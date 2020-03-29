iimjobs : BFSI Hiring Activity Report - October'19-December'19 Quarter

Successfully reported this slideshow.
iimjobs : Hiring Activity Employee strength greater than 1000 October’19-December’19 Quarter BFSI
TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. INTRODUCTION HIRING BY FUNCTIONAL AREA HIRING BY WORK EXPERIENCE HIRING BY REGION METHODO...
INTRODUCTION The share of online job advertisements for Sales & Marketing, Finance, HR and Legal openings in large BFSI fi...
Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager - Analytics - Midland Credit Management (3-8 yrs.) Job responsibilities : utilization of ...
Data Scientist (5-15 yrs.) Job responsibilities : Designing, developing and deploying KPI goals and dashboards, measuring ...
HIRING BY FUNCTIONAL AREA
• There was a rise of 8.9 percentage points in the share of job postings for Sales & Marketing roles from October’19 to De...
HIRING BY FUNCTIONAL AREA-BFSI CONSULTINGFINANCE SALES & MARKETING • Mumbai, being the financial capital of India was the ...
HIRING BY FUNCTIONAL AREA-BFSI • Equity Research Analyst - Telecom Sector (4-6 yrs.) • Deputy Manager - Finance Controller...
Analyst/Senior Analyst - Equity Research - Consumer Sector (2-5 yrs.) Requirements : Recruiters looked for candidates with...
Senior Consultant - Livelihood - Rural Development Projects (10-15 yrs.) Requirements : Academic qualification needed for ...
Lead - Retail Strategy (8-12 yrs.) Requirements : The role was posted for Mumbai location. Work experience requirement for...
HIRING BY WORK EXPERIENCE
HIRING BY WORK EXPERIENCE-BFSI • In the experience bracket of 0-6 years, 44.1% of the job postings were for Finance roles ...
HIRING BY WORK EXPERIENCE-BFSI 6-15 years Work Experience • In the experience bracket of 6-15 years, 38.8 % of the job pos...
HIRING BY REGION
DELHI NCR HIRING BY REGION-BFSI Trending positions • Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager - Analytics - Midland Credit Managem...
MAHARASHTRA HIRING BY REGION-BFSI Trending positions • Risk Modeler (2-5 yrs.) • Data Scientist (5-15 yrs.) • Associate - ...
KARNATAKA HIRING BY REGION-BFSI Trending positions • Equity Research Analyst - Telecom Sector (4-6 yrs.) • Assistant Manag...
REGION WISE : TOP CATEGORY-BFSI Delhi NCR Karnataka TOP CATEGORY TOP CATEGORY Maharashtra TOP CATEGORY CONSULTING FINANCE ...
METHODOLOGY
METHODOLOGY Disclaimer: The data is representative of the list of job postings of BFSI clients (with employee size above 1...
For any feedback, write to amatya@iimjobs.com
Trending positions advertised by large BFSI firms during October'19-December'19 are as follows :

1.) Equity Research Analyst - Telecom Sector (4-6 yrs.)
Requirements : The role was posted for Bangalore location. The essential qualification for the role was an MBA in Finance / CA from top tier institutes with 4-6 years of work experience in financial research focused on the Telecom sector. CFA/FRM qualification was desirable for the role.

2.) Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager - Analytics - Midland Credit Management (3-8 yrs.)
Requirements : The role was posted for Gurugram location. Work experience requirement for the role was 3-8 years. Job candidates were required to have strong analytical skills.

3.) Deputy Manager - Finance Controllership - CA/IIM/ISB/FMS/MDI (4-6 yrs.)
Requirements : The role was posted for Gurugram location. Essential qualification for the role was CA / MBA from tier 1 institute.

4.) Risk Modeler (2-5 yrs.)
Requirements : An advanced degree in finance, mathematics, econometrics or engineering was required for this role. Other skill requirements were knowledge of programming languages like C++,C#, Python, SQL and VBA, good written and verbal communication skills and experience in at least one of the following topics: Numerical simulations, Monte Carlo simulations, derivative pricing/modelling and computation of risk metrics.

5.) Data Scientist (5-15 yrs.)
Requirements : Recruiters looked for candidates with 5 years + experience with Business Intelligence Reporting tools in enterprise environment, algorithm building experience and having good knowledge of Big Data Technologies, Analytics , Data Warehousing and ETL tools.

6.) Assistant Manager - Learning & Development (7-10 yrs.)
Requirements : The requirements for the role were 7-9 years of work experience in Learning and Development, PMP certification, excellent facilitation and coaching skills and a recognized training qualification. The candidates were required to have experience in delivering management development programmes for this role.

7.) Senior Analyst - Business Analysis (0-3 yrs.)
Requirements : The role was posted for Gurugram location. Skill requirements for the role were SAS,SQL,R and Python. Candidates were required to have 0-3 years analytics experience.

iimjobs has emerged as one of the leading players in the field of online recruitment for middle and senior level management personnel hiring, having a client base of top brands across several industries and across large as well as small and medium enterprises. iimjobs is used extensively by our clients from SME to large enterprises and is targeted towards graduates from premier business schools and other top institutions.

Published in: Recruiting & HR
iimjobs : BFSI Hiring Activity Report - October'19-December'19 Quarter

  1. 1. iimjobs : Hiring Activity Employee strength greater than 1000 October’19-December’19 Quarter BFSI
  2. 2. TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. INTRODUCTION HIRING BY FUNCTIONAL AREA HIRING BY WORK EXPERIENCE HIRING BY REGION METHODOLOGY
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION The share of online job advertisements for Sales & Marketing, Finance, HR and Legal openings in large BFSI firms witnessed an increase from October’19 to December’19. Apart from this, there was a rise in the share of job postings for Operations roles in November’19 with respect to October’19. In the work experience bracket of 0-6 years, the share of job postings for Sales & Marketing, Finance and Legal roles increased from October’19 to December’19, whereas the percentage share witnessed an increase for Sales & Marketing, HR and Legal roles in the experience bracket of 6-15 years. For the regions of Delhi NCR, Maharashtra and Karnataka, a rise in the share of job postings for HR roles was observed from October’19 to December’19. Trending positions advertised during October’19-December’19 are as follows : Equity Research Analyst - Telecom Sector (4-6 yrs.) Job responsibilities : Creating, maintaining and updating financial models of coverage companies, making meaningful contribution to company reports, sector notes and thematic research, undertaking primary research for key thematic reports, monitoring news and events and keeping the teams appraised of new developments, tracking and analyzing regulatory changes and their impact on the sector, building and updating industry databases, developing and maintaining client marketing and presentation materials Requirements : The role was posted for Bangalore location. The essential qualification for the role was an MBA in Finance / CA from top tier institutes with 4-6 years of work experience in financial research focused on the Telecom sector. CFA/FRM qualification was desirable for the role. Skill requirements for the role were sound knowledge of financial statement analysis and security valuation methodologies like DCF, relative valuations etc., proficiency with financial research tools such as Bloomberg,DataStream,FactSet, excellent written and oral communication skills with attention to detail and strong analytical and problem solving skills with the ability to perform data analysis.
  4. 4. Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager - Analytics - Midland Credit Management (3-8 yrs.) Job responsibilities : utilization of data extraction tools to perform in-depth analysis of programs and opportunities in the collections business, making recommendations to improve business profitability and business processes, development of computer algorithms for data analysis, development and implementation of knowledge management practices and coaching new team members on technical skills and business knowledge Requirements : The role was posted for Gurugram location. Work experience requirement for the role was 3-8 years. Job candidates were required to have strong analytical skills. Deputy Manager - Finance Controllership - CA/IIM/ISB/FMS/MDI (4-6 yrs.) Job responsibilities : Controllership activities like month end, year end audits, preparation of financial models for evaluation of business decisions such as Capex investment or investments in new business / domain , responsible for IFRS and US GAAP, handling monthly revenue accounting for India debt business, interfacing with US finance teams to ensure timely monthly reporting of expenses, closure of accounting memos and positions Requirements : The role was posted for Gurugram location. Essential qualification for the role was CA / MBA from tier 1 institute. Risk Modeler (2-5 yrs.) Job responsibilities : Development and improvement of models for risk factor evolution, calibration, pricing, exposure computation, monitoring, collateral treatment, wrong way risk and concentration risks in the bank's portfolio, improvement/enhancement of the existing libraries, implementation of ad-hoc tasks in the libraries, programming of prototypes /production code (within an established C++/Python library) and using them for exposure comparison, Represent QAT in CRM Committees for exposure computations, interaction with various internal partners such as Credit Officers, Trade Analysis, Model Validation etc., empirical analysis of financial data Requirements : An advanced degree in finance, mathematics, econometrics or engineering was required for this role. Other skill requirements were knowledge of programming languages like C++,C#, Python, SQL and VBA, good written and verbal communication skills and experience in at least one of the following topics: Numerical simulations, Monte Carlo simulations, derivative pricing/modelling and computation of risk metrics.
  5. 5. Data Scientist (5-15 yrs.) Job responsibilities : Designing, developing and deploying KPI goals and dashboards, measuring the efficiency and effectiveness of business and data processes by building data based insights, delivering insights to drive business strategy and identifying trends, designing the business analytics framework & roadmap Requirements : Recruiters looked for candidates with 5 years + experience with Business Intelligence Reporting tools in enterprise environment, algorithm building experience and having good knowledge of Big Data Technologies, Analytics , Data Warehousing and ETL tools. Assistant Manager - Learning & Development (7-10 yrs.) Job responsibilities : To support the Head of Learning & Development in the effective delivery of the overall L&D strategy, develop and implement learning and development strategy for the organization in line with management competencies, develop and institutionalize competency frameworks, assessment of learning needs and training plans, develop learning modules and programmes with internal resources and external agencies’ support, undertake organizational development initiatives Requirements : The requirements for the role were 7-9 years of work experience in Learning and Development, PMP certification, excellent facilitation and coaching skills and a recognized training qualification. The candidates were required to have experience in delivering management development programmes for this role. Senior Analyst - Business Analysis (0-3 yrs.) Job responsibilities : Define and execute analytical approach to solving complex business problems through data extraction and analysis, perform business/financial modeling, forecasting and budgeting, present and share analysis findings with business stakeholders and other team members, define reporting needs based on issues, trends, opportunities and monitor report to understand trends, issues and opportunities, track trends and results during various test initiatives and collaborate with MIS for long term reporting requirements Requirements : The role was posted for Gurugram location. Skill requirements for the role were SAS,SQL,R and Python. Candidates were required to have 0-3 years analytics experience.
  6. 6. HIRING BY FUNCTIONAL AREA
  7. 7. • There was a rise of 8.9 percentage points in the share of job postings for Sales & Marketing roles from October’19 to December’19. • A rise of 2 percentage points in the share of job postings for Finance roles from October’19 to December’19, was also observed. • The share of job postings for HR roles rose by 1.1 percentage points from October’19 to December’19. • 42.6 % of the job postings of large BFSI firms in October’19- December’19 quarter were for Finance roles. • The share of job postings for Consulting, Sales & Marketing, IT & Systems, HR, Legal, BPO and Operations roles were 21.3%, 15.9%, 10.7%, 6.3%, 1.8%,0.9% and 0.5% respectively. Apart from this, there was a rise of 4 percentage points in the share of job postings for Legal roles from October’19 to December’19 and 1.3 percentage point rise in the share of job postings for Operations roles from October’19 to November’19. 0.5 0.9 1.8 6.3 10.7 15.9 21.3 42.6 Operations BPO Legal HR IT & Systems Sales & Marketing Consulting Finance Value in % 10.7 19.6 19.6 40.8 44.7 42.8 5.3 7.6 6.4 0 10 20 30 40 50 Oct'19 Nov'19 Dec'19 Sales and Marketing Finance HR HIRING BY FUNCTIONAL AREA-BFSI Value in %
  8. 8. HIRING BY FUNCTIONAL AREA-BFSI CONSULTINGFINANCE SALES & MARKETING • Mumbai, being the financial capital of India was the top location for attracting talent for finance roles during October’19- December’19, with the highest share of finance job postings. • A rise of 13% in the number of finance job postings was observed for Mumbai location in November’19 with respect to October’19. • There was a rise of 2% in the number of finance job postings in the experience bracket of 0-6 years in November’19 compared to October’19 for Mumbai location. • The highest share of consulting job postings was for Gurugram location during October’19- December’19. • In the work experience bracket of 0-6 years , the highest share of consulting job postings was for Gurugram location, followed by Mumbai and Bangalore. • In the 6-15 years work experience bracket, maximum number of consulting job postings were for Mumbai location , followed by Bhubaneshwar and Gurugram. • The highest share of sales & marketing job postings was for Mumbai location during October’19-December’19. • In the work experience bracket of 0-6 years and 6-15 years , the highest share of sales & marketing job postings was for Mumbai location, followed by Gurugram and Bangalore.
  9. 9. HIRING BY FUNCTIONAL AREA-BFSI • Equity Research Analyst - Telecom Sector (4-6 yrs.) • Deputy Manager - Finance Controllership - CA/IIM/ISB/FMS/MDI (4-6 yrs.) • Risk Modeler (4-7 yrs.) • Analyst/Senior Analyst - Equity Research - Consumer Sector (2-5 yrs.) • Investment Banking Analyst/Senior Analyst (0-2 yrs.) • Associate/Senior Analyst - Legal Entity & Market Risk Reporting (2-8 yrs.) • Assistant Manager - Analytics - Midland Credit Management (3-8 yrs.) • Senior Analyst - Business Analysis (0-3 yrs.) • Modelling Specialist (4-10 yrs.) • Consultant - Government Advisory - Big4 (3-5 yrs.) • Senior Consultant - Livelihood - Rural Development Projects (10-15 yrs.) • Assistant Manager - Analytics & Business Intelligence (3-5 yrs.) Trending Finance positions Trending Consulting positions Average Minimum Work Experience (approx.) Average Maximum Work Experience (approx.) 4 years 8 years Average Minimum Work Experience (approx.) Average Maximum Work Experience (approx.) 3 years 7 years Work Experience Requirement – Finance jobs Work Experience Requirement – Consulting jobs Trending Sales & Marketing positions Work Experience Requirement – Sales & Marketing jobs • Vice President - Marketing (10-15 yrs.) • Relationship Manager - Wealth Management (2-4 yrs.) • Senior Manager - Strategic Alliances (6-12 yrs.) • Lead - Retail Strategy (8-12 yrs.) • Business Banking Specialist (4-8 yrs.) • Senior Manager - Internal Communication (6-10 yrs.) Average Minimum Work Experience (approx.) Average Maximum Work Experience (approx.) 5 years 9 years
  10. 10. Analyst/Senior Analyst - Equity Research - Consumer Sector (2-5 yrs.) Requirements : Recruiters looked for candidates with an MBA in Finance or CA and having 2- 5 years of prior financial modelling experience, preferably in the consumer sector . CFA certification was desirable for this role. Apart from this, good understanding of financial markets, good problem solving skills, strong communication skills and excellent MS Office skills were required for the role. Investment Banking Analyst/Senior Analyst (0-2 yrs.) Requirements : Qualification required for the role was B.Com/ BBA / BMS/ Post Graduate. Other requirements for the role were strong Excel and PowerPoint skills, strong communication skills, knowledge of databases like CapIQ, Mergermarket and Bloomberg and thorough understanding of basic concepts of finance. Associate/Senior Analyst - Legal Entity & Market Risk Reporting (2-8 yrs.) Requirements : Work experience of 2-3 years in financial services industry was required for this role. Essential educational qualification for this role was B.Com/BSC./BE degree. An MBA in Finance/Master’s Degree in Finance/CFA/FRM was desirable. Knowledge of market risk metrics and financial products, advanced knowledge of MS Excel, Access and VBA, proficiency using Bloomberg, Reuters and other market data tools, good written and verbal communication skills and strong processing skills were also needed. Modelling Specialist (4-10 yrs.) Requirements : The role was posted for Bangalore location. Knowledge of analytical tools like R, Python, SQL and SAS was required for the role. Experience in the latest ensemble techniques like Gradient boosting, SVM, Random Forest etc. was also needed for this role. Consultant - Government Advisory - Big4 (3-5 yrs.) Requirements : The educational qualification needed for this role was a Post Graduate in Management/MBA from reputed college. Recruiters looked for candidates with minimum 3 years of experience in Government Consulting, Ease of Doing Business, Investment and Trade Promotion/ Regulatory Reforms and formulating and implementing policies for State and Central Government. Apart from this, proficiency in English, Marathi and Hindi was also needed for this role.
  11. 11. Senior Consultant - Livelihood - Rural Development Projects (10-15 yrs.) Requirements : Academic qualification needed for the role was an MBA or a Postgraduate in Rural Development from a reputed institute or university. Minimum work experience requirement for the role was 10 years with Union or State Government or other donor-funded development projects focused on livelihoods. Experience in Project Management and Reporting was also needed for the role. Assistant Manager - Analytics & Business Intelligence (3-5 yrs.) Requirements : Essential educational qualification for this role was an MBA/ M. Tech. / B.Tech. or Bachelors in a quantitative discipline such as Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Operations Research and Economics from premier/tier 1 colleges. Desired skills for the role were Excel, SQL, R, Python, Tableau and VBA. Apart from this, good database skills with exposure to Oracle systems and tools, excellent verbal and written communication skills, good knowledge in Project Management and Program Management were also required. Vice President - Marketing (10-15 yrs.) Requirements : The role was posted for Gurugram location. A post graduate degree and a minimum of 10 years work experience was needed for this role. Relationship Manager - Wealth Management (2-4 yrs.) Requirements : The requirements for the role were relevant experience in financial services industry, people, business and client relationship handling skills, strong persuasion skills and effective communication skills. Senior Manager - Strategic Alliances (6-12 yrs.) Requirements : Recruiters searched for candidates with 6 years + work experience in acquisition or onboarding new partners or B2B alliances post MBA. Candidates who have worked in BFSI sector or startups were preferred for the role.
  12. 12. Lead - Retail Strategy (8-12 yrs.) Requirements : The role was posted for Mumbai location. Work experience requirement for the role was 8-12 years. Desired skills for the role were product management skills, relationship management skills and experience in developing go-to-market strategies. Business Banking Specialist (4-8 yrs.) Requirements : The role was posted for Bangalore location. Recruiters looked for candidates with 4-8 years of work experience and having knowledge of various banking solutions such as current account, cash management, trade finance, Forex, working capital, SME loan, term loan etc. Senior Manager - Internal Communication (6-10 yrs.) Requirements : Candidates with 6+ years of brand/ communication experience in a consumer centric company like FMCG/telco/finance/retail company covering large local or global brands were eligible to apply for this role. Desired candidate skills for the role were good analytical skills and data driven thinking, stakeholder management skills, advanced communication and interpersonal skills. Apart from the above mentioned Finance, Consulting and Sales & Marketing positions, some of the trending IT & Systems positions advertised during October’19-December’19 are as follows : Online Experience Management Role - UI + Visual Design (8-10 yrs.) Requirements : The role was posted for Mumbai location. Candidates with work experience of 8-10 years and having knowledge of HTML, CMS and AEM were eligible for the role. Technical Product Manager - IIM/ISB/MDI/FMS (1-6 yrs.) Requirements : 1-6 years of experience post MBA in product management and handling mobile apps/ websites or other digital platforms in the startup space, was an essential requirement for this role. Core competencies needed for the role were good knowledge of all asset products, good communication, presentation and interpersonal skills. Educational qualification required for the role was a management degree/diploma from premier business schools.
  13. 13. HIRING BY WORK EXPERIENCE
  14. 14. HIRING BY WORK EXPERIENCE-BFSI • In the experience bracket of 0-6 years, 44.1% of the job postings were for Finance roles in October’19-December’19 quarter. • The share of job postings for Consulting, Sales & Marketing, IT & Systems, HR, Legal , BPO and Operations roles were 23%, 16%, 8.5%, 5.8%, 1.7% ,0.5% and 0.4% respectively. • Maximum number of job postings were for Delhi NCR Region, followed by Mumbai and Bangalore. A rise of 9.3 percentage points in the share of job postings for Sales & Marketing roles from October’19 to December’19 Some of the positions advertised • Legal Role - Derivative Documentation - LLB • Associate/Senior Analyst - Legal Entity & Market Risk Reporting • Assistant Vice President - Real Estate Investments - CA/IIM/ISB/MDI/FMS • Relationship Manager - Wealth Management • Associate - Credit Analytics Unit - Wealth Management - CA/XLRI/IIM/FMS/MDI A rise of 1.7 percentage points in the share of job postings for HR roles from October’19 to November’19 A rise of 3.2 percentage points in the share of job postings for Finance roles from October’19 to December’19 A rise of 5.1 percentage points in the share of job postings for Legal roles from October’19 to December’19 Value in % 0-6 years Work Experience 0.4 0.5 1.7 5.8 8.5 16 23 44.1 Operations BPO Legal HR IT & Systems Sales & Marketing Consulting Finance
  15. 15. HIRING BY WORK EXPERIENCE-BFSI 6-15 years Work Experience • In the experience bracket of 6-15 years, 38.8 % of the job postings were for Finance roles in October’19-December’19 quarter. • The share of job postings for Sales & Marketing, IT & Systems, Consulting, HR, Legal, Operations and BPO roles were 16.6%, 16.6%, 14%, 8.4%,2.6% , 1.5% and 1.5% respectively. • Maximum number of job postings were for Mumbai location, followed by Delhi NCR and Bangalore. A rise of 7.9 percentage points in the share of job postings for Sales & Marketing roles from October’19 to December’19 A rise of 2.6 percentage points in the share of job postings for Finance roles from October’19 to November’19 A rise of 1.4 percentage points in the share of job postings for Legal roles from October’19 to December’19 A rise of 1.3 percentage points in the share of job postings for HR roles from October’19 to November’19 Some of the positions advertised • Online Experience Management Role - UI + Visual Design • Associate - HR Business Partner - Global People Support Team • VP/Director - Portfolio Manager (15-25 yrs.) • Senior Manager - Strategic Alliances (6-12 yrs.) • AVP - Senior Counsel - OLO COE Legal - Corporate Functions - Litigation Management Value in % 1.5 1.5 2.6 8.4 14 16.6 16.6 38.8 BPO Operations Legal HR Consulting IT & Systems Sales & Marketing Finance
  16. 16. HIRING BY REGION
  17. 17. DELHI NCR HIRING BY REGION-BFSI Trending positions • Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager - Analytics - Midland Credit Management (3-8 yrs.) • Deputy Manager - Finance Controllership - CA/IIM/ISB/FMS/MDI (4-6 yrs.) • Senior Analyst - Business Analysis (0-3 yrs.) • Vice President - Marketing (10-15 yrs.) • Manager/Senior Manager - IT - RPA (7-13 yrs.) • Specialist - Business Banking (2-6 yrs.) A rise of 22.5 percentage points in the share of job postings for Sales & Marketing roles from October’19 to December’19 for Delhi NCR region A rise of 3.7 percentage points in the share of job postings for Finance roles from October’19 to December’19 A rise of 3.7 percentage points in the share of job postings for Legal roles from October’19 to December’19 A rise of 2.6 percentage points in the share of job postings for HR roles from October’19 to December’19
  18. 18. MAHARASHTRA HIRING BY REGION-BFSI Trending positions • Risk Modeler (2-5 yrs.) • Data Scientist (5-15 yrs.) • Associate - Legal Counsel - APAC Securities Services (3-8 yrs.) • Consultant - Government Advisory - Big4 (3-5 yrs.) • Technical Product Manager - IIM/ISB/MDI/FMS (1-6 yrs.) • Investment Banking Analyst/Senior Analyst (0-2 yrs.) A rise of 6.6 percentage points in the share of job postings for IT & Systems roles from October’19 to December’19 for Maharashtra region A rise of 6.4 percentage points in the share of job postings for Legal roles from October’19 to December’19 A rise of 4.2 percentage points in the share of job postings for Consulting roles from October’19 to December’19 A rise of 2.2 percentage points in the share of job postings for HR roles from October’19 to December’19
  19. 19. KARNATAKA HIRING BY REGION-BFSI Trending positions • Equity Research Analyst - Telecom Sector (4-6 yrs.) • Assistant Manager - Learning & Development (7-10 yrs.) • Modelling Specialist (4-10 yrs.) • Associate Vice President - Business Development (12-18 yrs.) • Senior Consultant/Assistant Manager - Direct Taxation - CA (1-4 yrs.) • Business Banking Specialist (4-8 yrs.) A rise of 23.3 percentage points in the share of job postings for Sales & Marketing roles from October’19 to December’19 for Karnataka region A rise of 3.5 percentage points in the share of job postings for HR roles from October’19 to December’19 A rise of 2.5 percentage points in the share of job postings for Finance roles from October’19 to November’19 A rise of 1.2 percentage points in the share of job postings for BPO roles from October’19 to November’19
  20. 20. REGION WISE : TOP CATEGORY-BFSI Delhi NCR Karnataka TOP CATEGORY TOP CATEGORY Maharashtra TOP CATEGORY CONSULTING FINANCE FINANCE The share of job postings for Consulting roles was 34.7%, followed by Finance roles-30% in October’19-December’19 quarter. The share of job postings for Finance roles was 42.5%, followed by Consulting roles-19.2% in October’19-December’19 quarter. The share of job postings for Finance roles was 51.8%, followed by Sales & Marketing roles-16.8% in October’19-December’19 quarter.
  21. 21. METHODOLOGY
  22. 22. METHODOLOGY Disclaimer: The data is representative of the list of job postings of BFSI clients (with employee size above 1000) on iimjobs . It is recommended to seek professional advice before acting on the data. iimjobs has emerged as one of the leading players in the field of online recruitment for middle and senior level management personnel hiring, having a client base of top brands across several industries and across large as well as small and medium enterprises.iimjobs is used extensively by our clients from SME to large enterprises and is targeted towards graduates from premier business schools and other top institutions. The BFSI hiring activity report emphasizes on the overall hiring activity of large BFSI firms with employee size greater than 1000. The data is representative of the list of job postings on iimjobs. The presentation covers points such as hiring by functional area, hiring by work experience and hiring by region in the October’19 to December’19 quarter. Trending positions have been identified taking into account the recruiter activity based on availability of data. Our BFSI customers use iimjobs. Some of our customers are as follows :
  For any feedback, write to amatya@iimjobs.com March'20

