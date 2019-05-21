Successfully reported this slideshow.
Questions To Ask When Hiring A Freehold NJ Roofer
If you need an experienced Freehold NJ roofer to inspect your roof and repair any defects it may have, you should not be quick to hire just any roofer you come across. For someone that is hiring a roofing contractor for the first time, picking the right one can be a stressful ordeal. You will need to sort through the available roofing companies in your area and find one that will get the job done right the first time while still being affordable.

  3. 3. Questions To Ask When Hiring A Freehold NJ Roofer  There are various questions you will need to ask a prospective Freehold NJ roofer before you allow them to work on your roof. First and foremost, you will need to ask the roofer if they are licensed to work in this area. In the state of New Jersey, a roofing contractor is supposed to be licensed in order to do roofing work. If you hire a licensed roofer, you will be sure that you are working with someone that complies with your state’s building codes and requirements. You not only need to know if the prospective roofer is licensed, but also if their license is up to date. Knowing this will give you legal recourse in case something goes wrong with the work that the roofer will do.
  4. 4. Questions To Ask When Hiring A Freehold NJ Roofer  Another question you will need to ask a prospective Freehold NJ roofer is if they have workman’s compensation insurance. Even though it is a legal requirement for roofer’s to offer workman’s compensation insurance to their employees, it is wise to ask anyway. There are some roofers that might choose to do without this insurance and take their chances, but if they get injured while working on your property, there is a risk that you could be held liable for medical expenses. So make sure that you protect yourself by hiring a roofing specialist that provides workman’s compensation insurance.
