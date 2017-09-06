DLL#3 Microsoft Community & AI Update

Deep Learning Lab Community Update 廣野淳平 深層学習 事業開発 マネージャー 日本マイクロソフト株式会社
「Deep Learning Lab」の概要 2 目的 人工知能や深層学習の実社会での活用を推進 位置づけ ディープラーニングに関連する技術とビジネスの両面に精通したプロフェッショナル たちが開発事例や最新技術動向を情報発信するコミュニティです...
Deep Learning Lab モメンタム – ありがとうございます – 400 人 突破 900 人 突破 Community Event #3 9/4 SCSK 製造 分科会 発表 5/23 PFN x MS Alliance 発表 (...
Deep Learning Lab これからの展開 Community Event #4 10/下旬 SCSK DLL 分科会 2018/6 5,000 人 コミュニティに貢献したい方を募集 • Deep Learning LT: ソリューショ...
Calendar.help
Calendar.help
From: To: CC: Subject: Hirono Shimizu 全国展開の件 清水さん、 よくわかる人工知能セミナーの全国展開 の件、相談する時間を調整させてくださ い。 Cortana, 清水さんと 30 分 Skype 会議設定 してください。 廣野 Cortana Calendar.help
From: To: CC: Subject: Hirono Shimizu Project Kickoff Shimizu, Let’s have our project kickoff meeting next week. Cortana, ...
From: To: CC: Subject: Hirono@microsoft.com Shimizu@contoso.com, bob@fabrikam.com Project Kickoff Shimizu, Bob Let’s have ...
チャットボットが日程調整をしてくれる「オートーク」運営、500 Startups JapanとKLab Venture Partnersから数千万円を調達
P40 / P100 が Azure に この夏 来る 14 Amazon Azure Azure Google IDCF Sakura Gen Kepler Kepler Pascal Kepler Pascal Pascal GPU K80...
• InfiniBand を活用し 128 GPU で 約 100 倍 の高速化の実現 • XTREME DESIGN 社と 連携。即座にMNが使える 環境を10月から提供予定 1 10 100 1 2 4 8 16 32 64 128 理論値...
DNN Processing Units EFFICIENCY 17 FLEXIBILITY Soft DPU (FPGA) Contro l Unit (CU) Registers Arithmeti c Logic Unit (ALU) C...
F F F L0 L1 F F F L0 Pretrained DNN Model in CNTK, etc. Scalable DNN Hardware Microservice BrainWave Soft DPU Instr Decode...
Microsoft AI エージェント アプリ サービス インフラ すべての人と組織に AI の価値を届ける
エージェント アプリ サービス インフラ Microsoft AI Portfolio Cortana Office 365 Dynamics 365 SwiftKey Pix Customer Service and Support Skyp...
  • こちらはディープラーニングがすでにビジネスレベルで使われてきているとても良い事例です。
    DLLの幹事企業でもあり、DIMoのパートナーでもあるRidge-i様がNHKアート様と、モノクロ映像のカラー化AIを共同開発しています。
    先日放送されたNHKスペシャル「東京ブラックホール」の一部の映像もカラー化を行っています。 今後、この技術はChainer×Azure環境上でよりスケーラブルに展開できることが実証されています。こういった先進的な技術を、より幅広くのユーザーに届けるために、Chainer×Azureは統合的なAI環境の構築を目指しています。
    【補足・注意】
    1.　カラー化AIはRidge-iとNHKアートの2社の共同開発PJである 2.　この技術はビジネスレベルで実際に使われはじめている技術である 3.　「東京ブラックホール」という番組でAIでカラー化したのは、番組内で放送された一部の映像のみ 4.　今回その技術をChainer×Azure環境で実証した（あくまでもAI自体を実証したのであって、「東京ブラックホール」をAzureでカラー化したのではない） 5.　こういった先進的な技術を、より幅広くのユーザーに届けるために、Chainer×Azureは統合的なAI環境の構築を目指していくニュアンスの問題だけになりますが、Chainer×Azure環境の実例というよりは、Chainer×Azure環境を構築していく意味、WhatではなくWhyの一例として、本案件を使って頂けると意味合いとしてズレがないと思います。
  • 本日、マイクロソフトは、コードネーム Brainwave と呼ばれる、深層学習の新しいクラウドベースのアクセラレーターを発表しました。クラウド上の深層学習モデルが様々なライブデータストリームを処理するようになってきていることから日々重要度を増しているリアルタイム AI を推進するために、受け取った情報を極めて小さな遅延で処理を行うシステムです。この仕組みにより高いパフォーマンスと柔軟性が実現されます。
    Brainwave システムは「高パフォーマンスの分散システムアーキテクチャ」「FPGA 上に実装されたハードウェア DNN エンジン」「学習済みモデルを簡単に展開できるコンパイラとランタイム」の3つのパーツから成り立っています。
    FPGA とは field-programmable gate array の略で、製造後に再プログラム可能な集積回路であり、Brainwave システムはマイクロソフトがここ数年、クラウドデータセンターに展開してきた高パフォーマンスのFPGA インフラを利用しています。ディープニューラルネットワーク (DNN) がプログラムされた FPGA を、CPU やそれを動かすためのソフトウェアを介さず直接ネットワークに接続しておくことで、DNN を「ハードウェアマイクロサービス」として提供し、ネットワークが情報を運んでくると同時に FPGA によって処理させることが可能となります。
    また、使用する FPGA は市場で手に入る普通のものであり、今回のデモでは Intel の 14nm プロセス世代の新しい Stratix 10 FPGA を利用しています。この集積回路の上に「ソフトウェアDNN 処理ユニット (DPU)」が実装されており、演算子やデータ型を柔軟に選択できるようになっており、 モデルの正確性を失わずにパフォーマンスを向上させることが可能となっています。同時により良い手法が発見された場合は、数週間という早いスピードで集積回路に実装することが可能となっています。これらの特長により、マイクロソフトでは高いパフォーマンスの DPU を実現しています。
    Brainwave システムは、複数の一般的な深層学習フレームワークをサポートしています。Google の Tensorflow や Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit (CNTK) を既にサポートしており、他の多くのフレームワークもサポート予定があります。
    また、Brainwave の重要な特長として、畳み込みニューラルネットワーク (CNN) のような計算力にものを言わせる単純なモデルだけではなく、自然言語処理で使われる LSTM  (Long Short Term Memory、長期的な依存関係を学習できる再帰型ニューラルネットワーク (RNN) の一種) や GRU (Gated recurrent unit、LSTMの構造的複合性を縮減したモデル) のようなより複雑で、多くのメモリを使う、リアルタイム AI の実際の処理に近いモデルでも高いパフォーマンスを発揮できることが挙げられます。
    このシステムは将来的に Microsoft Azure 上に実装され、ユーザーは複雑な深層学習モデルの計算が必要なリアルタイム AI を実現するための高パフォーマンスの深層学習アクセラレーターを手軽に利用できるようになる予定です。
  • Humans are at the center—we think AI will augment the work that humans are doing. We have Cortana (for consumers), Cognitive Services and Bot Framework (for developers), and Machine Learning (for businesses).

    1. 1. Deep Learning Lab Community Update 廣野淳平 深層学習 事業開発 マネージャー 日本マイクロソフト株式会社
    2. 2. 「Deep Learning Lab」の概要 2 目的 人工知能や深層学習の実社会での活用を推進 位置づけ ディープラーニングに関連する技術とビジネスの両面に精通したプロフェッショナル たちが開発事例や最新技術動向を情報発信するコミュニティです。 概要説明 Deep Learning Lab コミュニティは、ディープラーニングを中心とした先端技術の持 つ可能性を実際のビジネスへ応用するべく、技術とビジネスの両面に精通したプロ フェッショナルたちが集まるコミュニティです。Microsoft AzureとChainerを主要な プラットフォーム/フレームワークとして、ニーズに合わせた最適な技術を選択し開発 した事例や最新技術動向の情報発信を行いディープラーニング領域のソリューション 検討を具体的に進められるように支援します。 機能 勉強会を通して、MS/PFNアライアンスアップデートや、深層学習に関連する多種多 様な実践的な検証結果やユースケース情報の提供 深層学習でビジネス課題を解決したいお客様と、深層学習のコンサルティングや展開 を行う企業とのマッチングの場を提供
    3. 3. Deep Learning Lab モメンタム – ありがとうございます – 400 人 突破 900 人 突破 Community Event #3 9/4 SCSK 製造 分科会 発表 5/23 PFN x MS Alliance 発表 (de:code) 6/19 Community Event #1 6/28 UEI 協業発表 Kikagaku 協業発表 6/29 7/13 Ridge-i 協業発表 Community Event #2 7/25 Xtreme Design 協業発表 (JPC) 9/1
    4. 4. Deep Learning Lab これからの展開 Community Event #4 10/下旬 SCSK DLL 分科会 2018/6 5,000 人 コミュニティに貢献したい方を募集 • Deep Learning LT: ソリューショ ン、顧客事例、教育プログラム • 地方コミュニティを推進したい方 • Chainer x Azure 関連Blog/Qiita 皆さんの知見でコミュニティを 盛り上げていきましょう！
    5. 5. Calendar.help
    6. 6. From: To: CC: Subject: Hirono Shimizu 全国展開の件 清水さん、 よくわかる人工知能セミナーの全国展開 の件、相談する時間を調整させてくださ い。 Cortana, 清水さんと 30 分 Skype 会議設定 してください。 廣野 Cortana Calendar.help
    7. 7. From: To: CC: Subject: Hirono Shimizu 全国展開の件 清水さん、 よくわかる人工知能セミナーの全国展開 の件、相談する時間を調整させてくださ い。 Cortana, 清水さんと 30 分 Skype 会議設定 してください。 廣野 Cortana From: To: CC: Subject: Cortana Shimizu 全国展開の件 清水さん、 廣野さんは月曜日10時から、火曜日11時 から、水曜日3時からが空いております。 ご予定お聞かせください。 Cortana Calendar.help
    8. 8. From: To: CC: Subject: Hirono Shimizu Project Kickoff Shimizu, Let’s have our project kickoff meeting next week. Cortana, can you find a time that works for us? Hirono Cortana From: To: CC: Subject: Cortana Shimizu 全国展開の件 清水さん、 廣野さんは月曜日10時から、火曜日11時 から、水曜日3時からが空いております。 ご予定お聞かせください。 Cortana From: To: CC: Subject: Shimizu Cortana 全国展開の件 火曜日なら空いています。 Calendar.help
    9. 9. From: To: CC: Subject: Hirono@microsoft.com Shimizu@contoso.com, bob@fabrikam.com Project Kickoff Shimizu, Bob Let’s have our project kickoff meeting next week. Cortana, can you find a time that works for us? Hirono cortana@calendar.help From: To: CC: Subject: Cortana@calendar.help Shimizu Project Kickoff Hi Shimizu, Hirono is free Monday at 10, Tuesday at 11, or Wednesday at 3. Let me know what works for you! Cortana From: To: CC: Subject: Shimizu Cortana@calendar.help Project Kickoff Hi Cortana, I’m free on Monday. Thanks very much for your help! Shimizu Calendar.help 承諾 仮の予定 辞退 Required When Subject Hirono (主催者) Shimizu 火曜日 11時 – 11時30分 全国展開の件 火曜日11時から30分、よくわか る人工知能セミナー全国展開の 件で会議設定します。 Skype 参加はこちら Cortana
    10. 10. チャットボットが日程調整をしてくれる「オートーク」運営、500 Startups JapanとKLab Venture Partnersから数千万円を調達
    11. 11. P40 / P100 が Azure に この夏 来る 14 Amazon Azure Azure Google IDCF Sakura Gen Kepler Kepler Pascal Kepler Pascal Pascal GPU K80 x 1 K80 x 1 P100 x 1 K80 x 1 P100 x 1 P100 x 1 CPU Core 4 6 6 16 56 8 RAM 61GB 56GB 112GB 60GB 256GB 128GB Cost / Hour $0.9 $0.9 TBD $0.7 $3.94 $3.19 https://aka.ms/gpupreview
    12. 12. • InfiniBand を活用し 128 GPU で 約 100 倍 の高速化の実現 • XTREME DESIGN 社と 連携。即座にMNが使える 環境を10月から提供予定 1 10 100 1 2 4 8 16 32 64 128 理論値 Azure 実測値 （倍） （GPU数）
    13. 13. DNN Processing Units EFFICIENCY 17 FLEXIBILITY Soft DPU (FPGA) Contro l Unit (CU) Registers Arithmeti c Logic Unit (ALU) CPUs GPUs ASICsHard DPU Cerebras Google TPU Graphcore Groq Intel Nervana Movidius Wave Computing Etc. BrainWave Baidu SDA Deephi Tech ESE Teradeep Etc.
    14. 14. F F F L0 L1 F F F L0 Pretrained DNN Model in CNTK, etc. Scalable DNN Hardware Microservice BrainWave Soft DPU Instr Decoder & Control Neural FU A Scalable FPGA-powered DNN Serving Platform 18 Network switches FPGAs
    15. 15. Microsoft AI エージェント アプリ サービス インフラ すべての人と組織に AI の価値を届ける
    16. 16. エージェント アプリ サービス インフラ Microsoft AI Portfolio Cortana Office 365 Dynamics 365 SwiftKey Pix Customer Service and Support Skype Calendar.help Cortana Intelligence Cognitive Services Bot Framework Cortana Devices SDK Cognitive Toolkit Azure Machine Learning Azure N Series FPGA People

    ×