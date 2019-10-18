Slide computational design2019_04_191018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
コンピュテーショナル デザイン 第四回 2019.10.18 20191018 2Computational Design
20191018 3Computational Design 今週の流れ ベクター（ベクトル） • ベクターの概念 • ベクターの合成と分解 • 二点間のベクター シリーズ • 等差数列 • シリーズを使った複製
20191018 4Computational Design ベクター（ベクトル）
20191018 5Computational Design グラスホッパーの基本要素 1. Point 点 2. Curve 線 3. Surface 面 4. BRep（Polysurface） 複数の面で構成される形 5. Vector ...
20191018 6Computational Design ライノの基本要素 1. Point 点 2. Curve 線 (LineもCurveの一種) 3. Polycurve（Polyline） 複数の線がつながった線 4. Surfac...
20191018 7Computational Design ベクターの概念 物理の中で出てきたベクトル。力を現す方法として使われますが、グラス ホッパーでは移動の時などに必ず使います。 ベクターは「向き」と「距離」の両方をもった『矢印』です。...
20191018 8Computational Design ベクターの概念 「向き」と「距離」
20191018 9Computational Design ベクターの合成・分解 ベクターは幾つかのベクターを合わせる「合成」や、X方向とY方向に分け て考える「分解」ができ便利です。 例えば、広島から東京への移動は「東に向けて○○km、北に...
20191018 10Computational Design ベクターの合成・分解 「向き」と「距離」 東へ○○km 北へ○○km
20191018 11Computational Design 二点間のベクター グラスホッパーでは二つの点の間にあるベクターを使う事も出来ます。 この場合どちらが矢印の頭になり、どちらが矢印のお尻になるか気をつけ る必要があります。これを間違...
20191018 12Computational Design 原点に点を1つ作成し、その点をベクトル を使って(x=100,y=0)に移動(複製)してくだ さい
20191018 13Computational Design 続けて (x=100,y=0), (x=150,y=0) (x=200,y=0), (x=250,y=0), (x=300,y=0)の 位置に移動(複製)してください
20191018 14Computational Design シリーズ（数列）
20191018 15Computational Design 等差数列 [1,2,3,4,5]や[10,15,20,25,30]といったように、同じ量ずつ大きくなる 数列を「等差数列」といいます。グラスホッパーではシリーズという コンポーネン...
20191018 16Computational Design シリーズを使った複製 実際にシリーズで数列を作り、一度に幾つかの複製を作りましょう。 [100,150,200,250,300] という数列があれば、これをｘ値として使い5つのベク...
20191018 17Computational Design シリーズを使った複製 スタート：数列の一つ目の値 ステップ：数列の増減値 カウント：数列の数 スタートを一つ目の数と し、ステップずつ増加ま たは減少するカウント個 の数列を生成。...
20191018 18Computational Design 先ほどの点の複製をシリーズをつかって やってください
20191018 19Computational Design 先週描いた長方形の複製をシリーズを 使って作ってみてください
