features ■ Skin tightening extends from fingers to upper extremities, trunk, face, and,...
D. Systemic Scleroderma • Immunologic disorder Anticentromere antibodies only in 12% to 25% of patients (present in 50%-96...
D. Dermatomyositis • Clinical Features • Erythematous, violaceous papules over the dorsal aspect of the interphalangeal or...
D. Dermatomyositis • Immunologic disorder • Increased ANA levels on human tumor cell substrates (60%-80%) • Anti-Jo-1 (20%...
4. Shaggy BMZ staining pattern
D. Lichenoid Tissue Reactions • Clinical Features • Lichen planus Erythematous to violaceous, flat-topped, polygonal papul...
D. Lichenoid Tissue Reactions • DIF Shaggy BMZ pattern for fibrinogen Cytoid bodies for IgM and IgA, occasionally IgG, C3,...
5. Vascular staining & others
A. Porphyria Porphyria cutanea tarda Most common porphyria Photosensitivity, fragile skin Vesicles, bullae, erosions, crus...
B. Henoch Schonlein Purpura DIF Strong dermal vessels with IgA (± other conjugates)
C. Vasculitis DIF Strong dermal vessels with IgM, IgG, C3, fibrinogen.
**Chhabra S, Minz RW, Saikia B. Immunofluore scence in dermatology. Indian J Dermatol Venereol Leprol 2012;78:677- 91.
**Chhabra S, Minz RW, Saikia B. Immunofluorescence in dermatology. Indian J Dermatol Venereol Leprol 2012;78:677-91.
Potential pitfalls/Limitations of IF 1) Expensive and labour intensive requirements like :- • Advanced laboratories that a...
Potential pitfalls/Limitations 4) No long-term storage period is ideal for reporting of DIF-stained skin biopsy slides. 5)...
Recent advances AUTOMATED DIF Why automation?? • DIF staining is labour-intensive. • Manual handling ->inconsistent staini...
Advantages of automated DIF 1) Saves reagent, more accurate. 2) More intense specific IF staining. Less background stainin...
Take home messages • Immunofluorescence is not a substitute for histopathology but is in fact complementary to it. • Alway...
References • Rosai and Ackermann’s Surgical Pathology • Lever’s Histopathology of Skin • Bancroft Theory and Practice of H...
THANK YOU
Immunofluorescence in Dermatopathology
Immunofluorescence in Dermatopathology
Immunofluorescence in Dermatopathology
Immunofluorescence in Dermatopathology
Immunofluorescence in Dermatopathology
Immunofluorescence in Dermatopathology
Immunofluorescence in Dermatopathology
Immunofluorescence in Dermatopathology
Immunofluorescence in Dermatopathology
Education
Aug. 29, 2021
Immunofluorescence in Dermatopathology

  1. 1. Immunofluorescence in Dermatopathology Presented by : Surg Lt Cdr Hitesh Mahato Guide : Lt Col Sunita BS
  2. 2. Contents • Immunofluorescence :- Introduction Components of an Immunofluorescent microscope Applications Techniques • Classification of various Dermatological disorders according to IF staining pattern. • Salient IF staining characteristics in various Dermatological disorders. • Recent advances • Take home messages
  3. 3. Immunofluorescence • Technique allowing the visualization of a specific protein or antigen in tissue sections or cells in suspension by binding a specific antibody chemically conjugated with a fluorescent dye. • Essential to supplement clinical findings and histopathology in the diagnosis of multiple disorders. • It permits early diagnosis, treatment, and subsequent monitoring of disease activity in patients.
  4. 4. History • 1941 - Coons et al, developed the technique of immunofluorescence by showing the labelling of anti-pneumococcal antibodies with fluorescein in the pulmonary tissue. • 1963 – Beginning of immunopathology in dermatology with the description of the lupus band test (LBT),i.e. deposits of immunoglobulins and complement at the dermo-epidermal junction. • 1964 - Beutner and Jordon used the indirect IF technique to demonstrate antibodies in the sera of Pemphigus patients.
  5. 5. Principle of fluorescence • Property of certain molecules called fluorophores to absorb light at one wave length (excitation wavelength) and emit light at different wave length (emission wavelength). • Selective filters used for this purpose. 1. Energy is absorbed by the atom which becomes excited. 2. The electron jumps to a higher energy level. 3. Soon, the electron drops back to the ground state, emitting a photon (or a packet of light) – fluorescence.
  6. 6. Immunofluorescence Microscopy • The ‘fluorescence microscope’ refers to any microscope that uses fluorescence to generate an image. • Principle : A specific fluorescently labelled antibody binds to the molecule of interest and the location of the antibody is determined by fluorescence, hence leading to immunopathological diagnosis.
  7. 7. Components :Immunofluorescence Microscope Components of a fluorescence microscope are : 1. Light source: Xenon arc lamp or mercury-vapour lamp; LEDs and lasers 2. Excitation filter 3. Dichroic mirror (Dichroic beam splitter) 4. Emission filter Epifluorescence: excitation of the fluorophore and detection of the fluorescence are done through the same light path (i.e. through the objective)
  8. 8. Applications of IF microscopy 1. Renal Biopsy 2. Skin biopsy 3. Muscle biopsy 4. Lung biopsy 5. Autoantibodies in serum and other body fluids 6. Hormones 7. Microbiology 8. Flow cytometry 9. FISH
  9. 9. Biopsy techniques : Skin disorders • A 3- 4 mm punch biopsy is generally adequate. • In autoimmune blistering diseases (AIBD) ,an inflammed but unblistered perilesional area is the ideal specimen. • In collagenoses, the biospy should be done in the active lesion in evolution (avoid recent lesions, with less than 60 days); • In vasculitis, preference should be given to recent lesions
  10. 10. Recommended sites of biopsy (i) Bullous diseases- Unblistered perilesional area of fresh lesion. Extreme precaution in hereditary EB patients due to fragile skin. (ii) Dermatitis herpetiformis- Normal appearing perilesional skin. (iii) Lupus erythematosus- Both lesional and apparently normal skin from sun exposed areas in SLE. In DLE only from lesional skin. (iv) Vasculitis- Very fresh lesions. PAN- deep dermis. (v) Porphyria– Dorsum of hand and normal skin. (vi) Lichen Planus- Inflamed mucosa &/ skin. **Chhabra S, Minz RW, Saikia B. Immunofluorescence in dermatology. Indian J Dermatol Venereol Leprol 2012;78:677- 91.
  11. 11. Transportation of biopsy specimen  Michel’s Medium (MM ) : Best and preferred. Ammonium sulfate, N ethylmaleimide,Potassium citrate buffer, Magnesium sulfate, distilled water  Can preserve specimen upto 6 months. pH 7- 7.2 Store at 4ºC  Saline soaked gauze/Saline can be used for transport over short intervals upto 24 hrs in case Michel’s medium is unavailable.
  12. 12. Immunofluorescence : Types
  13. 13. The most important factors are : 1. Preservation of substrate antigen 2. Antibody conjugate 3. Fluorescence microscopy system 4. Staining and incubation Immunofluorescence Technique
  14. 14. 1. SUBSTRATE ANTIGEN(DIF) • Skin Biopsy - either quick-frozen or placed in Michel’s transport medium for later quick freezing. • Quick freezing by isopentane liquid nitrogen is the most widely used method. • Unfixed cryostat section (4-5µm) used.(Section thickness is important because of it’s effect on non-specific staining) • These are mounted on a slide previouly coated with gelatin/Poly L-lysine and dried. • Frozen tissue blocks can be stored in air tight plastic bag in low temperature cabinets at -70˚C or lower.
  15. 15. Handling of sera for Indirect test • About 3 ml of clotted blood used. • Hereditory EB- 2-5 ml EDTA blood for mutation analysis. • All sera should be refrigerated until tests are performed. • Repeated freezing and thawing should be avoided, since this causes a rapid loss of antibody activity. • Positive and negative control sera must be frozen in aliquots of a size adequate for single experiment. • EDTA blood should not be frozen.
  16. 16. 2. ANTIBODY CONJUGATE • Two types :-  Monospecific reagents used for direct staining of biopsies.  Human anti-whole-IgG conjugates used for the IIF test of sera. • Specificity and high degree of reactivity : Most important prerequisites of antibodies used in IF studies. (Mentioned by the manufacturer ; confirmation is the responsibility of the user by use of positive and negative controls.) • Most commercial conjugates - lyophilized form. • Require reconstitution with distilled water/ diluents. • The undiluted stock should be divided into volumes of 0.10–0.50 ml and stored frozen (−20 °C) until ready to be diluted. • The diluted conjugates should be stored at 4 °C and not refrozen.
  17. 17. Antibodies regularly used for IF • IgG • IgM • IgA • C3 • Fibrinogen • C5b-9 • C1q • Kappa • Lambda **ThermoFisher/ Dako/ Pathnsitu :- Most common labs manufacturing the above
  18. 18. 3. FLUOROCHROME
  19. 19. 4. STAINING & INCUBATION
  20. 20. DIRECT Immunofluorescence One step procedure for detecting in-vivo deposition of immunoglobulins, complement components and fibrinogen in patient’s skin. Involves application of fluoresceinated antibodies to a frozen section of the patient’s skin.
  21. 21. DIF Dry the sections before staining. Sections are washed in PBS thrice to remove unbound Ab Mounted in buffered glycerin and examined under fluorescent microscope. Washed in PBS at 7.4 pH x 10 mins to remove unbound serum proteins. Optimally diluted FITC-labelled monospecific immunoglobulins and fibrin are layered onto the section. Incubated at 37 °C for 45 min to 1 hr.
  22. 22. INDIRECT Immunofluorescence Two step procedure for demonstrating circulating autoantibodies in a patient’s serum. It is utilised to identify and titer circulating autoantibodies in the patient’s serum. Patient’s serum is incubated with the substrate(monkey esophagus) followed by the application of fluoresceinated antibodies.
  23. 23. IIF
  24. 24. Antigen Mapping (Modified IIF) Used as an adjunct to EM in diagnosing and classifying various forms of hereditary epidermolysis bullosa. To determine the site of cleavage or abnormalities in the distribution of mutated structural proteins.
  25. 25. Antigen Mapping Patient’s skin (4 micron) section & NHS/salt split skin on glass slide Washed with PBS X 15 min & fan dried Sections treated with panel of primary Ab against known BMZ components (type IV, XVII& VII collagen; laminin 322) & incubated at room temp X 1 hr Washed with PBS X 15 min & fan dried Sections treated with secondary Ab ( anti – IgG mouse specific Abs ) conjugated with fluorescein dye Washed with PBS after 1 hr , dried and mounted in buffred glycerol and examined under fluorescent microscope
  26. 26. Salt Split technique (Modified IIF) Artificial splitting of the skin done using NaCl. Indirect Immunofluorescence is performed afterwards. 2 types of SST – Direct and Indirect. Useful in differentiating between subepidermal bullous diseases (like BP and EBA) based on BMZ staining pattern : Roof/Floor/combined pattern
  27. 27. Direct SST - Patient’s skin & Indirect SST - NHS/on glass slide IIF with patient’s serum is carried out Artificially splitting of the skin at the level of lamina lucida by incubating it in 1 M solution of sodium chloride for 24 h SALT SPLIT SKIN TECHNIQU E (SST) Cryocut sections are prepared Salt Split Skin Technique
  28. 28. Direct vs. Indirect Immunofluorescence
  29. 29. Uses of Immunofluorescence in skin disorders 1) To diagnose and classify autoimmune bullous diseases with confusing clinical & HPE pictures. 2) Indirect measure of disease activity and : By measuring circulating autoantibodies. 3) Classifying various forms of hereditary EB : via Antigen mapping. 4) In patients of Chlamydia and HSV, DIF can provide a rapid and convenient method to achieve a diagnosis by demonstrating specific antibodies against the same.
  30. 30. DIF : Dermatological Indications & Diagnostic value
  31. 31. DIF is diagnostic (A) Bullous diseases • Pemphigus(all forms) • Pemphigoid(all forms) • Herpes gestationis • Dermatitis Herpetiformis • Linear IgA bullous dermatosis • Epidermolysis bullosa acquisita (B) Connective tissue diseases DIF : highly characteristic & some diagnostic value (A) Vascular diseases Allergic vasculitis HSP Essential mixed cryoglobulinemia Polyarteritis nodosa (B) Other diseases Porphyria cutanea tarda Other forms of porphyria Lichen Planus DIF : not diagnostic but only suggestive (A) Connective tissue diseases Mixed CTD Systemic Sclerosis Dermatomyositis Psoriasis **Chhabra S, Minz RW, Saikia B. Immunofluorescence in dermatology. Indian J Dermatol Venereol Leprol 2012;78:677-91. SLE DLE
  32. 32. Normal histology of the skin
  33. 33. Approach to Bullous skin disorders • Clinical history & classical features • Age of onset, family history & drug history • Nature of bullae- flaccid /tense • Bulla spread sign & Nikolsky sign : to look for acantholysis • Tzanck smear : acantholytic cells ; eosinophils; neutrophils • Histopathology : level of split & type of cellular infiltrate • Immunofluorescence : both direct & indirect for autoimmune bullous disorders
  34. 34. Mucocutaneous Bullous Diseases:Classification 1. Sub-corneal blisters : Very thin roof(Stratum Corneum) breaks easily. Bullous impetigo Miliaria Pemphigus foliaceus Staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome
  35. 35. 2. Suprabasal blisters : Thin roof(portion of epidermis) ruptures to leave denuded surface. • Pemphigus vulgaris • Acute eczema • Varicella • Herpes simplex • Darier’s disease • Grover's disease
  36. 36. 3. Subepidermal blisters : Tense roof(entire epidermis) remains intact. Separation below epidermis. • Bullous pemphigoid • Dermatitis herpetiformis • Erythema multiforme • TEN • Friction blisters
  37. 37. Reporting IF findings in a skin biopsy • A skin biopsy should be reported under the following heads when seen under a fluorescent microscope :- • (i). Type of immunoreactant: IgG, IgA, IgM, C3, fibrin. • (ii) Location of immune deposits: Intercellular spaces (ICS) in epidermis/epidermal nuclear staining (ENS) or in vivo ANA/basement membrane zone (BMZ)/subepidermal blood vessels/hair shaft/cytoid (civatte or colloid) bodies. • (iii) Extent of staining: Focal or diffuse. • (iv) Intensity of staining: Semi-quantitative grading of strength of fluorescence: + to ++++. • (v) Pattern of immune complex deposits: Granular/linear/shaggy. The granular pattern is further divided into coarse granules, speckles, threads, and fibrils. The description of all these staining characteristics leads to immunopathological diagnosis.
  38. 38. Immunofluorescence patterns in Dermatopathology
  39. 39. Staining patterns in IF of skin 1. Cell surface/Intercellular space pattern 2. Linear BMZ staining pattern. 3. Granular BMZ staining pattern 4. Shaggy BMZ staining pattern 5. Vascular staining pattern and others • Various conditions in dermatology can be grouped according to the above staining patterns on IF
  40. 40. 1. Cell surface/Intercellular space pattern
  41. 41. A. Pemphigus Vulgaris Clinical Features • Most common subtype of pemphigus. • Flaccid bullae rupture, leaving denuded areas. • Oral involvement is often the initial manifestation, in approximately 60% of patients. • Positive Nikolsky sign • Skin manifestations involve scalp, chest, back, intertriginous areas Pathology : Pathogenic IgG antibodies to intra-epidermal cell adhesion molecules (desmoglein). Suprabasal blisters. ‘Row of tombstones’ appearance of basal keratinocytes
  42. 42. Desmosome complex
  43. 43. Pemphigus Vulgaris • Target Antigens Desmoglein 3 (130 kd) Desmoglein 1 (160 kd) Anti-desmoglein 3 (in oral pemphigus vulgaris) Anti-desmogleins 3 and 1 (in mucocutaneous disease) Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for desmogleins 3 and 1 available and correlates with disease activity • DIF Cell surface/ICS pattern for IgG (90%- 100%) or C3. Classic CHICKEN WIRE pattern • IIF Cell surface/ICS pattern for IgG in 90% of active cases
  44. 44. B. Pemphigus Vegetans • DIF • IIF • Target Antigens All findings identical to Pemphigus vulgaris
  45. 45. C. Pemphigus Foliaceous • DIF : Identical to P.vulgaris. • IIF Identical to P.vulgaris. Guinea pig lip or Oesophagus can also be used (in addition to monkey oesophagus) • Target Antigens : Desmoglein 1 (160 kd)
  46. 46. D. Paraneoplastic Pemphigus • Target Antigens : Desmoglein 3 (130 kd), Desmoglein 1(160 kd), Plectin (>500 kd), Desmoplakin I (250 kd), BP antigen I (230 kd), Desmoplakin II (210 kd), Envoplakin (210 kd), Periplakin (190 kd) • DIF : Weak focal cell surface/ICS pattern and linear or granular BMZ for IgG or C3. Lichenoid changes also may be seen (shaggy BMZ and cytoid bodies). Increased rate of false-negative results. • IIF Cell surface/ICS (IgG) with or without linear BMZ on monkey esophagus substrate. Rat bladder is most sensitive substrate for paraneoplastic pemphigus. - 75% sensitive - 83% specific
  47. 47. E. Pemphigus Erythematosus • C/f : Involves seborrheic areas of face and trunk, mimicking lupus erythematosus. • Target Antigens : Desmoglein 1(160 kd) • DIF : Cell surface/ICS pattern (IgG or C3) in >75% cases and granular deposits of (IgM, C3) at the DEJ.(Positive Lupus Band TEST) • IIF Cell surface/ICS pattern: IgG ■ ANA
  48. 48. F. IgA Pemphigus • C/f : Pruritic vesicles and pustules in an annular pattern. Predilection for intertriginous areas. Rare mucous membrane involvement. Associated disorders :- - IgA monoclonal gammopathy - Crohn disease/gluten-sensitive enteropathy • Target Antigens : Desmocollin 1 (subset of patients target Desmogleins 3 and 1) • DIF : Cell surface/ICS pattern for IgA. • IIF : Positive in 50% of patients.
  49. 49. 2. Linear BMZ staining pattern
  50. 50. • Bullous pemphigoid is the most common immunobullous disease affecting the elderly. • Early signs: • Dermatitis-like: dry or exudative discoid eczema • Urticaria-like: erythematous urticated plaques • Nonspecific: patchy erythema and/or dryness • Tense bullae. • Nikolsky sign negative. • Sub-epidermal acantholytic blisters • Autoantibodies against BPAG2, a component of the hemidesmosome A. Bullous pemphigoid
  51. 51. Dermo-Epidermal junction
  52. 52. HPE • Unilocular subepidermal blister • Cell rich type – blisters develop on erythematous skin. eosinophils predominant cell in blister cavity and in dermis • Cell poor type – blisters develop on normal skin. scant perivascular lymphocytic infiltrate with few eosinophils
  53. 53. A. Bullous Pemphigoid • Target Antigens BP230 (BPAG1) BP180 (BPAG2) -NC16A (immunodominant region of BP180) • DIF Linear basement membrane zone (BMZ): IgG (90%) Linear BMZ: C3 (>90%, nearly all) • IIF Linear BMZ: IgG on monkey oesophagus substrate (circulating IgG antibody in 75% of cases)
  54. 54. Salt-split skin (SSS): epidermal pattern(deposition seen on epidermal side) Occasionally combined epidermal-dermal pattern
  55. 55. (B).Pemphigoid Gestationis • Target Antigens BP230 (BPAG1) BP180 (BPAG2) (most important) -NC16A (immunodominant region of BP180) • DIF Linear BMZ: C3 (100% of cases, diagnostic) Linear BMZ: IgG (approximately 25% of cases) • IIF Linear BMZ: IgG (<25% of cases, does not correlate with disease activity) HG factor: 50% of cases • Salt-split skin (SSS): epidermal pattern
  56. 56. (C).Lichen Planis Pemphigoides • Target Antigens BP230 (BPAG1) BP180 (BPAG2) (most important) -NC16A (immunodominant region of BP180) • DIF Linear BMZ: IgG and C3 with changes of lichen planus (i.e., cytoid bodies with IgM, IgA, C3, and shaggy BMZ with fibrinogen) • IIF Linear BMZ: IgG antibodies in 50% of patients • Salt-split skin (SSS): epidermal pattern
  57. 57. (D).Mucous membrane Pemphigoid • Target Antigens BP230 (BPAG1) BP180 (BPAG2) (C-terminus and some NC16A) β4 integrin subunit Laminin-5 Laminin-6 Type VII collagen (290 kd) • DIF Linear BMZ: IgG, C3 , IgA • IIF Linear BMZ: IgG antibodies in 15-20% of patients. • Salt-split skin (SSS): epidermal/dermal/combine d pattern
  58. 58. (E).Bullous Lupus Erythematosus • Target Antigens Type VII collagen (290 kd) -NC1 domain • DIF Linear BMZ(>50% cases): IgG and C3; IgM and IgA also (if perilesional biopsy of bullae) Granular BMZ(>25% cases): IgG, IgM, C3 (if lesional biopsy of malar rash or other cutaneous involvement of lupus) • IIF Antinuclear antibodies (ANA) BMZ antibodies not detected on monkey esophagus but may be detected on SSS. • Salt-split skin (SSS): dermal pattern
  59. 59. (F).Epidermolysis Bullosa Acquisita • Target Antigens Type VII collagen (290 kd) -NC1 domain • DIF Linear BMZ: IgG (100%) and C3; occasionally IgA (66%) or IgM (50%) • IIF Linear BMZ: IgG (in 50% patients) • Salt-split skin (SSS): dermal pattern
  60. 60. 3. Granular BMZ staining pattern
  61. 61. A. Dermatitis Herpetiformis Clinical Features • Erythematous papules or vesicles symmetrically distributed over extensor surfaces of the elbows, knees, buttocks, back, and scalp • Vesicles may be grouped in a herpetiform configuration • Intensely pruritic • Often associated with multiple erosions caused by scratching • One part of a spectrum of gluten-sensitive disorders that includes celiac disease • An indirect consequence of a gluten-sensitive enteropathy HPE: Early lesions: Accumulation of neutrophils (microabscesses) at the tips of dermal papillae. Older lesions: Subepidermal vesiculation
  62. 62. A. Dermatitis Herpetiformis • Target Antigens Tissue transglutaminase in gluten-sensitive diseases. Epidermal transglutaminase in skin lesions of dermatitis herpetiformis. Circulating IgA antibody testing to tissue transglutaminase by ELISA is recommended(to identify the presence of a gluten-sensitive enteropathy and to monitor response to a gluten-free diet). • DIF Granular BMZ pattern for IgA, with stippling of dermal papillae (100%) Occasionally C3 (50%); IgG and IgM less often. • IIF IgA class endomysial antibody staining demonstrated in 76% of persons receiving a normal gluten-containing diet. Endomysial antibody testing is recommended to identify a gluten-sensitive enteropathy and to monitor response to a gluten-free diet.
  63. 63. B. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus • Clinical Features • Malar “butterfly” rash • Exacerbated by ultraviolet light • Waxes and wanes with underlying systemic lupus • Erythematosus disease activity • Discoid rash may occur at some point in the disease • Photosensitivity • Painless oral ulcers • Nonerosive arthritis involving two or more peripheral joints • Serositis • Central nervous system involvement • Nephritis • Anemia, leukopenia, lymphopenia, thrombocytopenia
  64. 64. Classification criteria of SLE (2019) **2019 European League Against Rheumatism/American College of Rheumatology Classification Criteria for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
  65. 65. B.1. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus • Immunologic disorder ANA in abnormal titer. Anti–double-stranded DNA in abnormal titer. Presence of anti-Sm antibody. IgG or IgM anticardiolipin antibodies. • DIF Granular BMZ pattern for IgG, IgM, IgA, C3 (sun-exposed involved skin >90%; sun- exposed nonlesional skin 50%; non–sun- exposed nonlesional skin 30%) Speckled epidermal nuclei pattern for IgG in 10% to 15% High yield with SLE–specific skin lesions: malar rash, erythematous edematous plaques, and active disease • IIF : ANA
  66. 66. B.2. Discoid Lupus Erythematosus • Clinical Features ■ Discoid rash typically presents as sharply demarcated, erythematous, indurated plaques with hyperkeratosis, atrophy, telangiectasia, and follicular plugging ■ Hypopigmentation or hyperpigmentation may be prominent ■ Most frequently involves the face, scalp, ears, V area of the neck, and extensor aspects of the arms ■ Scalp involvement may lead to scarring alopecia • Immunologic disorder ■ Antibodies to single-stranded DNA may be present ■ ANA present in low titers in 30% to 40% of patients ■ Ro/SS-A and La/SS-B autoantibodies are rare ■ Antibodies to double-stranded DNA are uncommon • DIF ■ Granular BMZ pattern for IgG and IgM (involved skin >90%) ■ May have shaggy, thick BMZ with fibrinogen ■ Cytoid bodies with IgM and IgA • IIF : None (ANA rarely)
  67. 67. B.3. Subacute Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus • Immunologic disorder ■ Autoantibodies to Ro/SS-A ribonucleoprotein present in 70% to 90% strongly support the diagnosis ■ Autoantibodies to La/SS-B present in 30% to 50% ■ ANA present in 60% to 80% DIF ■ Granular BMZ pattern for IgG, IgM, C3 (involved skin >90%) ■ Epidermal/keratinocyte intracytoplasmic particulate deposition with IgG ■ Cytoid bodies with IgM and IgA • IIF : ANA
  68. 68. C. Mixed Connective Tissue Disease • Immunologic disorder High titers of antibody to the extractable nuclear antigen. • DIF ■ Granular BMZ pattern rare (15%) ■ Speckled epidermal nuclei for IgG in 46% to 100% • IIF : ANA
  69. 69. D. Systemic Scleroderma • Clinical Features ■ Skin tightening extends from fingers to upper extremities, trunk, face, and, finally, lower extremities ■ Raynaud phenomenon ■ Nail-fold capillary changes (giant or sausage-shaped loops) ■ Edema of the hands and fingers ■ Flexion contractures and sclerodactyly with waxy, shiny, atrophic skin ■ Ulcers on fingertips and over knuckles ■ Masklike, expressionless face, with loss of normal facial lines ■ Small, sharp nose, thinning of lips and hair ■ Microstomia with radial furrowing around the mouth ■ Matlike telangiestasias on face and upper trunk. ■ Esophageal dysfunction in more than 90% ■ Pulmonary fibrosis ■ Myocardial fibrosis in 50% to 70% ■ Renal involvement with hypertension
  70. 70. D. Systemic Scleroderma • Immunologic disorder Anticentromere antibodies only in 12% to 25% of patients (present in 50%-96% of patients with CREST syndrome) Scl-70 autoantibodies (30%) • DIF Granular BMZ pattern for IgM (sun- exposed 60%) Speckled epidermal nuclei pattern in 20% Shaggy BMZ with fibrinogen • IIF : ANA
  71. 71. D. Dermatomyositis • Clinical Features • Erythematous, violaceous papules over the dorsal aspect of the interphalangeal or metacarpophalangeal joints (termed Gottron papules) • Symmetric, confluent, violaceous erythema over the interphalangeal or metacarpophalangeal joints, olecranon process, medial malleoli, and patella (termed Gottron sign) • Periorbital, violaceous (heliotrope) erythema and edema • Periungual telangiectasia with or without cuticular hemorrhage and dystrophic cuticles • Violaceous erythema over dorsal aspect of arms, posterior aspect of shoulder and neck (shawl sign) • Poikiloderma atrophicans • Pruritus can be severe • Cutaneous calcification is more common in juvenile form (40%-50%)
  72. 72. D. Dermatomyositis • Immunologic disorder • Increased ANA levels on human tumor cell substrates (60%-80%) • Anti-Jo-1 (20% of cases of classic dermatomyositis and 40% of cases of polymyositis) • DIF • Granular BMZ pattern for IgM, IgG, and C3 (low intensity) • Cytoid bodies for IgM and IgA, shaggy BMZ with fibrinogen. • IIF : ANA
  73. 73. 4. Shaggy BMZ staining pattern
  74. 74. D. Lichenoid Tissue Reactions • Clinical Features • Lichen planus Erythematous to violaceous, flat-topped, polygonal papules with fine, whitish reticulations termed Wickham striae Distributed symmetrically over flexural areas of extremities. Pruritus usually present. Hypertrophic lichen planus extremely pruritic. Presence of Koebner phenomenon. White, reticulated pattern occurs with oral involvement . Nail pterygium or complete loss of nail plate. • Lichenoid drug reactions : Beta-adrenergic blockers, Penicillamine, ACE inhibitors • Lichenoid photodermatoses : photodistributed lichenoid reaction. Caused by carbamazepine, chlorpromazine, ethambutol, quinine, tetracyclines, thiazide diuretics, and furosemide.
  75. 75. D. Lichenoid Tissue Reactions • DIF Shaggy BMZ pattern for fibrinogen Cytoid bodies for IgM and IgA, occasionally IgG, C3, and fibrinogen • IIF : ANA for Lupus erythematosus
  76. 76. 5. Vascular staining & others
  77. 77. A. Porphyria Porphyria cutanea tarda Most common porphyria Photosensitivity, fragile skin Vesicles, bullae, erosions, crusts, miliaria, scarring, hypertrichosis on sun-exposed areas Associated with use of oral contraceptives, alcohol, chemicals (hexachlorobenzene, chlorinated phenols) Pseudoporphyria Clinically identical to porphyria cutanea tarda Associated with chronic renal failure with hemodialysis, SLE, hepatoma, hepatitis C, sarcoidosis, drugs DIF Dermal vessels: homogeneous thick staining pattern for IgG, ± IgA, C3, fibrinogen. Granular BMZ for C3, IgM. Weak, thick linear BMZ for IgG, IgA.
  78. 78. B. Henoch Schonlein Purpura DIF Strong dermal vessels with IgA (± other conjugates)
  79. 79. C. Vasculitis DIF Strong dermal vessels with IgM, IgG, C3, fibrinogen.
  80. 80. **Chhabra S, Minz RW, Saikia B. Immunofluore scence in dermatology. Indian J Dermatol Venereol Leprol 2012;78:677- 91.
  81. 81. **Chhabra S, Minz RW, Saikia B. Immunofluorescence in dermatology. Indian J Dermatol Venereol Leprol 2012;78:677-91.
  82. 82. Potential pitfalls/Limitations of IF 1) Expensive and labour intensive requirements like :- • Advanced laboratories that are proficient in the performance and interpretation of these tests. • A thoroughly trained team comprising of a pathologist + technologist. • A specialized lab having facilities of cryostat for cutting frozen sections. • Deep freezers(−20° C/−80 °C) to store these sections until staining. • Fluorescence microscope to report the DIF findings. 2) Skin biopsy is fragile and needs to be transported in Michel’s fluid only. 3) Photo bleaching : The fluorescence staining quenches rapidly on exposure to light, more so under the UV light of the fluorescence microscope, resulting in the necessity of fast reporting and documentation of findings using a digital camera.
  83. 83. Potential pitfalls/Limitations 4) No long-term storage period is ideal for reporting of DIF-stained skin biopsy slides. 5) Autofluorescence : Biological autofluorescence in mammalian cells, flavin coenzymes (NAD, FMN, NADH). Washing with 0.1% sodium borohydride in phosphate-buffered saline prior to antibody incubation can reduce this. (Always use a control to differentiate autofluorescence from specific staining) 6) Treated cases may show no IF findings in certain disorders. 7) Skin biopsies gets fixed on exposure to formalin vapours so extreme care is required in handling the specimen. Dried and/or fixed biopsies are reported unfit for DIF.
  84. 84. Recent advances AUTOMATED DIF Why automation?? • DIF staining is labour-intensive. • Manual handling ->inconsistent staining results and unspecific background staining. • Automated technology for DIF staining : EUROTide incubation technique + biochip based system EUROPath and applying an automated procedure for DIF staining. **Lemcke S, Sokolowski S, Rieckhoff N, Buschtez M et al. Automated direct immunofluorescence analyses of skin biopsies. J Cutan Pathol 2015.
  85. 85. Advantages of automated DIF 1) Saves reagent, more accurate. 2) More intense specific IF staining. Less background staining. 3) Costs for antibodies can be reduced almost 2.5 times when using EUROTide/EUROPath. 4) Upside down incubation prevents any unsolved material to attach to the tissue and interfere with the reading of the slides. 5) Using macrochips M14, multiple stainings (upto 5) of one patient can be compiled on a single EUROPath slide thus :- • accelerating diagnostic assessment • limiting the risk of confusing patient samples • sparing storage space.
  86. 86. Take home messages • Immunofluorescence is not a substitute for histopathology but is in fact complementary to it. • Always see DIF slides along with H&E slides & correlate with history + clinical features. • The values of positive or negative immunofluorescence findings are dependent on the experience and skill of the laboratory staff and also on the knowledge of the observer who reports them. • Always use control to differentiate specific staining from background staining. • Close cooperation with the clinician is essential, who in turn should select representative and fresh lesions for biopsy and provide a good history.
  87. 87. References • Rosai and Ackermann’s Surgical Pathology • Lever’s Histopathology of Skin • Bancroft Theory and Practice of Histological Techniques • Amer N. Kalaaji, Atlas of Immunofluorescence in Dermatology: Patterns and Target Antigens, Mayo Clinic Scientific Press, 2006. • Chhabra S, Minz RW, Saikia B. Immunofluorescence in dermatology. Indian J Dermatol Venereol Leprol 2012;78:677-91. • Lemcke S, Sokolowski S, Rieckhoff N, Buschtez M et al. Automated direct immunofluorescence analyses of skin biopsies. J Cutan Pathol 2015.
  88. 88. THANK YOU

