Visual Studio 2022 30分一本勝負！ at BuriKaigi2023

Jan. 21, 2023
Visual Studio 2022 30分一本勝負！ at BuriKaigi2023

Jan. 21, 2023
Engineering

Visual Studio 2022の新機能を中心に30分間でできるだけ多くの機能をご紹介します。 #burikaigi #burikaigi_s

Visual Studio 2022の新機能を中心に30分間でできるだけ多くの機能をご紹介します。 #burikaigi #burikaigi_s

Engineering
Visual Studio 2022 30分一本勝負！ at BuriKaigi2023

  1. 1. Visual Studio 2022 30分一本勝負 株式会社 プリンシパルアーキテクト Microsoft MVP – Developer Technologies 森 博之
  2. 2. 自己紹介 • 森 博之 (もり ひろゆき) • AZPower 株式会社 プリンシパルアーキテクト • Microsoft MVP - Developer technologies • 著書： はじめてのVisual Studio 2017 他
  3. 3. Current Status • Visual Studio 2022 17.4.4 • Visual Stduio 2022 Preview 17.5.0 Preview 3
  4. 4. Window Management
  5. 5. Document tab
  6. 6. Color themes
  7. 7. Combine Search
  8. 8. Fixed Scroll
  9. 9. Selection Match Highlighting
  10. 10. Short Cuts • Duplicate a line CTRL+D • Delete line CTRL + SHIFT + L • Select next occurrence ALT + SHIFT + . • Vertical / box selection ALT + 選択 • Insert multiple cursor ALT + CTRL + click
  11. 11. AI based coding assitance
  12. 12. Navitate to source(Source Link)
  13. 13. Settings that give a “fresh car smell”
  14. 14. AddNew File
  15. 15. ASP.NET Output in the Integrated Terminal
  16. 16. Rollback Visual Studio • Release channel: 17.0.10 or higher, or 17.1.7 or higher. • Preview channel: 17.2 Preview 1 or higher.
  17. 17. Thank you!

