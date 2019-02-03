Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
factual books meaning : The Country Wife | Non-Fiction
Considered too obscene to be staged in its original form for nearly 200 years, William Wycherley's bawdy comedy tells
the tale of Mr Horner - a notorious rake who spreads the false rumour that he is impotent in order to gain free access to
other men's wives. When he meets the young, innocent Margery Pinchwife, the 'country wife' of the title, the scene is
set for scandal... This sparkling 1985 BBC Radio production stars Maggie Smith as Margery Pinchwife, with an all-star
cast including Jonathan Pryce, John Duttine, John Moffatt, Harriet Walter and Michael Aldridge. '... a delight for its
sparking wit and the window it offers into Restoration manners and morals' - Times.
Written By: William Wycherley.
Narrated By: Maggie Smith, Jonathan Pryce
Publisher: BBC Worldwide Ltd
Date: March 2010
Duration: 1 hours 59 minutes
