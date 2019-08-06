[New Used] ~ SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass: Functionality and Implementation ~

Supply processes getting left in the dust? Put procurement in the cloud with this comprehensive guide to implementing SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass! Dig into the functionality of key modules such as sourcing, operational procurement, invoice management, and spend analysis, and then deploy them directly in your SRM landscape. Step-by-step instructions for integration with your current SAP system will have you increasing efficiency and cutting supply chain costs in no time!

