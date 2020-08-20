Qa2 aq smartse-20200820-kobayashi_v1.0

Successfully reported this slideshow.
アジャイル品質パターンによる伝統的な品質保証 （Quality Assurance）からアジャイル品質 （Agile Quality）への変革（適用事例） 株式会社 システム情報 CMMIコンサルティング室 QA2AQ翻訳チームメンバー 小林 ...
目次 • QA to AQ適用事例: 組織標準への取り込み • 組織標準へ取り込む際の考慮点 2
QA to AQ適用事例: 組織標準への取り込み 4 ◼ A社およびB社 ➢ 自社のアジャイル開発標準を開発・展開済み ➢ その中で、SQuBOK、QA2AQおよび永田敦様の取 り組み事例を紹介 ◼ C社およびD社 ➢ 自社のアジャイル開発標準...
QA to AQ適用事例: 組織標準への取り込み 5 QA2AQの使用ガイドの元ネタ（検討の途中経過） 1.アジャイル品質プロセス [1][中核]（第1回） 2.障壁の解体 [3][中核]（第1回） 中核 3.QAを含むOneチー ム 4.品質...
QA to AQ適用事例: 組織標準への取り込み 6 QA2AQの使用ガイドの元ネタ（検討の途中経過） (2)いくつかのパターン毎に、 パターン記述の内容を基に、パ ターンの相互関係を図で示す。 【狙い】 各パターン間の相互関係を分か りやすく...
QA to AQ適用事例: 組織標準への取り込み 7 QA2AQの使用ガイド作成のステップ（提案） ステップ1「守」：QA2AQの内容を忠実に可視化 (1)４つの分類間での、相互関係を大まかに定義する。 (2)いくつかのパターン毎に、パターン記...
組織標準へ取り込む際の考慮点 テイラーダウンアプローチ（従来からよくある） 組織標準に引きずられチームの自主性の発揮を阻害（アジャイル開発に合わない） 推進者がいなくなると、やらなくなったり、容易に形骸化したりする テーラ リング テイラーダウ...
組織標準へ取り込む際の考慮点 テイラーアップアプローチ（アジャイル開発に適している） 組織のプラクティスライブラリー および世の中の公開情報（書籍、 雑誌記事、論文 etc…） 活用 QA2AQ もその一つ テーラ リング 組織標準プロセス（最...
組織標準へ取り込む際の考慮点 組織の資産を成長させる チームから組織 へ経験をフィー ドバック 組織標準プロセス （最低限の定義は 維持しつつ、 経験を基に改善） 役に立つ プラクティス集 (組織独自ガイド の充実) QA2AQ および 使用ガ...
小林 浩、アジャイル品質パターンによる伝統的な品質保証（Quality Assurance ）からアジャイル品質（Agile Quality ）への変革（適用事例）、スマートエスイーセミナー: アジャイル開発と品質、2020年8月20日

  1. 1. アジャイル品質パターンによる伝統的な品質保証 （Quality Assurance）からアジャイル品質 （Agile Quality）への変革（適用事例） 株式会社 システム情報 CMMIコンサルティング室 QA2AQ翻訳チームメンバー 小林 浩 Ver. 1.0 Joseph Yoder, “品質面でアジャイルであるために”,第2回enPiT-Proスマートエスイーセミナー: アジャイル品質保証と組織変革, 2018 鷲崎 弘宜, 長谷川 裕一, 濱井 和夫, 小林 浩, 長田 武徳, 田村 英雅, 陳 凌峰, 「QA to AQ：アジャイル品質パターンによる、伝統的な品 質保証からアジャイル品質への変革」, CodeZine, https://codezine.jp/article/corner/813
  2. 2. 目次 • QA to AQ適用事例: 組織標準への取り込み • 組織標準へ取り込む際の考慮点 2
  3. 3. 目次 • QA to AQ適用事例: 組織標準への取り込み • 組織標準へ取り込む際の考慮点 3
  4. 4. QA to AQ適用事例: 組織標準への取り込み 4 ◼ A社およびB社 ➢ 自社のアジャイル開発標準を開発・展開済み ➢ その中で、SQuBOK、QA2AQおよび永田敦様の取 り組み事例を紹介 ◼ C社およびD社 ➢ 自社のアジャイル開発標準を作成中、あるいは初版 をリリース済（開発標準を“アジャイル”で開発） ➢ QA2AQの翻訳版を確認中。翻訳版が一通り揃った 段階で、QA2AQの使用ガイド（※）を作成し、開 発標準へ取り込む予定 （※）あくまでもガイドであり、使い方を強制するものではない。
  5. 5. QA to AQ適用事例: 組織標準への取り込み 5 QA2AQの使用ガイドの元ネタ（検討の途中経過） 1.アジャイル品質プロセス [1][中核]（第1回） 2.障壁の解体 [3][中核]（第1回） 中核 3.QAを含むOneチー ム 4.品質スプリント [1][あり方]（第2回） 5.プロダクト品質チャンピオン [5][あり方]（第2回） 6.アジャイル品質スペシャリスト [6][あり方]（第3回） 7.品質チェックリスト [5][あり方]（第3回） 8.品質作業の分散 [6][あり方]（第3回） 9.品質エキスパートをシャドーイング [5][あり方]（第4回） 10.QAリーダーとペアリング [3][あり方]（第4回） 11.できるだけ自動化 [6][あり方]（第4回） あり方 12.重要な品質の発見 [2][特定]（第5回） 13.品質シナリオ [1][特定]（第5回） 14.品質ストーリー [1][特定]（第5回） 15.測定可能なシステム品質 [2][特定]（第6回） 16.品質の折り込み [1][特定]（第6回） 17.着陸ゾーン [2][特定]（第6回） 18.着陸ゾーンの再調整 [2][特定]（第7回） 19.着陸ゾーンの合意 [2][特定]（第7回） 特定 20.システム品質ダッシュボード [2][可視化]（第7回） 21.システム品質アンドン [4][可視化]（第8回） 22.品質ロードマップ [4][可視化]（第8回） 23.品質バックログ [4][可視化]（第8回） 可視化 作成 作成 基盤提供 強化 【中核】 他のパターンを用いるうえ での基礎となるパターン 【品質のアジャイルなあり方】 アジャイルプロセスにおける品質 保証のあり方や役割のパターン 【品質の特定】 重要な品質を特定するための パターン 【品質の可視化】 重要な品質を可視化しチーム メンバーに気付かせるパターン(1)以下の４つの分類間での、相 互関係を大まかに定義する。 ⚫ 中核 ⚫ 品質のアジャイルなあり方 ⚫ 品質の特定 ⚫ 品質の可視化 【狙い】 どのパターンから試すのが良さ そうか、大まかなガイドを提供 する。(決して強制はしない。)
  6. 6. QA to AQ適用事例: 組織標準への取り込み 6 QA2AQの使用ガイドの元ネタ（検討の途中経過） (2)いくつかのパターン毎に、 パターン記述の内容を基に、パ ターンの相互関係を図で示す。 【狙い】 各パターン間の相互関係を分か りやすく示すことで、いま注目 しているパターンのみならず、 それと同時にあるいは前後に適 用すると相乗効果を発揮しそう なパターンに気がつけるように する。 1.アジャイル品質プロセス [1][中核]（第1回） (1)【アジャイル品質プロセス】 重要なシステム品質の検査をアジャイルプロセスにどのように組み込 み、QA担当者はプロセスのどこへ入ればよいでしょうか？ -->アジャイルプロセスの一環として、システムの品質を理解し、記述し、 開発およびテストする方法を構築します。 13.品質シナリオ [1][特定]（第5回） 重要なシステム品質を 記述する手段を提供 14.品質ストーリー [1][特定]（第5回） 作成 3.QAを含むOneチーム [1][あり方]（第2回） 品質の考え方をアジャイル マインドセットに統合する 20.システム品質ダッシュボード [2][可視化]（第7回） 品質をモニタリングする方法を提供 2.障壁の解体 [3][中核]（第1回） (2)【証跡の解体】 アジャイルチームはどのようにしたら障壁を取り除き、品質に関してより アジャイルになることができるでしょうか？ -->早い段階でQA担当者をチームに含めるなど、さまざまなアクションを 通じてコミュニケーションを妨げる障壁や壁を取り壊します。QA担当者 をスプリントの一部にして、チームに取り込み、品質に対してチーム全体 に報酬を与えます。 重要な原則を提供 10.QAリーダーとペアリング [3][あり方]（第4回） 8.品質作業の分散 [6][あり方]（第3回） 9.品質エキスパートをシャドーイング [5][あり方]（第4回） (3)【QAを含むOneチーム】 QA担当者が開発チームの一部ではない場合には、多くの問題が発生 する可能性があります（「我々」対「彼ら」シンドロームの発生）。QA担当 者をアジャイルチームに組み込むにはどうすればよいのでしょうか？ -->アジャイル品質チームでは、最初からQA担当者をアジャイルチーム の一部として含めることが重要です。 22.品質ロードマップ [4][可視化]（第8回） 12.重要な品質の発見 [2][特定]（第5回）支援 支援 5.プロダクト品質チャンピオン [5][あり方]（第2回） 支援 支援 支援 支援 支援 10.QAリーダーとペアリング [3][あり方]（第4回） 8.品質作業の分散 [6][あり方]（第3回） 9.品質エキスパートをシャドーイング [5][あり方]（第4回） 17.着陸ゾーン [2][特定]（第6回） 20.システム品質ダッシュボード [2][可視化]（第7回） 22.品質ロードマップ [4][可視化]（第8回） 23.品質バックログ [4][可視化]（第8回） 6.アジャイル品質スペシャリスト [6][あり方]（第3回） 促進 7.品質チェックリスト [5][あり方]（第3回） (7)【品質チェックリスト】 システムが進化し続けても、システムの品質要件が保証され、見落とさ れないようにするにはどうすればよいでしょうか？ -->システムで共通の、一貫して満たすべき、望ましい、システムが持つ べき品質特性の期待値を記したチェックリストを作成しましょう。開発 チームはチェックリストを確認することで、機能がリリースされる前に品 質特性を満たしているかを確認します。また、開発チームは品質保証活 動の一環としてチェックリストの検証を行います。 目標値を提供 (8)【品質作業の分散】 アジャイルチームがすべてのタスクを適切なタイミングで対処するには、 品質管理と機能提供のバランスをどのように取れば良いでしょうか？ -->QA担当以外の人も品質関連のタスクに巻き込み、品質管理の負担 を調整するようにしましょう。プロジェクト全体に品質関連のタスクを差し 込み、品質作業の負荷を長期にわたって分散させましょう。 促進、経験 の共有 適切な時期に重要な 項目が確実に対処さ れるようにする。 品質項目が忘れられ たり、見落とされたり しないようにする 品質項目が忘れられ たり、見落とされたり しないようにする 支援 3.QAを含むOneチーム [1][あり方]（第2回） 2.障壁の解体 [3][中核]（第1回） 品質項目が忘れられ たり、見落とされたり しないようにする
  7. 7. QA to AQ適用事例: 組織標準への取り込み 7 QA2AQの使用ガイド作成のステップ（提案） ステップ1「守」：QA2AQの内容を忠実に可視化 (1)４つの分類間での、相互関係を大まかに定義する。 (2)いくつかのパターン毎に、パターン記述の内容を基に、パターンの相互関 係を図で示す。 ステップ2「破」：自分達の経験を追加 (3)自分達の経験を基に、新たな関係を特定し、定義する。 (4)自分達の経験を基に、新たなパターンを特定し、定義する。 ステップ3「離」：業界への貢献 (5)事例を発表し、鷲崎先生らと一緒に拡充させる。
  8. 8. 目次 • QA to AQ適用事例: 組織標準への取り込み • 組織標準へ取り込む際の考慮点 8
  9. 9. 組織標準へ取り込む際の考慮点 テイラーダウンアプローチ（従来からよくある） 組織標準に引きずられチームの自主性の発揮を阻害（アジャイル開発に合わない） 推進者がいなくなると、やらなくなったり、容易に形骸化したりする テーラ リング テイラーダウン/テイラーアップアプローチに関する参考文献: Integrating CMMI and Agile Development: Case Studies and Proven Techniques for Faster Performance Improvement (SEI Series in Software Engineering) by Paul E. McMahon 2010 (p189-p191, 7.21 Agile Process Tailoring Guidance: Always Tailor Up, 7.22, 7.23 and 7.24) 組織標準プロセス(詳細を定義) × × * × * * × * * * × * 標準以外のやり方不要なのでスキップ プロジェクトやチームのプロセス（省く、付け足す、入れ替える）
  10. 10. 組織標準へ取り込む際の考慮点 テイラーアップアプローチ（アジャイル開発に適している） 組織のプラクティスライブラリー および世の中の公開情報（書籍、 雑誌記事、論文 etc…） 活用 QA2AQ もその一つ テーラ リング 組織標準プロセス（最低限を定義） プロジェクトやチームのプロセス（自分達でやり方を決め、改善し続ける） チームの自主性の発揮を促進、 自分達で考えたことだから継続できる！
  11. 11. 組織標準へ取り込む際の考慮点 組織の資産を成長させる チームから組織 へ経験をフィー ドバック 組織標準プロセス （最低限の定義は 維持しつつ、 経験を基に改善） 役に立つ プラクティス集 (組織独自ガイド の充実) QA2AQ および 使用ガイド チームの経験のフィードバックを基に、 組織独自のガイドを充実させる チーム 改善 チーム 改善 チーム 改善 チーム 改善 チームが組織標 準を活用 チーム チーム チーム チーム まずは最低限必要なことを定義し、 チームに使ってもらう。 組織標準プロセス （最低限を定義） 役に立つ プラクティス集 （まずは公開情 報を調査し紹介） QA2AQ 活用

