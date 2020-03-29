iimjobs : BFSI Hiring Activity Report - October'19-December'19 Quarter

Trending positions advertised by large BFSI firms during October’19-December’19 are as follows :



1.) Equity Research Analyst - Telecom Sector (4-6 yrs.)

Requirements : The role was posted for Bangalore location. The essential qualification for the role was an MBA in Finance / CA from top tier institutes with 4-6 years of work experience in financial research focused on the Telecom sector. CFA/FRM qualification was desirable for the role.



2.) Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager - Analytics - Midland Credit Management (3-8 yrs.)

Requirements : The role was posted for Gurugram location. Work experience requirement for the role was 3-8 years. Job candidates were required to have strong analytical skills.



3.) Deputy Manager - Finance Controllership - CA/IIM/ISB/FMS/MDI (4-6 yrs.)

Requirements : The role was posted for Gurugram location. Essential qualification for the role was CA / MBA from tier 1 institute.



4.) Risk Modeler (2-5 yrs.)

Requirements : An advanced degree in finance, mathematics, econometrics or engineering was required for this role. Other skill requirements were knowledge of programming languages like C++,C#, Python, SQL and VBA, good written and verbal communication skills and experience in at least one of the following topics: Numerical simulations, Monte Carlo simulations, derivative pricing/modelling and computation of risk metrics.



5.) Data Scientist (5-15 yrs.)

Requirements : Recruiters looked for candidates with 5 years + experience with Business Intelligence Reporting tools in enterprise environment, algorithm building experience and having good knowledge of Big Data Technologies, Analytics , Data Warehousing and ETL tools.



6.) Assistant Manager - Learning & Development (7-10 yrs.)

Requirements : The requirements for the role were 7-9 years of work experience in Learning and Development, PMP certification, excellent facilitation and coaching skills and a recognized training qualification. The candidates were required to have experience in delivering management development programmes for this role.



7.) Senior Analyst - Business Analysis (0-3 yrs.)

Requirements : The role was posted for Gurugram location. Skill requirements for the role were SAS,SQL,R and Python. Candidates were required to have 0-3 years analytics experience.



