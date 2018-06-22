Download the pharmagellan guide to biotech forecasting and valuation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published in: Education
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Frank S. David MD PhD ,Seth Robey PhD ,Andrew Matthews MD Pages : 138 Publisher : Pharmagellan Brand : English ISBN : Publication Date : 2017-01-04 Release Date :
  3. 3. Description If you're a biotech executive, investor, deal maker, entrepreneur, or adviser—or aspire to be one—then you need to build and analyze forecasts and valuations of R&D-stage drugs. This book is for you. "Deserves a spot on the bookshelf of every biotech CFO." — Bruce Booth, Partner, Atlas Venture "A helpful and insightful resource for anyone who finds themselves staring at a blank Excel spreadsheet." — Adam Feuerstein, Senior Columnist, TheStreet.com "This is the book I wish I'd had when I started out." — Vin Milano, CEO, Idera Pharmaceuticals "Invaluable, rigorously detailed, and well validated." — John Sullivan, Director of Equity Research, Leerink Partners The Pharmagellan Guide to Biotech Forecasting and Valuation is a comprehensive, thoroughly referenced handbook to creating and interpreting financial models for early-stage assets and companies. Vetted benchmarks for key drivers of income, expenses, and valuation. Proprietary analyses by Pharmagellan's experienced consulting team. Over 150 current references from peer-reviewed research, industry white papers, and SEC filings. Whether you're making investment decisions, pitching to potential partners or funders, or assessing your own R&D program, this is the one-stop guide you need by your side.
  4. 4. "A fantastic plain-English guide to building a valuation model for a biotech product or portfolio. If you’re trying to develop a reasonable view of the value of your program or your company—and a view that will appear reasonable to the folks across the table—this beautiful book breaks it down for you." — Michael Gilman, serial biotech CEO (Stromedix, Padlock Therapeutics) "Does an excellent job of defining the inputs that go into modeling, explains how they can be forecasted, and shows how it all ties together. I’d recommend it to anyone looking to better understand one of the most difficult sides of this business." — Brad Loncar, CEO, Loncar Investments "Clear, well-written, and very useful in our mission to better serve our patients." — Jim Geraghty, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Idera Pharmaceuticals "A great explanation of the inputs and assumptions for biotech models, and how to think about them. I highly recommend it, both to people who build the models and people like me who have to look at them." — Briggs Morrison, CEO, Syndax Pharmaceuticals
