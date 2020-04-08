Successfully reported this slideshow.
1765 р. - з’явився тепловий двигун (І.І.Ползуновим в Росії) 1769 р. - перша парова машина (створив інженер Кюньо) 1784 р ....
Нагрівач (джерело внутрішньої енергії) Робоче тіло (газ або пара) Холодильник Т1 Т2 Q2 Q1 А=Q1 -Q2 ОСНОВНІ ЧАСТИНИ ТЕПЛОВО...
Цикл, який складається з двох ізотермічних і двох адіабатних процесів називається циклом Карно
Теплова машина Робоче тіло Температура, К Ƞ max‚% ККД машини,% Нагрів ника Холоди льника Поршнева парова машина Пара 480 3...
1.Парова і газова турбіни 2.Парові машини 3.Поршневі двигуни внутрішнього згоряння: а) карбюраторні; б) дизелі. 4.Безпоршн...
1 такт – впуск; 2- стиск ; 3-робочий хід; 4 – випуск. 1т. 2т. 3т. 4т.
1 — привод на мастилонасос ; 2 — розподільний вал; 3 — водяний насос; 4 — поршень; 5 — запальна свічка; 6 — радіатор; 7 — ...
1 — поршень; 2 — паливний насос; 3 — паливний бак; 4 — повітряний фільтр ; 5 — клапани, 6 — вихлопний патрубок; 7 — розпод...
Реактивний двигун
Радіатор, Т1 Робоче тіло Морозильна камера, Т2 А Q1 Q2 Холодильна установка – пристрій, що працює циклічно і підтримує в х...
1.Переваги – широке застосування: тепловози, теплоходи, автомобілі, літаки, вертольоти, космічні кораблі і станції, тракто...
У автомобілях встановлюють фільтри, опрацьовують зразки газотурбінних, роторних і парових двигунів. Випробовують автомобіл...
×