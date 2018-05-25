Synnopsis :

St. Patrick of Ireland The most authoritative modern biography of the patron saint of Ireland, an engaging account of a fascinating historical figure and the tumultuous times in which he lived. Full description



Author : Philip Freeman

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Philip Freeman ( 10✮ )

Link Download : https://jsbpremium20.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0743256344

