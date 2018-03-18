Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Insight: Case Files from the Psychic World America's leading psychic shares intimate stories about her life and her career. Sylvia Browne simply won't slow down. Fresh from the success of her New York Times bestseller, Phenomenon, the celebrity psychic is back with stories about her career giving psychic readings. She explores experiences she has had during readings, looks back on her life (so far) as a psychic, and offers personal insights into the significance of her discoveries. For nearly half a century, Browne has been the psychic people turn to for answers. Her new book covers a variety of subjects: love, romance, and relationships; health and illness; family and children; finances; spiritual issues and past lives; legal issues and cases; pets; lost items; and more. It's everything that her fans adore.
