{epub download} Inward

Inward by Yung Pueblo
Title: Inward
Author: Yung Pueblo
Pages: 240
ISBN: 9781449495756
Publisher: Andrews McMeel Publishing
Inward by Yung Pueblo “i closed my eyes to look inward and found a universe waiting to be explored”
From poet, meditator, and speaker Yung Pueblo, comes a collection of poetry and prose that explores the movement from self-love to unconditional love, the power of letting go, and the wisdom that comes when we truly try to know ourselves. It serves as a reminder to the reader that healing, transformation, and freedom are possible.
